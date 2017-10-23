Edition:
Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)

WALMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

42.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$41.94
Open
$42.06
Day's High
$42.46
Day's Low
$41.84
Volume
18,009,949
Avg. Vol
13,226,877
52-wk High
$44.85
52-wk Low
$34.70

Name Age Since Current Position

Guilherme Loureriro

2016 Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Todd Harbaugh

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico

Alberto Sepulveda Cosio

Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary

Pedro Farah

2015 Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America

Carlos Gerardo Arroyo

2015 Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America

Karina Awad Perez

2015 Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Director

Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo

2015 Senior Vice President of Sales, Director

Cristian Barrientos

2015 Senior Vice President of Bodega Aurrera Express Operations

Philip Behn

2015 Senior Vice President of eCommerce

Carlos Doubleday

2015 Senior Vice President of Sam's Club

Ricardo Valdespino

2015 Senior Vice President of Business Real Estate

Adriana Velazquez

2015 Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President for Mexico

Juan Carlos Zamora

2015 Vice President - Finance

Filipe da Silva Noguiera

2016 Vice President - Finance, Central America

Roberto Sucre

2015 Vice President, Controller of of Accounting and Reporting

John Gleason

2015 Vice President of Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations

Sergio Guillin

2015 Vice President Vice President of Walmart Supercenter, Director

Juan Carlos Aja

Vice President of Fresh Food, Wine and Liquors

Juan Carlos Alarcon

Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Staff Mexico

Mauricio Arnabar

41 2014 Vice President of Sales, Groceries, Sam's Club

Miguel Cavazza

2015 Vice President of Logistics and Distribution

Ana Teresa Concepcion

Vice President of Human Resources Central America

Edmundo Delgado

Vice President of Purchasing basic foods and Processed

Ivan Eduardo Zapien

Vice President of Corporate Affairs

MARIANO FISCELLA

Vice President of Centralized Operations

LAURA GARCIA GARCIA

Vice President of Consumables, Health and Beauty

Manuel Gomez

2015 Vice President of Strategic Planning

Olga Gonzalez

2012 Vice President of Commercial Finance and Operations

Gabriela Gutierrez

Vice President of Real Estate Development, Central America

Enrique Guzman

2015 Vice President of Purchasing and General Merchandising

Lilia Jaime

Vice President of Sam's Club Operations

CARMEN KINGSTON

Vice President of Operations Sam's Club

Jeffrey Langenfeld

Vice President, Logistics, Central America

Jay Mealing

Vice President of Asset Protection and Security

IVONNE MONTIEL

Vice President of Marketing, Customer Understanding and Market Intelligence

Maria Guadalupe Morales

Vice President of Operations, Walmart Supercenter

Hernan Muntaner

2015 Vice President of Perishables and Agroindustrial Development

Alfredo Najera

2015 Vice President of Systems of Mexico and Central America

ENRIQUE PELLICO

Vice President of Procurement Services

Enrique Ponzanelli

2015 Vice President of Legal Affairs, Mexico

Jose Manuel Rodriguez

2015 Vice President of Operations of Central America

Lucas Somaschini

Vice President of Purchases of Central America

Roque Velasco Ruiz

50 2015 Vice President and Controller of Government and Controls

Gaston Wainstein

Senior Vice President of Real Estate

Dorn Wenninger

Vice President of Perishables

Mariana Rodriguez

Director of Investor Relations

Tanya Farah

2015 Director

Kathleen Mclaughlin

2015 Director

Roberto Delgado

2015 Independent Director

Jorge Familiar

2015 Independent Director

Marinela Servitje

2015 Independent Director

Martha Smith

2015 Independent Director

Jose Luis Torres

2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Guilherme Loureriro

Mr. Guilherme Loureriro serves as Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 10, 2016. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Masters degree and Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Todd Harbaugh

Mr. Todd Harbaugh serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Member of the Corporate Responsibility Committees in Mexico of the company.

Alberto Sepulveda Cosio

Mr. Alberto Sepulveda Cosio serves as Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary of Wal Mart de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has 4 years of experience in the Company.

Pedro Farah

Mr. Pedro Farah serves as Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 5 years experience in the company.

Carlos Gerardo Arroyo

Mr. Carlos Gerardo Arroyo serves as Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years of experience in the Company.

Karina Awad Perez

Ms. Karina Awad Perez serves as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez. She has 9 years of Experience in this Company.

Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo

Mr. Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo serves as Senior Vice President of Sales, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 23 years of experience in the Company.

Cristian Barrientos

Mr. Cristian Barrientos serves as Senior Vice President of Bodega Aurrera Express Operations at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2015. He has 17 years of experience in this company.

Philip Behn

Mr. Philip Behn serves as Senior Vice President of eCommerce of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 6 years experience in the company.

Carlos Doubleday

Mr. Carlos Doubleday serves as Senior Vice President of Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 30 years experience in the company.

Ricardo Valdespino

Mr. Ricardo Valdespino serves as Senior Vice President of Business Real Estate of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April, 30 2014. He has 28 years of experience in the Company.

Adriana Velazquez

Juan Carlos Zamora

Filipe da Silva Noguiera

Dr. Filipe da Silva Noguiera serves as Vice President - Finance, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He holds Masters degree from ESCP Europe.

Roberto Sucre

John Gleason

Sergio Guillin

Mr. Sergio Guillin serves as Vice President Vice President of Walmart Supercenter, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 13 years of experience in the Company.

Juan Carlos Aja

Mr. Juan Carlos Aja serves as Vice President of Fresh Food, Wine and Liquors of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working for the Company for 21 years.

Juan Carlos Alarcon

Mr. Juan Carlos Alarcon serves as Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Staff Mexico at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 3 years experience within the company.

Mauricio Arnabar

Mr. Mauricio Arnabar serves as Vice President of Sales, Groceries, Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also served as Vice President of Basic and Processed Food within the company. He has 20 years of experience in the Company.

Miguel Cavazza

Mr. Miguel Cavazza serves as Vice President of Logistics and Distribution of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 20 years experience in the company.

Ana Teresa Concepcion

Ms. Ana Teresa Concepcion serves as Vice President of Human Resources Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Member of the Committee of Corporate Responsibility. She has 3 years of experience in the Company

Edmundo Delgado

Mr. Edmundo Delgado serves as Vice President of Purchasing basic foods and Processed of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 18 years experience in the company.

Ivan Eduardo Zapien

MARIANO FISCELLA

LAURA GARCIA GARCIA

Manuel Gomez

Mr. Manuel Gomez serves as Vice President of Strategic Planning of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years experience in the company.

Olga Gonzalez

Ms. Olga Gonzalez serves as Vice President of Commercial Finance and Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. She also served as Director of the company from March 10, 2011 till 2012. She has 7 years experience in the company.

Gabriela Gutierrez

Ms. Gabriela Gutierrez serves as Vice President of Real Estate Development, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 23 years experience in the company.

Enrique Guzman

Mr. Enrique Guzman serves as Vice President of Purchasing and General Merchandising of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within company.

Lilia Jaime

Ms. Lilia Jaime serves as Vice President of Sam's Club Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 36 years of experience in the Company.

CARMEN KINGSTON

Jeffrey Langenfeld

Mr. Jeffrey Langenfeld serves as Vice President, Logistics, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 6 years of experience in the Company.

Jay Mealing

Mr. Jay Mealing serves as Vice President of Asset Protection and Security of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 26 years of experience within the company.

IVONNE MONTIEL

Maria Guadalupe Morales

Ms. Maria Guadalupe Morales serves as Vice President of Operations, Walmart Supercenter of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 46 years of experience in the Company.

Hernan Muntaner

Mr. Hernan Muntaner serves as Vice President of Perishables and Agroindustrial Development of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within the Company.

Alfredo Najera

ENRIQUE PELLICO

Enrique Ponzanelli

Mr. Enrique Ponzanelli serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs, Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 25 years of experience within company.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez

Mr. Jose Manuel Rodriguez serves as Vice President of Operations of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 17 years of experience in the Company. He also serves as Member of the corporate responsibility Committee within the company.

Lucas Somaschini

Mr. Lucas Somaschini serves as Vice President of Purchases of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 4 years experience in the company.

Roque Velasco Ruiz

Mr. Roque Velasco Ruiz serves as Vice President and Controller of Government and Controls of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 10 years of experience within the Company.

Gaston Wainstein

Dorn Wenninger

Mariana Rodriguez

Tanya Farah

Kathleen Mclaughlin

Roberto Delgado

Jorge Familiar

Marinela Servitje

Martha Smith

Jose Luis Torres

Mr. Jose Luis Torres serves as Independent Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 40 years of experience in the Company. He also serves as Member of the Foundation Council of the company.

