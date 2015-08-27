Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)
WKP.L on London Stock Exchange
883.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
883.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
883.00
883.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
175,739
175,739
52-wk High
959.00
959.00
52-wk Low
615.00
615.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Kitchen
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jameson Hopkins
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Graham Clemett
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angus Boag
|2007
|Development Director
|
Christopher Pieroni
|2007
|Operations Director
|
Carmelina Carfora
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Chris Girling
|62
|2014
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Stephen Hubbard
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Maria Moloney
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Damon Russell
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Daniel Kitchen
|Mr. Daniel John Kitchen is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Workspace Group PLC. Mr. Kitchen was appointed to the Board on 6 June 2011 and subsequently took on the role as Chairman in July 2011. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive at Heron International plc and prior to that was Finance Director at Green Property for eight years. He retired as Non-Executive Chairman of Irish Nationwide Building Society in July 2011 and as Non-Executive Director of Kingspan Group PLC in May 2012. He is currently a Chairman of Hibernia REIT plc, a Non-Executive Director of LXB Retail Properties PLC, Irish Takeover Panel Limited and Governor of St Patrick Hospital in Dublin.
|
Jameson Hopkins
|Mr. Jameson Hopkins is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Workspace Group Plc. Mr. Hopkins was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in June 2010 then subsequently took on the role as Chief Executive Officer on 1 April 2012. He was previously Chief Executive and then a Non-Executive Director of Mapeley PLC and a Director of Chester Properties. Prior to that, Jamie was a Director of Delancey Estates and Savills. He is a member of the Corporate Board of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and a member of the London Enterprise Panel’s Small and Medium Enterprise Working Group. He was previously Chief Executive and then a Non-Executive Director of Mapeley PLC and a Director of Chester Properties. Prior to that, Jamie was a Director of Delancey Estates and Savills.
|
Graham Clemett
|Mr. Graham Clemett is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Workspace Group PLC. Mr. Clemett joined the Board as Finance Director in July 2007. Previously he was a Finance Director for UK Corporate Banking at RBS Group PLC where he worked for a period of five years. Prior to that, Graham spent eight years at Reuters Group PLC, latterly as Group Financial Controller.
|
Angus Boag
|Mr. Angus Boag is Development Director of Workspace Group PLC . Mr. Angus joined the Group in June 2007 as Development Director. He has extensive experience in property and construction management and is responsible for adding value to the Group’s assets through planning consents, development and joint ventures. Angus also manages all the building works across the portfolio and is responsible for the valuations of the Group’s property. Angus also sets the Group’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability programme. Before joining the Group, Angus was Managing Director of Manhattan Loft Corporation and a Principal at PA Consulting Group.
|
Christopher Pieroni
|Dr. Christopher J. Pieroni is Operations Director of Workspace Group PLC. Mr. Pieroni joined the Group as Operations Director in October 2007. Chris is responsible for asset management, marketing, professional services, brand and business development. Prior to joining Workspace, he worked at KPMG specialising in real estate and infrastructure finance. He began his professional career teaching economics at Cambridge University. Chris was a Non-Executive Director of the Group from 2000 until his retirement from the Board in August 2006. Chris was Chairman of the Business Centre Association 2014–2016.
|
Carmelina Carfora
|Ms. Carmelina Carfora is Company Secretary of Workspace Group PLC. Ms. Carfora is Secretary to the Board and its Committees, ensuring compliance with its procedures and providing advice on governance matters. At the direction of the Chairman, she is responsible for ensuring the Board receives accurate, timely and relevant information. She also co-ordinates the induction of new Board members and the provision of ongoing training and development of the Board. Carmelina’s other responsibilities include: monitoring and compliance with legislation such as the Data Protection Act and Modern Slavery Act; administration, vesting and granting of awards under the Company’s share schemes; and compliance with other regulatory regimes. She was previously Group Company Secretary of Electrocomponents plc. She has also worked in the construction industry and for a consultancy firm offering company secretarial services.
|
Chris Girling
|Mr. Chris Girling is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Workspace Group PLC. Mr. Girling, a Chartered Accountant, was appointed to the Board in February 2013. He was previously Group Finance Director of Carillion PLC. Chris is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Keller PLC and South East Water Limited and Chair of Trustees for the Slaughter and May Pension Fund. Mr. Girling was previously Group Finance Director of Carillion PLC from 1999 to 2007 and Vosper Thornycroft PLC for 10 years.
|
Stephen Hubbard
|Mr. Stephen Hubbard is Non-Executive Independent Director of Workspace Group Plc. Stephen is currently Chairman of CBRE UK. He joined Richard Ellis in 1976 and held the position of head of EMEA and UK Capital Markets from 1998 to 2012. He is also Chairman of London Business Network and a member of the advisory board for Redevco which is a pan-European property holding company.
|
Maria Moloney
|Dr. Maria Moloney is Non-Executive Independent Director of Workspace Group PLC. Maria Moloney was appointed to the Board in May 2012. She was previously on the Board of the Belfast Harbour Commissioners, the Industrial Development Board for Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Transport Holdings, Independent Television Commission, London and Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. Maria, a lawyer, is currently on the Board and a Trustee of the N. Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast.
|
Damon Russell
|Mr. Damon Russell is Non-Executive Independent Director of Workspace Group PLC. Damon holds advisory roles for a number of smaller companies in the digital media sector. He is currently Chairman of New Telecom Express Group, an interactive media service provider, and has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. He co-founded the company in 1989. Telecom Express was sold to AMV BBDO, part of the Omnicom Group, in 1998. In 2004, Damon led a successful management buyout. He was previously Non-Executive Director of iannounce before its merger with Legacy.com in May 2013.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Daniel Kitchen
|175,000
|
Jameson Hopkins
|2,222,100
|
Graham Clemett
|1,328,300
|
Angus Boag
|--
|
Christopher Pieroni
|--
|
Carmelina Carfora
|--
|
Chris Girling
|57,800
|
Stephen Hubbard
|47,300
|
Maria Moloney
|57,800
|
Damon Russell
|47,300
As Of 31 Mar 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Daniel Kitchen
|0
|0
|
Jameson Hopkins
|0
|0
|
Graham Clemett
|0
|0
|
Angus Boag
|0
|0
|
Christopher Pieroni
|0
|0
|
Carmelina Carfora
|0
|0
|
Chris Girling
|0
|0
|
Stephen Hubbard
|0
|0
|
Maria Moloney
|0
|0
|
Damon Russell
|0
|0
