Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J)

Simon Susman Mr. Simon N. Susman is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. The Other directorships include: Trent Limited, Allied Electronics Corporation, Business Against Crime Advisory board member, and Chairman of the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Simon joined Woolworths in 1982 after working at clothing and food retailer, Marks & Spencer plc in London. At Woolworths he has led the retail operations, food and clothing groups and was appointed to the Board in 1995. He became the chief executive officer in 2000. He was appointed on 18 November 2010 as a non-executive director and deputy chairman. He was appointed on 17 November 2011 as chairman. He is the chairman of the sustainability committee and a member of the nominations, remuneration, risk and social and ethics committees.

Ian Moir Mr. Ian Alexander Moir is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. The Other directorships include: Country Road Limited, Woolworths Financial Services, Woolworths and Woolworths Holdings (Mauritius) Limited. Ian was appointed to the board of Country Road on 23 October 1998. He was formerly chief operating officer of the company before being appointed chief executive officer in November 2000. He was previously executive director and chief operating officer of Woolmark. He joined the Board in January 2010 and was appointed the Group chief executive officer in November 2010. He is a member of the risk, sustainability and social and ethics committees.

Reeza Isaacs Mr. Reeza Isaacs is Group Finance Director Executive Director of the Company. He Joined the Board in 2013. He is Expertise in Retail and financial. He is the Member of the Risk and Compliance, and Sustainability committees.

Zyda Rylands Ms. Zyda Rylands is Chief Executive Officer – Woolworths South Africa, Executive Director of the Company. She was Managing Director - Food, Executive Director. The Other directorships include: African Capital Portfolio Limited, Open Society Foundation, The National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency and The Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention. Zyda joined Woolworths in 1996 and worked in the finance and store operation teams. She was appointed the People director of Woolworths (Proprietary) Limited in 2005 and was appointed to the Board of Woolworths in August 2006. She is a member of the risk and sustainability committees.

Scott Fyfe Mr. Scott Fyfe has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Country Road Group of the Company. Scott joins CRG after 20 years at leading global retailer Marks & Spencer where he has worked in a wide variety of roles spanning buying, merchandising and sourcing. Most recently, these have included Director, Menswear and Kidswear and Merchandising Director, Womenswear.

Sam Ngumeni Mr. Sam Ngumeni is Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He Joined the Board in 2014. He is Expertise in Operations and financial services. He is the Member of the Risk and Compliance committee.

John Dixon Mr. John Dixon has been appointed as Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer - WHL Australasia of the Company. He currently serves as Executive Director of the company. He joined the Group in January 2016 as Chief Executive Officer of David Jones and was previously employed by Marks & Spencer ("M&S"), where he started his career in 1986. He joined the M&S Board in 2009 as Director of Foods and led the turnaround of the food business before his appointment as Director of General Merchandise within the Clothing & Home business.

Chantel Reddiar Ms. Chantel A. Reddiar has been appointed as Company Secretary and Group Director - Corporate Governance of the Company.

Tom Boardman Mr. Tom A. Boardman is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company. The Other directorships include: Nedbank, Nedbank Group, Fairbairn Private Bank, African Rainbow Minerals, Investment AB Kinnevik and Athena Capital. Tom has held a number of senior positions in the banking industry since 1986 and previously held the position of chief executive officer at Nedbank. He is currently a non-executive director at Nedbank. Past directorships also include Boardmans and Sam Newman Limited, as well as BoE International Holdings Limited. He is a non-executive director of Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited, director of Vodacom Group (Proprietary) Limited, the WWF South Africa (World Wide Fund for Nature) and other charitable and community organisations. He joined the Board in September 2010. He was appointed Lead independent non-executive director on 17 November 2011. He is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nominations, sustainability and social and ethics committees.

Patrick Allaway Mr. Patrick Newton James Allaway is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 30 years' experience in the global finance industry across corporate advisory, capital markets, derivatives, private equity, mergers & acquisitions, corporate & project finance and strategic planning. He is currently a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Metcash Limited, a leading Australian wholesale distribution company and an ASX Top 100 listed company. Patrick was previously a non-executive director of Macquarie Goodman Group, managing director of SBC Warburg Capital Markets and Treasury and Executive chairman of Saltbush Capital Markets.

Peter Bacon Mr. Peter Douglas St. John Bacon is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Other directorships include: Chairman of the National Sea Rescue Institute. Peter was previously with the Sun International group of companies for thirty-four years. He was chief executive of Sun International’s South African operations from 1993 and group chief executive for the last four years of his employment with the group. He joined the Board in 2006. He is a member of the audit and remuneration committees.

Zarina Bassa Ms. Zarina Bassa is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Other directorships include: Songhai Capital, Kumba Iron Ore, Vodacom South Africa, Sun International, Lewis Group, Oceana Group, Woolworths Financial Services, Financial Services Board, YeboYethu and National Business Initiative. Previous board roles include chairing the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board, the Auditing Standards Board, the Accounting Standard Board, the JSE’s GAAP Monitoring Panel, the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants and Vice President of ABASA. She joined ABSA as the head of Retail Banking in 2002 and was later appointed as Executive Director: Retail Banking. Prior to joining ABSA she was a partner at Ernst & Young. She joined the Board in 2011. She is a member of the audit and risk committees.

Hubert Brody Mr. Hubert Rene Brody is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He a Chartered Accountant by profession. He previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Holdings. Hubert has also previously held a number of senior and executive positions in the Imperial group including serving as the Financial Director of Imperial Bank. He has served in executive roles at ABSA Group, Group Five Properties and First National Bank. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Imperial Holdings, Mix Telematix and Comair Limited.

Andrew Higginson Mr. Andrew Thomas Higginson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Other directorships include: BSkyB Group Plc, McCurrath UK and Chairman of Poundland Limited. Andrew has held a number of senior leadership roles in retail in Britain and was the chief executive retailing services of Tesco Plc. He previously held the position of finance director at Tesco Plc and at several other British-based retail operations. He also served as a non-executive director and as the chairman of audit committees for a number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. He is a member of the audit and risk committees.

Gail Kelly Ms. Gail Patricia Kelly is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Gail has enjoyed an illustrious banking career spanning 35 years, split equally between South Africa and Australia. While in South Africa, Gail held a number of senior executive positions in the Nedbank Group. Over the past 13 years, she has served as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing director of two banks in Australia as St.George Bank from 2002 to 2007 and Westpac from 2008 to 2015. In 2008, these two banks came together under Gail's leadership in what was the largest in-market merger in Australian financial services. At the time of her retirement in February this year, The Westpac Group was the country's 2nd largest bank and the 12th largest bank in the world, in terms of market capitalisation. Her current responsibilities include the international roles of being a Member of the Group of Thirty and the Global Board of Advisors at the US Council on Foreign Relations. She also serves as a director of the Business Council of Australia and as the Ambassador for Women's Empowerment for CARE Australia.

Nombulelo Moholi Ms. Nombulelo Thokozile Moholi is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has more than 24 years' experience in the Information Communication and Technology industry. She was the Group Chief Executive Officer for Telkom since 2011 and stepped down in March 2013. She serves as a non-executive director for Anglo American Platinum Limited, Old Mutual Emerging Markets and is the Chairperson of Nedbank Limited's Eyethu Community Trust.