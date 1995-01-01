Westlife Development Ltd (WEST.BO)

Name Description

Banwari Jatia Mr. Banwari Lal Jatia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Westlife Development Ltd. Mr. B. L. Jatia has over 45 years of experience in paper, textiles, chemicals, food processing, mining industries, hospitality, healthcare, investment and finance and retail sectors. Mr. B. L. Jatia is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg. Co. Ltd. The company is engaged in trading / manufacturing of chemical products. Besides, he also holds directorships in a number of other companies and is a trustee of a charitable trust. Mr. B. L. Jatia holds B.Com. and LLB. degrees from the University of Mumbai.

Amit Jatia Mr. Amit Jatia is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Westlife Development Ltd. Mr. Amit Jatia has over 25 years of experience in the QSR industry. As Vice- Chairman of Westlife Development Ltd., he has been responsible for all aspects of the establishment and operation of McDonald’s Restaurants in western and southern India including site location and acquisition, site development and equipment installation, supply chain management and product development and marketing strategy, and more. He has been recognised for his achievements with the awarding of the “Young Achievers Award” by the Indo-American Society in 2003, Business World’s “Most Respected Company” award for the Food Sector in 2005, for the third consecutive year, as well as Images “Retailer of the Year” award in 2004 and 2005. He holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Southern California. He has completed programmes on Management Control Systems at the Indian Institute of Management, and on Strategy, Leadership and Governance at Harvard Business School.

Achal Jatia Mr. Achal Jatia serves as Additional Director of Westlife Development Ltd. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of specialty oils and chemicals for the metal working industry. He has obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Additionally, he has attended the Owner / President Manager Executive Education program at Harvard Business School, Boston. He is a Life Member of the Golden Key Honor Society, USA, and a Member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) and the Young Presidents’ Association (YPO).

Smita Jatia Ms. Smita Jatia serves as Additional Director of Westlife Development Ltd. She omes with two decades of experience in the QSR industry. She has been an active member of the McDonald’s India team since the commencement of its operations and over the years, has handled various roles within the organization. Ms Jatia is responsible for charting out and leading the aggressive growth of McDonald’s India operations across West and South India. She has been instrumental in launching, indigenizing and building the McDonald’s brand over the last 17 years. She joined Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd as Director, Marketing, in 1996 and was the Chief Operating Officer for Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. She currently performs the role of Managing Director, Hardcastle Restaurants. A commerce graduate from Sydenham College, Mumbai, Ms Jatia has also completed an 18- week executive management program from Harvard Business School, Boston, and has undergone a rigorous Marketing and Restaurant Leadership program at the Hamburger University, USA.

Padmanabh Barpande Mr. Padmanabh R. Barpande is Independent Director of Westlife Development Ltd. Mr. Barpande, a Chartered Accountant, has more than 30 years of experience as an audit partner with Deloitte Haskins & Sells. He has served various groups such as Financial Technologies / MCX, Blossom, Reliance, Mafatlal, Lupin, Mahindra, Hexaware, Jet Airways, John Deere, Bridgestone, Tech Mahindra, as an audit partner. He was actively involved in reformatting accounts to US GAAP / IFRS for major domestic and multinational companies and some Indian banks. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Tarun Kataria Mr. Tarun Kataria serves as Independent Director of Westlife Development Ltd. Mr. Tarun Kataria was CEO of Religare Capital Markets in India until September 2013. He is currently Independent Director of Mapletree Logistics Trust Ltd, an SGXlisted REIT. In a career spanning the US, Asia and India, Mr. Kataria has worked in the US with Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Division and Chase Manhattan Bank’s Derivatives Group. He moved to Asia in 1995 as Head of Derivatives, Southeast Asia for Chase Manhattan Bank based in Singapore. He joined HSBC in 1998 as Head of Derivatives, Southeast Asia, and later was appointed Head of Sales, Singapore, HSBC Global Markets. Mr. Kataria has an MBA in Finance, 1985, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.