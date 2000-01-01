Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)
WIMP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,300.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.10 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs1,289.90
Open
Rs1,289.90
Day's High
Rs1,305.00
Day's Low
Rs1,275.00
Volume
18,376
Avg. Vol
10,828
52-wk High
Rs1,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,260.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ghisulal Rathod
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Madhusudan Jangid
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Neha Somani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pradeep Rathod
|50
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Prem Manghani
|74
|2012
|Additional Director
|
Pankaj Rathod
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Fatechand Shah
|68
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sudhakar Mondkar
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Pushp Singhvi
|71
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
S. Khinvesra
|74
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mahendra Sundesha
|61
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ghisulal Rathod
|Shri. Ghisulal D. Rathod is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WIM Plast Ltd. He is founder of the ‘cello’ Group which is the Group in Plastic Industry, possessing more than 47 years of experience in the Industry.
|
Madhusudan Jangid
|Shri. Madhusudan R. Jangid is the Chief Financial Officer of WIM Plast Ltd. He is a Senior Chartered Accountant.
|
Neha Somani
|
Pradeep Rathod
|
Prem Manghani
|Mr. Prem G. Manghani is Additional Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Industrial Consultant with more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Polymer & Compound.
|
Pankaj Rathod
|Mr. Pankaj G. Rathod is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Managing Director of cello Pen Division, with the knowledge of manufacturing process and have more than 20 yrs of experience of plastic industry. He is Director in Cello Infrastructure Limited.
|
Fatechand Shah
|Mr. Fatechand M. Shah is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is the member of ‘M. G. Shah Group’ and possessed experience of manufacturing industry since more than 40 years.
|
Sudhakar Mondkar
|
Pushp Singhvi
|
S. Khinvesra
|Mr. S.M. Khinvesra is a Non Executive Independent Director of WIM PLast Ltd. He is member of Remuneration Committee and he is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is senior most partner of M/s Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai and have more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Accounts and Taxation.
|
Mahendra Sundesha
|Mr. Mahendra F. Sundesha is the Non-Executive Independent Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and also member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is Member of Fulchand Export' Group and acquainted himself with more than 30 yrs of experience in commerce and trading.
