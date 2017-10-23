WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)

Name Description

Decio da Silva Mr. Decio da Silva serves as the Chairman of the Board of Weg SA since 2007. He held several positions within the Weg Group companies, including Chief Production Officer from 1985 to 1986, Chief Regional Officer WEG (SP) between 1986 and 1988, Chief Sales Officer from 1988 to 1989, and Chief Executive Officer of Weg SA from 1989 to 2007. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of BRF – Brasil Foods SA and Iochpe Maxion SA. His past experience comprises roles such as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oxford SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Algar Group. He obtained a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 1978, and a graduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1980. He holds degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Harry Schmelzer Mr. Harry Schmelzer, Jr. serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since December 13, 2007. He held several positions within the Weg Group, such as Head of Technical Sales from 1983 to 1985, Sales Manager of Weg Acionamentos from 1986 to 1991, and Chief Operating Officer of Weg Acionamentos from 1992 to 2005. He obtained a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1982 and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1987.

Nildemar Secches Dr. Nildemar Secches serves as the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Weg SA since April 27, 2010. Prior to this, he served as Independent Member of the Company. He was Member of the Executive Board of BNDES and General Manager at Iochpe Maxion Group, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Currently, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRF – Brasil Foods SA, Member of the Board of the Latin American Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank, Air Liquid, Ultrapar Participacoes SA, Suzano Papel e Celulose SA and Iochpe Maxion SA. He is also Chairman of ABEF – Associacao Brasileira dos Exportadores de Frango. He gained a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1971, a Masters in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1972 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1984.

Paulo Geraldo Polezi Mr. Paulo Geraldo Polezi serves as Director of Finance and Investor Relations Officer of Weg S.A. effective March 2, 2015. From 2013 to 2014, he was Treasury Officer of Grupo Cosan. From 2009 to 2012, he was Investor Relations and Treasury Officer at Comgas. From 2001 to 2008, he was Finance Manager at VCP – Votorantim Celulose e Papel (Current Fibria). He graduated in production Engineering from Universidade Federal de Sao Carlos - UFSCAR in 1994 and an M.B.A. from Business School Sao Paulo in 2002.

Wandair Jose Garcia Mr. Wandair Jose Garcia serves as the Chief Information Technology Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA. With WEG Group Companies, in 1999 he acted as Officer Assistant; from 1999 to 2012 as Information System Manager. He gained a Bachelors in Business Administration from Faculdade Moraes Junior Mackenzie Rio in 1996, a Masters of Business Administration in Managerial Skills from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 2003, a Masters in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 2005 and attended a Managerial Development Program at FGV/EAESP.

Antonio Cesar da Silva Mr. Antonio Cesar da Silva serves as the Chief Marketing Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since 2010. He was Chief Sales Officer of the Company between 2004 and 2010. From 1976 to 1980, he worked in the Budget Area of the Weg Group, where he also served as Head of the Treasury Department from 1981 to 1983; Manager of the Finance Department from 1984 to 1985; Branch Manager from 1986 to 1988; Manager of the Sales Department from 1989 to 2003. He obtained a Bachelors in Business Administration from Universidade da Regiao de Joinville - UNIVILLE in 1984 and a Masters of Business Administration in Management from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 2003.

Luis Alberto Tiefensee Mr. Luis Alberto Tiefensee serves as Managing Director-WEG Motors Business Unit at WEG S.A. From 2002 to 2006, he was production Director,1980 to 1982 – Engineering of the Tooling Department, 1983 to 1988 – Head of the Tooling Department, 1989 to 1993 – Industrial Engineering Department Manager, 1994 to 1996 – Tooling Department Manager, 1997 to 1999 – Stamping Department Manager, 2000 to 2001 – Tooling Department Manager. He holds Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Regional Integrada Santo Angelo/RS in 1978, graduated in in Business Administration from ESAG - School of Administration and Management in 1988 and obtianed an M.B.A. in Business Management from Centro Universitario de Jaragua do Sul – UNERJ.

Eduardo de Nobrega Mr. Eduardo de Nobrega serves as Managing Director-WEG Energy Business Unit at WEG S.A. since 2015. He was Industrial Officer - Gevisa S.A. from 2004 to 2007 and Operations Officer – Alstom Hydro Energia Brasil from 2008 to 2009. He was Industrial Manager from 2010 and Industrial Officer from 2011 to March 2015. He holds Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Braz Cubas and graduated in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU).

Andre Luis Rodrigues Mr. Andre Luis Rodrigues serves as Managing Director Financial Superintendent at WEG S.A. since February 2015. He is Vice President for Finance and Services area for Latin America – Grupo Rhodia. He holds Bachelors in Chemical Engieeering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and Managing Corporate Resources from IMD Business School, Switzerland.

Manfred Peter Johann Mr. Manfred Peter Johann serves as Managing Director–WEG Automation Business Unit at WEG S.A. since 2015. From 1997 to 2000, he was Sales Manager Banweg, from 2000 to 2013 as Sales Manager, from 2014 to March 2015 as Industrial Officer of WEG Group Companies. He holds Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina and graduated in Marketing Administration from Centro Universitario SantAnna.

Reinaldo Richter Mr. Reinaldo Richter serves as Managing Director-WEG Paints Business Unit at WEG S.A. since 2010. From 1981 to 1985, he was Administrative Assistant, 1985 to 1986 as Head of Personnel Department, 1986 to 1995 as Sales / Administrative Manager, 1995 to 2007 as Sales Departament Manager and from 2007 to 2010 as Paint Unit Officer of WEG Group Companies. He holds Bachelor of Accounting Science from Universidade da Regiao de Joinville - UNIVILLE in 1983 and graduated in Business Administration from Escola Superior de Administracao e Gerencia/ SC in 1987. He has done Development Program For Executives from Fundacao Dom Cabral in 2005 and M,B.A. Executive from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) in 2010.

Wilson Jose Watzko Mr. Wilson Jose Watzko serves as the Chief Controllership Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since February 2010. Within the Weg Group companies, he served as Auditor from 1985 to 1986; Economist from 1986 to 1990; Administrative Department Manager from 1990 to 1991; Controllership Department Manager and Accountant between 1991 and 2010. He was also Member of the Supervisory Board of Perdigao SA from 1998 to 1999 and Member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of Perdigao SA in 2006. He obtained a degree in Technical Accounting in 1976, a Bachelors degree in Economics in 1985, two graduate degrees in Business Administration, in 1988 and 1990, and a Masters in International Economics from Universidade do Minho in 2002.

Hilton Jose da Veiga Faria Mr. Hilton Jose da Veiga Faria serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since 2012. He occupied various positions in Weg Group. Between 1987 and 1991 he also worked as Training Manager, Head of Quality Control, Quality Planning and Technical Assistance for Ceramica Portobello. He gained a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 1981, a degree in Human Resources from Instituto Nacional de Pos-Graduacao in 1990, a degree in Industrial Management from ESAG - School of Administration and Management in 1990 and a degree in Business Management from European University in 1999.

Carlos Diether Prinz Mr. Carlos Diether Prinz serves as Chief Transmission and Distribution Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since 2010. He joined the Weg Group in 1985 as Trainee, and has served as Budgeter from 1986 to 1987; Head of the Sales Area from 1987 to 1989; Manager of the Sales Department from 1989 to 2006; and Executive Officer from 2006 to 2010. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 1984, a graduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1987, and a graduate degree in Force Transformers from Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB) in 2000.

Siegfried Kreutzfeld Mr. Siegfried Kreutzfeld serves as the Chief Motors Unit Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA since 2008. He held several positions within the Weg Group companies, such as Electrical Engineer for Electrical Projects from 1979 to 1982; Product Research and Development Coordinator from 1991 to1992; and Chief Engineering Officer from 2004 to 2008. He obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1974, in Business Administration from Fundacao Educacional e Regional de Jaragua in 1988, in Advertising and Marketing from Fundacao Educacional e Regional de Jaragua in 1990, in Industrial Administration from Fundacao Educacional e Regional de Jaragua in 1993, as well as degrees from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in 1996 and another in 1998.

Luis Gustavo Lopes Iensen Mr. Luis Gustavo Lopes Iensen serves as the Chief International Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA. He occupied various positions in Weg Group including Manager of Control and Quality Department, of Sales Department and of Product Engineering. He was also Director for Weg Portugal, Regional Director for Asia, China and for Europe in Germany. He gained a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria in 1980 and a degree in Business Administration from ESAG - School of Administration and Management in 1992.

Umberto Gobbato Mr. Umberto Gobbato serves as Director of Weg SA since April 2015. He was the Chief Automation Unit Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Weg SA from 1991 to March 2015. Prior to that, he held a post at Cia Riograndense de Telecomunicacoes between 1972 and 1975. From 1976 to 1977, he served at General Electric do Brasil. From 1978 to 1982, he acted at Nuclebras Engenharia and between 1983 and 1991 at the Ministry of Science and Technology. He gained a degree in Electronics Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1974, in Industrial Automation from Universidad Nacional de Brasilia (UnB) in 1984 and Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) in 1998.

Sergio Luiz Silva Schwartz Mr. Sergio Luiz Silva Schwartz serves as Director of Weg SA. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company. He served as Director of Investor Relations of the company. He held several positions within the Company, including Chief Logistics Officer from 2002 to 2004, Chief Operating Officer from 2004 to 2007, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and International Officer from 2007 to 2010. He obtained a Bachelors in Accounting from Universidade da Regiao de Joinville - UNIVILLE in 1990, a degree in Managerial Studies from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1994, a Masters of Business Administration in Executive Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1999 and a Masters of Business Administration in Logistics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2003.

Martin Werninghaus Mr. Martin Werninghaus serves as a Director of Weg SA since 2006. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Weg Participacoes e Servicos SA. He held several positions within the Weg Group companies, such as Head of the Sales Support Area from 1984 to 1986, Chief Operating Officer of Weg Euro (Portugal) from 2002 to 2004, Chief Operating Officer of Weg Quimica from 2004 to 2006. He obtained a Bachelors in Economics from Universidade da Regiao de Joinville - UNIVILLE in 1983 and a degree in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1987.