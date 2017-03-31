Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS)

Name Description

Azim Premji Mr. Azim H. Premji is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He has been at its helm since the late 1960s, turning what was then a small cooking fat company into a $ 8.5 billion revenue group with businesses in IT, Consulting and Business Process Services with a presence in over 60 countries. Mr. Premji also serves as a director of Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited, Wipro GE Health Care Private Ltd., and in other entities of the promoter group. Mr. Premji has established the Azim Premji Foundation, which is focused on improving public school education, working directly in six states of India which have over 350,000 schools. The Foundation also runs the not-for-profit Azim Premji University, focused on programs in education and related fields of human development. He has also set up the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, through which impactful non-profits working in a few chosen fields including nutrition and support to vulnerable groups, are given multi-year grants. Over the years, Mr. Premji has received numerous honors and accolades, which he considers as recognitions for Team Wipro. Mr. Premji is the first Indian recipient of the Faraday Medal. The Republic of France bestowed upon him the “Legion of Honor” and in January 2011, he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in India. Mr. Premji has been listed as one of the most influential people in the world by several global publications including Time, Financial Times, Forbes and Fortune. BusinessWeek listed him amongst the top 30 entrepreneurs in world history. Mr. Premji has a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Premji is the father of Mr. Rishad A. Premji, who is the Executive Director and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company.

Abidali Neemuchwala Mr. Abidali Z. Neemuchwala is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company since February 1, 2016. Previously, he served as Group President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from April 1, 2015. Mr. Neemuchwala spearheaded several initiatives across Global Infrastructure Services, Business Application Services, Business Process Services, and Analytics to create a more nimble and agile organization. Mr. Neemuchwala believes that in today’s digital world, successful organizations are the ones, which have the ability to convert consumers’ aspirations into instant gratification. Reflecting the same he delivered his popular keynote at the Oracle Open World 2015 articulating the new world order, in which customers buy digital experience as-a-service. Mr. Neemuchwala’s career includes a 23 year tenure in Tata Consultancy Services, where he handled multiple roles in business, technology, sales, operations and consulting. In his last role, he headed the Business Process Services (BPO) business. He was awarded the BPO Chief Executive Officer of the year 2010 and in the year 2012 the Shared Services Organization of IPQC recognized him for his personal contribution to the industry. Abid is on the board of the World Affairs Council of Dallas Forth Worth, contributing in connecting the local community to the world. Mr. Neemuchwala has a Masters in Industrial Management from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Communication from National Institute of Technology, Raipur. He is also a Certified Software Quality Analyst and a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

Jatin Dalal Mr. Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant, Jatin Dalal joined Wipro in 2002. He has been instrumental in taking up diverse and challenging assignments in Wipro’s finance function including setting up of Wividus – the company’s shared services division besides strengthening the company’s Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions.

Rishad Premji Mr. Rishad Azim Premji is Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer of Wipro Limited. He is a full-time director since May 2015, is also the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. He also serves a member on our Strategy Committee and Administrative and Shareholder/Investor Grievance Committee. As the Chief Strategy Officer, he is responsible for shaping the Company’s strategy to drive sustained and profitable growth. In his role, Mr. Premji is also responsible for Investor Relations and all Government relations activities of the Company. Mr. Premji is on the Board of Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited, a leading player in FMCG & Infrastructure Engineering and Wipro-GE, a joint venture between Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited and General Electric in the healthcare domain. Separately, he is on the Boards of the Azim Premji Foundation, one of the largest not-for-profit initiatives in India, and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, which provides grants to organizations that contribute to social change. Prior to joining Wipro in 2007, Mr. Premji was with Bain & Company in London, working on assignments across Consumer Products, Automobiles, Telecom and Insurance. He also worked with GE Capital in the U.S. across businesses in the Insurance and Consumer Lending space and is a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program. Mr. Premji has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics from Wesleyan University in the US. In 2014, he was recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his outstanding leadership, professional accomplishments, and commitment to society. Mr. Premji is the son of Mr. Azim Premji, the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director.

Patrick Dupuis Mr. Patrick Lucien Andre Dupuis is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He also serves as a member of Our Strategy Committee. Mr. Dupuis is a former Officer of global technology platform and payments leader, PayPal Holdings, Inc. where he facilitated the company’s listing on Nasdaq in 2015 and its doubledigit global expansion as Chief Financial Officer, then SVP for Quality and Productivity. Prior to joining Paypal, Mr Dupuis was Chief Financial Officer of Sitel, a leader in customer service and CFO of BJC Healthcare, one of the largest non-profit health care organizations in the US. He started his career in 1984 at General Electric, where he held multiple executive positions over 20 years, including Head of GE’s famed Audit Staff, Chief Financial Officer of BJC Healthcare and General Manager of GE Capital International Services (now Genpact). Throughout his career, Mr Dupuis has been an enabler of growth, transformation at scale and organization effectiveness. He is a committed coach and mentor for middle and senior executives. He serves with a number of social organizations, including Board member and Audit Chair for PayPal Giving Fund, a global platform that enables the distribution of charitable giving from millions of donors to thousands of charities. Mr. Dupuis graduated from the École de Management de Lyon in France.

Patrick Ennis Dr. Patrick J. Ennis is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He became a director of the Company in April 2016. Dr. Ennis has more than 25 years of experience as a scientist, engineer, businessman and venture capitalist. Dr. Ennis serves as a member of our Strategy Committee. He is currently at the Invention Development Fund of Intellectual Ventures where he invests in technology commercialization worldwide via an international open innovation network of thousands of inventors. Previously he was at ARCH Venture Partners where he built startups from universities and national labs. He also held positions with Lucent, AT&T and Bell Labs, and conducted research in Nuclear Physics at labs in North America and Europe. He is an inventor of several patents, has written articles and book chapters and is a frequently invited speaker. Dr. Ennis has served on numerous corporate, educational, and non-profit boards. He earned a PhD and M.S. in Physics from Yale, an M.B.A. from Wharton and a B.S. in Math and Physics from the College of William & Mary where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Ashok Ganguly Dr. Ashok Sekhar Ganguly is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wipro Limited. He has served as a director on our Board since 1999. He is the Chairman of our Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee. He is currently the Chairman of ABP Pvt. Ltd (Ananda Bazar Patrika Group). Dr. Ganguly also currently serves as a non-executive director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Dr. Ganguly is the Chairman of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Science, Technology & Operations Committee of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Dr. Ganguly was a former member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament of India (2009- 2015). He is a former member of the Board of British Airways Plc from 1996 to 2005 and Unilever Plc/NV from 1990 to 1997. Dr. Ganguly was formerly the Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited from 1980 to 1990. Dr. Ganguly was on the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India from 2000 to 2009. In 2006, Dr. Ganguly was awarded the CBE (Hon) by the United Kingdom. In 2008, Dr. Ganguly received the Economic Times Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Ganguly received the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in January 1987 and the Padma Vibhushan award in January 2009. Dr. Ganguly holds B.Sc (Hons) from University of Bombay and an MS and PhD from the University of Illinois.

William Owens Adm. William Arthur Owens is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wipro Limited since July 01, 2006. He is also a member of our Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee, and serves as the Chairman of our Strategy Committee. He has held a number of senior leadership positions at large multinational corporations. Mr. Owens presently serves as the Chairman of the Board of CenturyLink Telecom. He is also the Executive Chairman of Red Bison Advisory Group (“RBAG”). RBAG is a company in the natural resources (oil, gas and fertilizer plants) and information and communication technology sectors. Mr. Owens previously served as the Chairman of AEA Investors (Asia) from April 2006 to December 2014 and has served as Managing Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AEA Holdings Asia, a New York private equity company at various times during that period. Mr. Owens also served as Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, Asia from June 2012 to June 2014, as well as Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nortel Networks Corporation, a global supplier of communications equipment from April 2004 to November 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Owens served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teledesic LLC, a satellite communications company from August 1998 to April 2004. During that same period, Mr. Owens also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teledesic LLC’s affiliated company, Teledesic Holdings Ltd. Mr. Owens was President, Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) from June 1996 to August 1998. Mr. Owens was a career officer in the U.S. Navy where he served as commander of the U.S. Sixth Fleet in 1990 and 1991, and as senior military assistant to Secretaries of Defense Frank Carlucci and Dick Cheney.

Mahendra Sharma Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wipro Limited. He became a director of the Company in July 2011. Mr. Sharma is the Chairman of our Administrative and Shareholders/Investor Grievance Committee. Mr. Sharma is also a member of our Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. Mr. Sharma served as Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited from 2000 to 2007. Mr. Sharma served as a full-time director of Hindustan Unilever Limited from 1995 to 2000. Mr. Sharma is currently on the boards of ICICI Bank Limited, United Spirits Limited, Asian Paints Limited and Blue Star Limited. Mr. Sharma is also on the board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and serves as a Governor of Anglo Scottish Education Society Limited, Mumbai. Mr. Sharma is the non-executive Chairman of ICICI Bank Limited and United Spirits Limited. Mr. Sharma is a member of the Audit Committee of Blue Star Limited and Asian Paints Limited. Mr. Sharma is also a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Asian Paints Limited and ICICI Bank Limited. Mr. Sharma is the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of Asian Paints Ltd. and the Chairman of the Risk Committee of ICICI Bank Limited. Mr. Sharma holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Bachelors of Law Degree from Canning College University of Lucknow. He completed a post-graduate diploma in Personnel Management from the Department of Business Management, University of Delhi and Diploma in Labour Laws from Indian Law Institute, Delhi. In 1999, he was nominated to attend the Advance Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Narayanan Vaghul Shri. Narayanan Vaghul is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wipro Limited. He has served as a director on our Board since June 1997. He is the Chairman of our Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, and a member of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee. Mr. Vaghul is also the lead independent director of the Company. He was the Chairman of the Board of ICICI from September 1985 to April 2009. Mr. Vaghul is on the Boards of the following public companies in India and overseas: 1) Mahindra World City Developers Limited, 2) Piramal Enterprises Limited and 3) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. He is also on the boards of two private limited companies and several Section 8 companies and public trusts. Mr. Vaghul is the Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Piramal Enterprises Limited and its 100% subsidiary, PHL Finance Private Limited. Mr. Vaghul is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Piramal Enterprises Limited. Mr. Vaghul is a member of the Remuneration Committee of Mahindra World City Developers Limited and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. Mr. Vaghul holds a Bachelor (Honors) degree in Commerce from Madras University. Mr. Vaghul was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in 2010. Mr. Vaghul also received the Lifetime Achievement Awards from Economic Times, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Program and Mumbai Management Association. He was given an award for his contribution to the Corporate Governance by the Institute of Company Secretaries in 2007.