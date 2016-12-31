Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO)

Name Description

A. Mark Foote Mr. A. Mark Foote serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Wajax Corp. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Foote was the President and Chief Executive Officer (Canada) of Zellers Inc. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Merchandising Officer (Canada) of Loblaw Companies Limited, where he oversaw procurement and merchandising functions for all lines of business, marketing, supply chain and information technology. Mr. Foote also had an extensive career with Canadian Tire Corporation, where he worked for 28 years, including six years as President, Canadian Tire Retail. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

Darren Yaworsky Mr. Darren J. Yaworsky is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company effective March 8, 2017. Mr. Yaworsky is an experienced finance executive with an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury and risk management. Most recently, he served as vice president, finance, and treasurer at Canadian Pacific Railway, and prior to that, held several senior financial executive roles within the Enbridge Group of Companies, including treasurer of Enbridge Energy Partners LP and treasurer of Enbridge Income Fund. He has also served in a number of corporate finance and risk management roles within the Bank of Montreal financial group and at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Yaworsky holds a bachelor of commerce (honours) degree from Lakehead University and a master of business administration from the University of Manitoba.

Kathleen Hassay Ms. Kathleen Hassay serves as Senior Vice-President - Human Resources of the Company. prior to her appointment in 2012 held the position of Vice President, Human Resources at various companies in the manufacturing, mining and health care sectors and brings extensive experience in human resource management. .

Stuart Auld Mr. Stuart H. Auld is a Senior Vice President - Information Systems of Wajax Corp. He has extensive IT, operations and finance experience gained at large multi-divisional and multi-branch organizations.

Steven Deck Mr. Steven C. (Steve) Deck serves as Senior Vice President - Wajax Industrial Components of Wajax Corp. prior to his appointment in 2014 spent the last seven years in senior positions at a mining drilling products and services company. He also has over 20 years of experience in industrial distribution in Canada. As part of the 2016 strategic reorganization, Mr Deck’s position changed from Senior Vice President, Wajax Industrial Components to Senior Vice President, Business Development.

Michael Gross Mr. Michael Gross serves as Senior Vice President - Wajax Power Systems of Wajax Corp. prior to his appointment in 2015 had a 29 year career with a global electronics and engineering company in Germany and in Canada. Michael’s experience covers a broad range of industrial markets with roles in senior management, sales and manufacturing. As part of the 2016 strategic reorganization, Mr Gross’s position changed from Senior Vice President, Wajax Power Systems to Senior Vice President, Power and Marine.

Thomas Plain Mr. Thomas H. Plain is Senior Vice President - Service Operations of the Company. Mr. Plain had been with Wajax for 18 years and over that time had assumed increased responsibilities and was General Manager, Mobile Equipment, Ontario Region prior to his appointment in 2016.

Donna Baratto Ms. Donna Baratto is Vice President - Supply Chain of the Company. Ms. Baratto had been with Wajax for 4 years and was Director, Supply Chain, Wajax Industrial Components prior to her appointment in 2016. Prior to joining Wajax, Ms. Baratto held various supply chain positions with three large Canadian retailers.

Cristian Rodriguez Mr. Cristian Rodriguez is Vice President - Environment, Health and Safety of the Company. Mr. Rodriguez had been with Wajax for a year prior to his appointment in 2016. Prior to joining Wajax, Mr. Rodriguez was Director of Global Health and Safety at SNC-Lavalin.

Andrew Tam Mr. Andrew W.H. Tam is a General Counsel, Secretary of Wajax Corp. Prior to his appointment in 2011 was a corporate and securities lawyer practicing at the Toronto office of McMillan LLP. From 2001 to 2008 he practiced law at WeirFoulds LLP, and then joined Lang Michener LLP prior to its merger with McMillan LLP.

Thomas Alford Mr. Thomas M. (Tom) Alford serves as Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Alford is a corporate director. He serves on the boards of High Arctic Energy Services Inc., a supplier of drilling and specialized well completion services, and Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services and solutions provider to the North American oil and gas industry. He is also currently acting as interim-President and Chief Executive Officer of High Arctic while a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer is being sought. Until 2015, Mr. Alford was a director of Western Energy Services Corp., a leading contract drilling, well servicing and rental services provider. Mr. Alford has more than 36 years of experience in the western Canadian oil and gas industry. He was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of IROC Energy Services Corporation, an Alberta oilfield services company offering a diverse range of innovative products, services and equipment. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Alberta.

Edward Barrett Mr. Edward M. Barrett serves as Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Barrett is Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Barrett Corporation, a private holding and management company with interests in wholesale distribution, commercial refrigeration and satellite/wireless communications. He is also a co-founder, significant shareholder and a director of Xplornet Communications Inc. Mr. Barrett is the Chairman of NB Power, an electric utility Crown corporation. He is also a director of Atlantic Industries Limited, a private company that designs and fabricates corrugated steel products primarily for infrastructure applications, NAV Canada, Canada’s civil air navigation services provider, Medavie Inc., a health services and Blue Cross provider in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and Apex Industries Inc., a private company focused on metal manufacturing, product development and automation. Mr. Barrett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Acadia University and a Masters of Public Administration from Dalhousie University. He was inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame in 2010 and has been recognized as a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Woodstock, Directors (ICD).

Ian Bourne Mr. Ian A. Bourne serves as Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Bourne is a corporate director. He is the Chairman of Ballard Power Systems Inc., a leading provider of clean energy products, and a director of Hydro One Inc., the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Canadian Public Accountability Board. Until 2015, he was the Chairman of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., a world-leader in the engineering and construction industry, and until February 2016, a director of Canadian Oil Sands Limited. Mr. Bourne holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and has also been recognized as a Fellow of the ICD. Mr. Bourne has over 35 years of experience in senior finance roles and was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TransAlta Corporation, and President and a director of TransAlta Power LP. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mount Allison University.

Douglas Carty Mr. Douglas A. Carty serves as Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Carty is a corporate director. He serves on the board of Points International Ltd., a company offering products and services to the loyalty program industry, and YRC Worldwide Inc., a leading transportation service provider. He is also the Chairman and Co-Founder of Switzer- Carty Transportation Inc., a Burlington, Ontario based provider of school bus services. Previously, Mr. Carty served as Chief Financial Officer of Laidlaw International Inc., and subsequently as the President and Chief Executive Officer of its school bus subsidiary. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Canadian Airlines Corporation. Mr. Carty holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Sylvia Chrominska Ms. Sylvia D. Chrominska serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Chrominska is a corporate director. She serves as a director of Emera Incorporated, a company which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution and utility energy services. She was the Chair of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited until 2015 and the Chair of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited until 2016. Ms. Chrominska has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the banking sector, and was previously Group Head, Global Human Resources and Communications at The Bank of Nova Scotia, where she had global responsibility for human resources, corporate communications, government relations, public policy and corporate social responsibility. Ms. Chrominska holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and has served on the Dean’s Advisory Board at the Richard Ivey School of Business. She received an honourary Doctor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario in 2014.

Robert Dexter Mr. Robert P. (Rob) Dexter, QC., is an Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Dexter is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Travel Inc., an independent travel agency with 114 locations across Canada. He is a director of BCE Inc. and High Liner Foods Incorporated, and counsel to the law firm Stewart McKelvey. Mr. Dexter served as a director of Bell Aliant Inc. prior to its acquisition by BCE in 2014, and until 2016 was Chairman of Empire Company Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. Mr. Dexter holds both a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University, and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1995. He was inducted into the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame in 2006.

John Eby Mr. John C. Eby serves as Independent Director of Wajax Corp. Mr. Eby is a corporate director. He is a Founder and the President of Developing Scholars, a charity supporting education projects in Guatemala, and a trustee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. He served as a director of Inmet Mining Corporation, a copper and zinc mining company, prior to its acquisition by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in 2013. Previously, Mr. Eby was the Vice-Chairman of Scotia Capital Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing the mining practice, and prior to that, was Senior Vice President, Corporate and Energy Banking at Scotiabank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and Masters of Business Administration from Queen’s University.