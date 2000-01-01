Edition:
Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)

WIMP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,300.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.10 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs1,289.90
Open
Rs1,289.90
Day's High
Rs1,305.00
Day's Low
Rs1,275.00
Volume
18,376
Avg. Vol
10,828
52-wk High
Rs1,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,260.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ghisulal Rathod

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Madhusudan Jangid

Chief Financial Officer

Neha Somani

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pradeep Rathod

50 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Prem Manghani

74 2012 Additional Director

Pankaj Rathod

2010 Non-Executive Director

Fatechand Shah

68 Non-Executive Director

Sudhakar Mondkar

2016 Additional Independent Director

Pushp Singhvi

71 2014 Additional Independent Director

S. Khinvesra

74 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mahendra Sundesha

61 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ghisulal Rathod

Shri. Ghisulal D. Rathod is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WIM Plast Ltd. He is founder of the ‘cello’ Group which is the Group in Plastic Industry, possessing more than 47 years of experience in the Industry.

Madhusudan Jangid

Shri. Madhusudan R. Jangid is the Chief Financial Officer of WIM Plast Ltd. He is a Senior Chartered Accountant.

Neha Somani

Pradeep Rathod

Prem Manghani

Mr. Prem G. Manghani is Additional Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Industrial Consultant with more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Polymer & Compound.

Pankaj Rathod

Mr. Pankaj G. Rathod is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Managing Director of cello Pen Division, with the knowledge of manufacturing process and have more than 20 yrs of experience of plastic industry. He is Director in Cello Infrastructure Limited.

Fatechand Shah

Mr. Fatechand M. Shah is the Non-Executive Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is the member of ‘M. G. Shah Group’ and possessed experience of manufacturing industry since more than 40 years.

Sudhakar Mondkar

Pushp Singhvi

S. Khinvesra

Mr. S.M. Khinvesra is a Non Executive Independent Director of WIM PLast Ltd. He is member of Remuneration Committee and he is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is senior most partner of M/s Chhajed & Doshi, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai and have more than 40 yrs of experience in the field of Accounts and Taxation.

Mahendra Sundesha

Mr. Mahendra F. Sundesha is the Non-Executive Independent Director of WIM Plast Ltd. He is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and also member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is Member of Fulchand Export' Group and acquainted himself with more than 30 yrs of experience in commerce and trading.

Insider Trading

