Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)

Name Description

Guilherme Loureriro Mr. Guilherme Loureriro serves as Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 10, 2016. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Masters degree and Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Todd Harbaugh Mr. Todd Harbaugh serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Member of the Corporate Responsibility Committees in Mexico of the company.

Alberto Sepulveda Cosio Mr. Alberto Sepulveda Cosio serves as Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary of Wal Mart de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has 4 years of experience in the Company.

Pedro Farah Mr. Pedro Farah serves as Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 5 years experience in the company.

Carlos Gerardo Arroyo Mr. Carlos Gerardo Arroyo serves as Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years of experience in the Company.

Karina Awad Perez Ms. Karina Awad Perez serves as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez. She has 9 years of Experience in this Company.

Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo Mr. Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo serves as Senior Vice President of Sales, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 23 years of experience in the Company.

Cristian Barrientos Mr. Cristian Barrientos serves as Senior Vice President of Bodega Aurrera Express Operations at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2015. He has 17 years of experience in this company.

Philip Behn Mr. Philip Behn serves as Senior Vice President of eCommerce of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 6 years experience in the company.

Carlos Doubleday Mr. Carlos Doubleday serves as Senior Vice President of Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 30 years experience in the company.

Ricardo Valdespino Mr. Ricardo Valdespino serves as Senior Vice President of Business Real Estate of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April, 30 2014. He has 28 years of experience in the Company.

Filipe da Silva Noguiera Dr. Filipe da Silva Noguiera serves as Vice President - Finance, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He holds Masters degree from ESCP Europe.

Sergio Guillin Mr. Sergio Guillin serves as Vice President Vice President of Walmart Supercenter, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 13 years of experience in the Company.

Juan Carlos Aja Mr. Juan Carlos Aja serves as Vice President of Fresh Food, Wine and Liquors of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working for the Company for 21 years.

Juan Carlos Alarcon Mr. Juan Carlos Alarcon serves as Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Staff Mexico at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 3 years experience within the company.

Mauricio Arnabar Mr. Mauricio Arnabar serves as Vice President of Sales, Groceries, Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also served as Vice President of Basic and Processed Food within the company. He has 20 years of experience in the Company.

Miguel Cavazza Mr. Miguel Cavazza serves as Vice President of Logistics and Distribution of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 20 years experience in the company.

Ana Teresa Concepcion Ms. Ana Teresa Concepcion serves as Vice President of Human Resources Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Member of the Committee of Corporate Responsibility. She has 3 years of experience in the Company

Edmundo Delgado Mr. Edmundo Delgado serves as Vice President of Purchasing basic foods and Processed of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 18 years experience in the company.

Manuel Gomez Mr. Manuel Gomez serves as Vice President of Strategic Planning of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years experience in the company.

Olga Gonzalez Ms. Olga Gonzalez serves as Vice President of Commercial Finance and Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. She also served as Director of the company from March 10, 2011 till 2012. She has 7 years experience in the company.

Gabriela Gutierrez Ms. Gabriela Gutierrez serves as Vice President of Real Estate Development, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 23 years experience in the company.

Enrique Guzman Mr. Enrique Guzman serves as Vice President of Purchasing and General Merchandising of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within company.

Lilia Jaime Ms. Lilia Jaime serves as Vice President of Sam's Club Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 36 years of experience in the Company.

Jeffrey Langenfeld Mr. Jeffrey Langenfeld serves as Vice President, Logistics, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 6 years of experience in the Company.

Jay Mealing Mr. Jay Mealing serves as Vice President of Asset Protection and Security of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 26 years of experience within the company.

Maria Guadalupe Morales Ms. Maria Guadalupe Morales serves as Vice President of Operations, Walmart Supercenter of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 46 years of experience in the Company.

Hernan Muntaner Mr. Hernan Muntaner serves as Vice President of Perishables and Agroindustrial Development of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within the Company.

Enrique Ponzanelli Mr. Enrique Ponzanelli serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs, Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 25 years of experience within company.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Mr. Jose Manuel Rodriguez serves as Vice President of Operations of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 17 years of experience in the Company. He also serves as Member of the corporate responsibility Committee within the company.

Lucas Somaschini Mr. Lucas Somaschini serves as Vice President of Purchases of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 4 years experience in the company.

Roque Velasco Ruiz Mr. Roque Velasco Ruiz serves as Vice President and Controller of Government and Controls of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 10 years of experience within the Company.