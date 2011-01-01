Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

Name Description

Balkrishan Goenka Shri. Balkrishan K. Goenka serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Industrialist with expehetice of promoting Welspuri Group having diverse business interest. He holds B. Com.

Sandeep Garg Mr. Sandeep Garg serves as Managing Director, Director; Managing Director of Welspun Projects Ltd. of the Company. Other Directorships are Dewas Bhopal Corridor Private Limited (formerly known as Dewas Bhopal Corridor Limited), Welspun Natural Resources Private Limited, Welspun Build-Tech Private Limited (formerly known as Welspun Construction Private Limited).

Mintoo Bhandari Mr. Mintoo Bhandari serves as Nominee Director – Granele Limited and Insight Solutions Limited (PE Investors) of the Company. He holds Mechanical Engineer and MBA from Harvard Business School. Other Directorships are Welspun Corp limited, AGM India Advisors Private Limited, AION India Investment Advisors Private Limited, ARCION Revitalization Private Limited.

Yogesh Agarwal Mr. Yogesh Agarwal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.) and CAIIB. Other Directorships are Ginni International Limited, Vacmet India Limited.

Mala Todarwal Ms. Mala Todarwal serves as Independent Director of the Company. Other Directorships are Sesa Mining Corporation Limited, Graviss Hospitality Limited, Sesa Resources Limited, AYM Syntex Limited(Formerly known as Welspun Syntex Limited), Graviss Hotels & Resorts Limited.

Rajesh Mandawewala Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is with Welspun India Limited, Alspun Infrastructure Limited Limited, Welspun Global Brands Limited.

Ram Sharma Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds MA(Econ), B Com Occupation: Retired from service. Other Directorships are Welspun Energy Private Limited, Welspun Steel Limited, Welspun India limited.