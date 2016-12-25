Edition:
United Kingdom

Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)

WPK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

54.31CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$54.33
Open
$54.16
Day's High
$54.38
Day's Low
$54.14
Volume
48,795
Avg. Vol
52,130
52-wk High
$61.43
52-wk Low
$44.54

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Antti Aarnio-Wihuri

Chairman of the Board

Bruce Berry

President, Chief Executive Officer

Larry Warelis

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Kevin Byers

Vice President

David Johns

Vice President

Timothy Johnson

2010 Vice President

O. Muggli

2011 Vice President - Technology

David Stacey

2010 Vice President - Corporate Development

Martti Aarnio-Wihuri

2011 Director

Juha Hellgren

2005 Director

Ilkka Suominen

2010 Director

Karen Albrechtsen

2015 Independent Director

Donald Chatterley

2006 Independent Director

Dayna Spiring

2016 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Antti Aarnio-Wihuri

Mr. Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Director of the Company., since May 18, 1985. He has been Chairman of Wihuri International Oy.

Bruce Berry

Mr. Bruce J. Berry is President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Larry Warelis

Mr. Larry Warelis is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Warelis has been with Winpak since 1997 as the Director of Corporate Accounting & Treasury.

Kevin Byers

Mr. Kevin Byers is Vice President of the Company.

David Johns

Mr. David A. Johns serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President Winpak Division, a division of Winpak Ltd.

Timothy Johnson

Mr. Timothy L. Johnson serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging Inc. Mr. Johnson who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging on January 1, 2010 held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Winpak Heat Seal Packaging.

O. Muggli

Mr. O. Y. Muggli serves as a Vice President - Technology of the Company. Mr. Muggli who prior to his appointment as Vice President, Technology of Winpak Ltd. on August 22, 2011 held the position of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010. Mr. Muggli held the positions of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010, Vice President Innovation, Alcan Packaging, January 1, 2008, Vice President & Managing Director Fresh Food, Alcan Packaging – Food Europe, April 1, 2007 and Vice President Research & Development, Technology, Alcan Packaging Food Europe, Pharma Flexibles, January 1, 2004.

David Stacey

Mr. David J. Stacey is a Vice President of the Company. Mr. Stacey who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Portion Packaging on January 1, 2016 was Vice President Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. and President of Winpak Lane, Inc. on December 1, 2010. Mr. Stacey was the Vice President - Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. He serves as President of Winpak Lane, Inc., since December 1, 2010 He held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Alcan Medical Flexibles Americas, January 1, 2007 and prior to this, Vice President Sales, Alcan Food & Specialty Flexibles.

Martti Aarnio-Wihuri

Mr. Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Director of the Company. He has been Director of the Company., since April 28, 2011. He has been Manager, Sustainability Program of Wihuri International Oy.

Juha Hellgren

Mr. Juha M. Hellgren serves as a Director of the Company. He has been Director since June 1, 2005. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wihuri Oy.

Ilkka Suominen

Mr. Ilkka T. Suominen is an Director of the Company., since September 13, 2010. He holds Masters Science (Economics), 1985, Stanford Executive Program, 1998, Wihuri Oy, Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer (2003 to present) Rettig Heating Group BV, The Netherlands, Chief Financial Officer, 2000 to 2003 Danisco Cultor America, Inc., New York, Vice President Finance, 1996 to 2000 Cultor Plc, Finland, various positions, 1985 to 1995.

Karen Albrechtsen

Donald Chatterley

Mr. Donald R. W. Chatterley serves as an Independent Director of the Company., since April 20, 2006. He is retired Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada, Winnipeg office, 1979 to 2003.

Dayna Spiring

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Antti Aarnio-Wihuri

138,159

Bruce Berry

2,822,270

Larry Warelis

--

Kevin Byers

--

David Johns

689,745

Timothy Johnson

602,644

O. Muggli

592,414

David Stacey

556,913

Martti Aarnio-Wihuri

56,315

Juha Hellgren

66,076

Ilkka Suominen

66,076

Karen Albrechtsen

66,076

Donald Chatterley

71,707

Dayna Spiring

41,047
As Of  25 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading