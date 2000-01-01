Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)

Name Description

Ghisulal Rathod Shri. Ghisulal D. Rathod is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WIM Plast Ltd. He is founder of the ‘cello’ Group which is the Group in Plastic Industry, possessing more than 47 years of experience in the Industry.

Madhusudan Jangid Shri. Madhusudan R. Jangid is the Chief Financial Officer of WIM Plast Ltd. He is a Senior Chartered Accountant.

Prem Manghani Mr. Prem G. Manghani is Additional Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Industrial Consultant with more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Polymer & Compound.

Pankaj Rathod Mr. Pankaj G. Rathod is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Managing Director of cello Pen Division, with the knowledge of manufacturing process and have more than 20 yrs of experience of plastic industry. He is Director in Cello Infrastructure Limited.

Fatechand Shah Mr. Fatechand M. Shah is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is the member of ‘M. G. Shah Group’ and possessed experience of manufacturing industry since more than 40 years.

S. Khinvesra Mr. S.M. Khinvesra is a Non Executive Independent Director of WIM PLast Ltd. He is member of Remuneration Committee and he is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is senior most partner of M/s Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai and have more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Accounts and Taxation.