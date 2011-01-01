Edition:
United Kingdom

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

158.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs156.90
Day's High
Rs159.90
Day's Low
Rs155.50
Volume
288,885
Avg. Vol
772,864
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Balkrishan Goenka

50 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Shriniwas Kargutkar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Deepak Chauhan

2011 President - Legal of Welspun Infratech Ltd.

Parvez Umrigar

2011 Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Welspun Infratech Ltd.

Susheela Maheshwari

2012 Compliance Officer

Sandeep Garg

56 2012 Managing Director, Director; Managing Director of Welspun Projects Ltd.

Brijgopal Jaju

Chief Financial Officer of Welspun Corp Ltd.

Indu Daryani

2015 Secretary

Mintoo Bhandari

51 2015 Nominee Director – Granele Limited and Insight Solutions Limited (PE Investors)

Yogesh Agarwal

66 2015 Additional Independent Director

Dhruv Kaji

2017 Additional Independent Director

Mala Todarwal

31 2014 Independent Director

Rajesh Mandawewala

54 2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ram Sharma

76 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mohan Tandon

75 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Navin Agarwal

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Balkrishan Goenka

Shri. Balkrishan K. Goenka serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Industrialist with expehetice of promoting Welspuri Group having diverse business interest. He holds B. Com.

Shriniwas Kargutkar

Deepak Chauhan

Parvez Umrigar

Susheela Maheshwari

Sandeep Garg

Mr. Sandeep Garg serves as Managing Director, Director; Managing Director of Welspun Projects Ltd. of the Company. Other Directorships are Dewas Bhopal Corridor Private Limited (formerly known as Dewas Bhopal Corridor Limited), Welspun Natural Resources Private Limited, Welspun Build-Tech Private Limited (formerly known as Welspun Construction Private Limited).

Brijgopal Jaju

Indu Daryani

Mintoo Bhandari

Mr. Mintoo Bhandari serves as Nominee Director – Granele Limited and Insight Solutions Limited (PE Investors) of the Company. He holds Mechanical Engineer and MBA from Harvard Business School. Other Directorships are Welspun Corp limited, AGM India Advisors Private Limited, AION India Investment Advisors Private Limited, ARCION Revitalization Private Limited.

Yogesh Agarwal

Mr. Yogesh Agarwal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.) and CAIIB. Other Directorships are Ginni International Limited, Vacmet India Limited.

Dhruv Kaji

Mala Todarwal

Ms. Mala Todarwal serves as Independent Director of the Company. Other Directorships are Sesa Mining Corporation Limited, Graviss Hospitality Limited, Sesa Resources Limited, AYM Syntex Limited(Formerly known as Welspun Syntex Limited), Graviss Hotels & Resorts Limited.

Rajesh Mandawewala

Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is with Welspun India Limited, Alspun Infrastructure Limited Limited, Welspun Global Brands Limited.

Ram Sharma

Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds MA(Econ), B Com Occupation: Retired from service. Other Directorships are Welspun Energy Private Limited, Welspun Steel Limited, Welspun India limited.

Mohan Tandon

Shri. Mohan K. Tandon serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was with AYM Syntex Limited (Formerly known as Welspun Syntex Limited).

Navin Agarwal

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading