Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

Name Description

Thierry Breton Mr. Thierry Breton serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Atos Worldline SAS. Former French Minister of Economy, Finances and Industry, he was Chairman and CEO of France Telecom, the second European leader telecommunications operator, and CEO of Thomson. He is also Chairman and CEO of Atos SE, CEO of Atos International SAS, Director of Carrefour SA and Sonatel.

Gilles Grapinet Mr. Gilles Grapinet serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Atos Worldline SAS. He also serves as Director of Saint Louis Re S.A., Permanent representative of Atos SE, director of Atos Participation 2 S.A., Vice President of Atos IT Solutions and Services GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Atos Information Technology GmbH.

Bruno Vaffier Mr. Bruno Vaffier has served as Chief Financial Officer of Atos Worldline SAS since 2014. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the MBA program at INSEAD. He began his career as an investment banker at JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch in Paris and London, where he participated in numerous mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions. He joined the Atos group in 2000 as the chief of staff of the Chairman of Atos Origin. From 2003 to 2006, he was the head of internal audit for the Atos group, and then served as operations director in Spain, in which capacity he was responsible for MRT (Manufacturing, Retail, Transport) clients and for Worldline’s activities in Spain. In 2009, he joined Atos’s Innovation, Business Development and Strategy department, which he headed from 2011 to 2014, at which point he became the Group’s CFO.

Nathalie Pousin Ms. Nathalie Pousin has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Atos Worldline SAS, effective as of June 1, 2014. She is a 1996 graduate of the Institut Commercial de Nancy. She began her career at Coopers & Lybrand Audit in 1996 and worked there for two years. In 1998, she joined the Lafarge Group in the Consolidation Department, where she managed the group’s consolidation system as well as several tiers of consolidation, including the gypsum (plasterboard) business and Eastern Europe countries. She joined Atos in 2001 to create a Group reporting structure, before assuming the position of Director of Group Accounting, during which time she participated in acquisition and consolidation transactions, in particular with respect to KPMG Consulting in 2002 and Sema in 2003. In 2008, she became CFO of Atos’ operational entity in Benelux, followed in 2011 by Germany, in connection with the consolidation of Siemens IT Solutions and Services’ German activities.

Marc-Henri Desportes Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes has served as Senior Executive Vice President of Atos Worldline SAS since July 2013. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ecole des Mines de Paris. He was Deputy Program Director of the Copernic program at the French Ministry of Finances from 2000 to 2005, and then was in charge of audit coordination at BNP Paribas from 2005 to 2006. Mr. Desportes was then Chief Information Officer at BNL, BNP Paribas’ Italian subsidiary. He joined the Atos group in 2009 as Director of the Global Innovation Business Development & Strategy Global Business Line (GIBS), and then became Director of the High Technology Settlement Services and Specialized Activities Business Unit in July 2011. Mr. Desportes is a member of the executive committee of Atos SE.

Christophe Duquenne Mr. Christophe Duquenne serves as Chief Technology Officer and Director of the Merchant Services & Terminals of Atos Worldline SAS. He is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale in Paris. He joined Atos in 1987 and has held numerous managerial positions there. After directing the Group’s French activities for six years, he joined the global management team in July 2011. Mr. Duquenne is a member of the executive committee of Atos SE, has been COO of the Company since July 2013.

Wolf Kunisch Mr. Wolf Kunisch serves as (Director of the Financial Processing & Software Licensing global business line of Atos Worldline SAS. He is a graduate of the Technische Universitaet Berlin and of INSEAD’s MBA program. He began his career as a project manager at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants in Stuttgart, Germany and in Paris. He joined the Atos group in 2000, where he performed management functions in innovative and international business development. He is currently responsible for the Group’s Financial Processing & Software Licensing global business line as well as its German and Eastern Europe geographical zones, and has been in charge of Worldline in Germany since 2010 and in Austria since 2013.

Olivier Stuckens Mr. Olivier Stuckens has served as Director of the Mobility & e-Transactional Services global business line Atos Worldline SAS since 2013. He is a graduate of the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble and of the University of Huddersfield in England. He joined the Atos group in 1992 and through 2005 performed various managerial roles in the Media and Banking/Finance areas. Beginning in 1999, his duties related to transaction services platforms for large international accounts. He then contributed to the development of Atos Worldline’s Health Sector business, with the creation and management of the GIE Santeos. He was director of the Telecom, Utilities and Media business unit in France beginning in 2006, before being named head of the Mobility & e-Transactional Services global business line in 2013.

Charles Dehelly Mr. Charles Dehelly serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Atos Worldline SAS. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Atos Information Technology GmbH (Austria), President of the Supervisory Board of Atos IT Solutions and Services GmbH (Austria), Director, Atos International SA/NV, Member of the Supervisory Board of Atos Information Technology GmbH (Germany), Member President of the Supervisory Board of Atos IT Solutions and Services GmbH (Germany), Managing Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company Deutschland GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Atos Nederland BV, Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company Private Limited (Singapore), Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company Limited (United Kingdom), Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company USA Inc., Permanent representative of Atos SE, director of Atos Participation 1.

Ursula Morgenstern Ms. Ursula Morgenstern serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Atos Worldline SAS. She also serves as Director of Bluekiwi Software SAS, Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company Limited (United Kingdom), Director of Canopy the Open Cloud Company USA, Inc., Director and CEO of Atos IT Solutions and Services Limited (Ireland), Director and CEO of Atos IT Solutions and Services Limited (United Kingdom), Director and CEO of Atos UK IT Limited, Director and CEO of Barabas Limited, Director and CEO of BR Business Systems Limited, Director and CEO of Sema Investment UK Limited, Director and CEO of Sphere Limited, among others.