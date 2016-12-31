Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)

Name Description

Lee Doney Mr. Lee Doney is Chairman of the Board of Western Forest Products Inc. Mr. Doney is a consultant through his company, RLD Strategies Ltd, the Chairman of the Board of Columbia Power Corporation, Chair of the Board of Directors of the College of New Caledonia and independent consultant working in public policy and industrial relations. Mr. Doney was a Deputy Minister in the British Columbia Government for over 15 years and served in a number of other posts in the government. He was Deputy Minister of Skills and Development and Labour from June 2001 until April 2004. Mr. Doney’s previous responsibilities include: Deputy Minister of Forests; Chief Executive Officer of Forest Renewal British Columbia; Interim Chairman, Industry Training and Apprenticeship Commission; Chair of the Board of WorkSafeBC; Chief Executive Officer of the BC Labour Force Development Board; Chairman of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Governors; Executive Director to the Provincial Round Table on the Environment and the Economy; and Executive Director for the BC Treaty Commission. Mr. Doney holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Queen’s University.

Donald Demens Mr. Donald Demens is President, Chief Executive Officer of Western Forest Products Inc. Mr. Demens is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Prior to this, Mr. Demens served in a number of roles for the Corporation including: President since July 2012; Chief Operating Officer since June 2011; Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing since August 2009; and Senior Vice President, Western Red Cedar and Custom Cut since April 2009. Over the span of his 30-year career in the coastal forestry industry, Mr. Demens has successfully assumed progressively senior positions in Sales and Manufacturing including with International Forest Products (Interfor) in Canada and Japan. Mr. Demens is Chairman of the Coast Forest Products Association and is a Director of the Softwood Lumber Board. Mr. Demens holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Stephen Williams Mr. Stephen D. A. Williams is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Western Forest Products Inc. Mr. Williams’ career in the lumber industry spans more than 20 years. He previously served as the Vice President, Finance & Administration at Interfor Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Frank Turnbull Mr. Frank Turnbull is the Vice President of Lumber Sales and Marketing of the Company. Mr. Turnbull is responsible for the Company’s lumber sales and marketing activities across the organization. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Turnbull held various senior management roles at Canfor with his most recent position being Divisional General Manager Southern Yellow Pine Sales. Prior to that, Mr. Turnball served as the General Manager, North American Sales & Marketing as well as General Manager, Offshore Sales. Mr. Turnbull holds a Bachelor of Arts from University of Victoria, a diploma in Wood Products Processing from British Columbia Institute of Technology, and an MBA from McMaster University.

Jennifer Foster Ms. Jennifer Foster is the Vice President of Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Foster is responsible for the Company’s human resource strategy, programs and initiatives. Ms. Foster has 18 years of Human Resource experience, with the last ten years as Vice President of Human Resources for Stackpole International, a global manufacturing company based out of Ontario. Ms. Foster holds an Honours Bachelor of Psychology from University of Waterloo, and an MBA in Strategic Management and Organizational Behaviour/Industrial Relations from the Schulich School of Business, York University in Ontario.

Michael Cass Mr. Michael Cass is the Vice President - Timberlands of Western Forest Products Inc. Prior to this Mr. Cass is having previously held the position of Vice President, Human Resources since October 2011. He spent the prior 38 years working for Island Timberlands and its predecessor companies where he held the position of Director, Human Resources. Mr. Cass has a Master of Business Administration degree from Royal Roads University and a Master’s Certificate in Project Management from University of Victoria & Schulich School of Business. He is a Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) and a past president of the BC Human Resource Management Association.

Richard Forgaard Mr. Richard Orval Forgaard is an Vice President - Manufacturing since October 2014. Mr. Forgaard has more than 30 years of forest industry experience in the Pacific Northwest including 9 years on the Coast of British Columbia. He now oversees all of the Company’s manufacturing operations, with a focus on safety and margin improvement, and the implementation of significant capital programs to deliver top quartile results. Mr. Forgaard has a diploma in Wood Products Manufacturing from the B.C. Institute of Technology.

Shannon Janzen Ms. Shannon Janzen is Vice President and Chief Forester of Western Forest Products Inc. In her previous role as Manager, Strategic Planning, Ms. Janzen established strategic relationships with First Nations, Environmental groups and various levels of Government on the coast of B.C. Ms. Janzen now oversees our strategic business investments on crown lands and ensures Western continues to demonstrate sustainability throughout our operations and through the safe management of our forest tenures. Ms. Janzen is a Registered Professional Forester and holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Northern B.C.

Daniel Nocente Mr. Daniel Louis Nocente has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Nocente was Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking with National Bank Financial Inc. Previously, he was Vice Chairman and BC Geography Head with RBC Dominion Securities. Mr. Nocente currently sits on the Vancouver Coastal Health Board and is Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is also currently Chairman of Savary Gold Inc., a gold exploration company with assets in Burkina Faso, Africa. In addition, he has served as Director and Audit Committee member of Carmanah Technologies Corporation, Director and Audit Committee Chair with Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc., Chair of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, Chairman of the Nature Trust of BC, Vice Chair and Director of Providence Healthcare, Director and Head of the Governance Committee with the Arts Club Theatre Company, and was a member of the YMCA Cabinet. Mr. Nocente holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from George Washington University in Washington, DC and has completed the Leadership in Professional Services Firms course at the Harvard Business School.

James Arthurs Mr. James (Jim) D. Arthurs is Independent Director of Western Forest Products Inc. Mr. Arthurs is Executive Vice President, Electronics Group for Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a developer and supplier of natural gas engine technologies and Chairman of Cummins Westport Inc. Mr. Arthurs was President of Cummins Westport Inc. from 2012 to 2013 and Vice President, Cryogenic Systems for Westport Innovations Inc. from 2011 to 2012. Previously, he was a Managing Partner with i3 Transition Partners, a Vancouver-based management consulting firm. Prior to this, Mr. Arthurs was Senior Vice President, North American Operations, Integrated Paving Concepts Inc., a manufacturer of equipment, tooling and high technology coatings for the decorative asphalt industry from 2004 to 2009. He was Managing Director, Operations, for The Jim Pattison Group, one of Canada’s largest privatelyheld companies, from 2002 through 2004. Mr. Arthurs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Calgary.

Jane Bird Ms. Jane Marie Bird is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Bird is a Senior Business Advisor with Bennett Jones LLP, focusing on complex public and private infrastructure initiatives. Prior to this, Ms. Bird completed an engagement with Canada’s Department of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Development in London, UK, where she was responsible for the renewal of Canada House on Trafalgar Square. Ms. Bird was formerly CEO of Columbia Power Corporation, a BC crown corporation that develops and operates hydroelectric generation facilities. Ms. Bird was also CEO of Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc. Prior to her career in infrastructure, Ms. Bird practiced law. Ms. Bird is a Director of BC Ferry Services Inc., Global Container Terminals Inc. and IBI Group Inc. Ms. Bird holds a law degree from the University of Dalhousie, and a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University.

J. Barrie Shineton Mr. J. Barrie Shineton is Independent Director of Western Forest Products Inc. Mr. Shineton currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Norbord Inc. Mr. Shineton previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Norbord from 2004 through 2013, and was named #1 CEO of the Year by Financial Post Magazine. Prior to that, he has held various positions with Norbord, including Executive Vice President, Wood Products of Norbord Inc., President, Norbord Industries Inc., and Managing Director, Norbord Limited (UK). Mr. Shineton has more than 30 years of experience in the forest products industry, having held senior marketing, sales, and operations positions for companies in North America and Europe. Mr. Shineton holds a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba.