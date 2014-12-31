Wsp Global Inc (WSP.TO)

Name Description

Christopher Cole Mr. Christopher Cole has been re-designated as Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WSP Global Inc.,with effect from July 1, 2013. He has over 40 years of experience in the engineering and consulting services fields. He started his career as an engineer working for a major contracting and subsequently consultancy business. He joined WSP as a partner at its inception, becoming Managing Director in 1987 and Chief Executive in 2001. Under his leadership, WSP was the first engineering consultant firm to become a fully listed public company (in 1990), growing organically and through acquisition from a single-discipline U.K. consultant firm of 200 people to a 9,000-strong multi-disciplinary global player with two-thirds of its business outside the U.K., prior to the historic 2012 merger with GENIVAR, which in 2014 was renamed WSP Global Inc. Since March 2007, he has been non-executive Chairman of Ashtead Group plc, since 2013 Senior Non-Executive Director of Infinis Energy plc, and in 2014 became Non-Executive Chairman of Applus+ RTD.

Alexandre L'Heureux Mr. Alexandre J. L'Heureux, CA, CFA, has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company., effective October 31, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer of WSP Global Inc. He has finance background with international experience gained over 13 years in senior finance positions in the investment, life and science industries, as well as in consulting services. Mr. L'Heureux holds a Bachelor of Science with a major in Accounting, as well as a minor in Economics from the University of Quebec in Montreal. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and a member of the CFA Institute.

Bruno Roy Mr. Bruno Roy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective October 31, 2016. Bruno Roy joins WSP from McKinsey & Company, where he was a Senior Partner in the Hong Kong office and Leader of the Private Equity Service Line in the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, he was responsible for advising private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds on strategy, fundraising, deal origination, due diligence, portfolio company performance improvement and exit preparation. Alongside his work with investors, Bruno Roy also advised Fortune 500 companies on strategy, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and post-merger management. He joined McKinsey in Montreal in 1999 and has been working in Greater China since 2009, including five years in Beijing, where he was in charge of the office. Mr. Roy also served on McKinsey's Global Partner Review Committee. Bruno Roy holds an MBA from the London Business School and a bachelor's degree from Laval University in Quebec. Prior to joining McKinsey, he worked for Schroders in London and AXA in Montreal. He is a co-founder and advisory council member of the Banff Forum, one of Canada's leading public policy platforms.

David Ackert David Ackert President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada of the company. Prior to this he was President and Chief Executive Officer, Focus Corporation.

Guy Templeton Mr. Guy Templeton is a President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific since November 5, 2014.

Paul Dollin Mr. Paul Dollin Ph.D., was appointed as COO on May 26, 2014. He is a Managing Director, U.K., Middle East, South Africa, India and Asia Pacific of WSP Global Inc., since January 1, 2014. He is Managing Director , U.K., Middle East, South Africa, and India of WSP, Engineering Consultant of Atkins Global and Director of two (2) of its subsidiaries.

David Langlois Mr. David Langlois has been appointed as Chief Accounting and Treasury Officer of the Company. David Langlois joined WSP in April 2014, as Vice President, Finance and Treasury. He hold overall global responsibility for finance and treasury. Mr. Langlois has more than 20 years of experience, having worked for many international and publicly-traded companies in different sectors. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Langlois was Chief Financial Officer at 5N Plus Inc. He has also held the role of Vice President, Financial and Management Reporting at National Bank Financial. His solid international experience also extends to Ernst & Young, Transat, and Bombardier Transportation (Rail). David Langlois is a graduate of the Universite du Quebec a Montreal and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Louis-Martin Richer Mr. Louis-Martin Richer is a Chief Risk and Ethics Officer of WSP Global Inc since May 7, 2011. He served as Chief Risk Officer and Chief Legal Officer of GENIVAR.

Jean-Luc Seguin Mr. Jean-Luc Seguin is a Vice President, Human Capital of WSP Global Inc. He was Chief Human Resources Officer of Groupe Forrest International; Head of HR tools career, talent and performance management of BNP Paribas Fortis.

Gregory Kelly Mr. Gregory Kelly is a President and Chief Executive Officer, United States, South America and the Caribbean of the company since November 5, 2014.

Robert Ouellette Mr. Robert Ouellette has been appointed as Chief Corporate Services Officer of the Company. Robert Ouellette joins WSP from Desjardins Financial Group, where he served on the Management Committee and held the role of Senior Vice-President, Technology and Shared Services. Prior to his time with Desjardins, Robert Ouellette held senior positions at Rio Tinto and Alcan. He started his career with Accenture, one of the largest consulting firms in the world, where he spent 19 years and the last five as a Partner. He brings extensive experience in professional services, business transformation, post-merger integration and continuous improvement. In his multidisciplinary role, Mr. Ouellette will oversee information technology, workplace strategy, real estate and procurement, and the implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing employee experience. He graduated in 1987 from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal as an electrical engineer.

Tom Smith Mr. Tom Smith is a Global Director, Property and Buildings of WSP Global Inc. He was Director, Global Growth of WSP Group plc.

Valery Zamuner Ms. Valery Zamuner is a Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary She was Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary of WSP Global Inc.,with effect from May 23, 2013. Ms. Zamuner brings with her experience and in corporate and commercial law in the areas of international and domestic mergers and acquisitions, securities, corporate finance and private investment funds. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Zamuner served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd. and Mason Graphite Inc. Previously she was General Counsel, Vice President Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary for Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd (CLM), and played a central role in negotiating and concluding the C$4.9B final sale of CLM to Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., one of the ever acquisitions of a North American iron ore company. Ms. Zamuner also held the position of Director and Legal Counsel at PSP Investments, a Canadian pension fund manager, where she was lead counsel on several high profile Canadian and International M&A and Private Equity fund transactions, working closely with the real estate, infrastructure and private equity business units. She began her career as a corporate and securities lawyer at the Montreal offices of Denton Canada LLP (formerly Fraser Milner Casgrain). Ms. Zamuner holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Laval University and an MBA from Concordia University, John Molson School of Business. She is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Richard Belanger Mr. Richard Belanger has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of WSP Global Inc., effective August 07, 2012. Richard Bélanger is a chartered professional accountant since 1980, a Fellow (since 2004) and was awarded the Prix Émérite in 2004 by the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting and administrative science from Laval University (1981). Mr. Bélanger also serves as chairman of the audit committee since 2006 (member since 2003), as a member of the risk management committee (2006), and as director on the board of the Laurentian Bank of Canada (2003). Since August 2012, he is a director on the board and a member of the audit committee of Optosecurity Inc., a private company. From 1997 to 2012, he served as a member of the audit committee and director on the board of Stella-Jones Inc. He was chairman of the board and chairman of the audit committee of Theseus Capital Inc. a Capital Pool Corporation (2005-2008). Mr. Bélanger was associate-director (founder) of Bélanger, Girard, Lavoie, Mooney (BGLM), a society of chartered accountants (1982 to 1992). He was also cochairman of the Canadian Lumber Trade Alliance (2001-2004), cochairman of the International Trade Committee (1999-2004), chairman of the Quebec Forest Industry Council (1997-1998) and chairman of Forintek Canada Corporation (2001-2003). Mr. Bélanger has more than 27 years of experience in business development, financing and business management. Since 1993, he has been the President of Toryvel Group Inc., an investment firm of which he is the co-owner and since January 2012, he has been involved in aviation. From 1996 to 2003, he was the president and chief executive officer of Daaquam Lumber Inc.

Josee Perreault Ms. Josee Perreault is Director of WSP Global Inc. She is presently serving as the Senior Vice President of World Business for Oakley since 2010. She joined Oakley in 1994 as the General Manager of the Oakley subsidiary in Montreal, Canada. Since, she has held numerous positions worldwide within the company. In 2001, she joined the Paris base office as Co-Manager of the European subsidiary. In 2008, she moved to Zurich as the Regional Vice-President of EMEA. Prior to joining Oakley, Josée has held many positions in top Canadian businesses related to both business and brand management.

George Pierson Mr. George J. Pierson is a Director of the company since October 2014. He was President and CEO of Parsons Brinckerhoff, which was acquired by WSP in 2014. A licensed engineer and lawyer, he is currently the President of The Pierson Advisory Group. Mr. Pierson joined Parsons Brinckerhoff in February 2006 as General Counsel and Secretary. He was named Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s Americas operating company in January 2008, and was named President and CEO of Parsons Brinckerhoff in January 2010. Prior to joining Parsons Brinckerhoff, Mr. Pierson had a distinguished career as a construction lawyer. From 2003 to 2006 he was Partner and Director of the International Construction Practice Group of Peckar & Abramson, PC, a leading construction law firm. From 1992 to 2002, he held a variety of positions at Kvaerner PLC (Previously Davy McKee), including Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Legal Director of the firm’s Engineering, Technology, and Construction Division and Vice President of Strategic Development of the Non-Ferrous Mining Division. Mr. Pierson has a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School, an MBA with Honors from St. Mary’s College of California, an M.S. in civil engineering from the University of California at Berkeley where he studied on a Graduate Fellowship, and a B.S. summa cum laude in civil engineering from Bucknell University.

Pierre Shoiry Mr. Pierre Shoiry is a Director of the Company. He was President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of WSP Global Inc. He has more than 30 years of experience in the engineering services industry. He began his career in 1980 with a major engineering services firm in Quebec. Employed by the Corporation since 1989, he was previously Senior Associate Engineer in Municipal Infrastructure and Vice-President of Business Development. He has been President of the Corporation since 1995. Mr. Shoiry is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec since 1980. From 2002 to 2003, he was Chairman of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada and actively participated in promoting the engineering services industry in Canada and abroad. He was also President of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Quebec from 1998 to 1999. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in applied science with a major in civil engineering, as well as a Master’s degree in applied science, from Laval University. He is currently a Director of 5N Plus Inc.

Birgit Noergaard Ms. Birgit Noergaard is Independent Director of WSP Global Inc. She is a professional board member with extensive experience in consulting and management. Ms. Nørgaard was CEO of Grontmij | Carl Bro A/S, as well as COO of Grontmij N.V., Europe’s third largest engineering consultancy, from 2006 to 2010. From 2003 to 2006, she was CEO of the Carl Bro Group A/S and Executive Director from 2001-2003. She has previously been a consultant at McKinsey from 1984 to 1990 and has held executive positions at Danisco (1990-2000) and TDC Mobile International (2000-2001). Ms. Nørgaard has held several board positions since 1994. Since 2010, Ms. Nørgaard is a full time director for various public and private entities, including companies in the engineering business. She is currently a director of Lindlab International AB (until April 27, 2015), IMI Plc., Kvaerner ASA, Cobham Plc., DSV A/S and Danish Growth Capital. Ms. Nørgaard is also currently vice-chairman of the board of NNE Pharmaplan A/S and the State’s IT Project Council. She has a MSc. from the Copenhagen Business School and an MBA from INSEAD, a well-known international business school.

Pierre Seccareccia Mr. Pierre Seccareccia is Independent Director of WSP Global Inc. He has extensive experience in financial consulting and management. A Partner of the Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm from 1976 to 1998, he acted as Managing Partner for its Montreal south shore office from 1987 to 1989, for its Montreal central office from 1992 to 1996, and for its offices in the Province of Quebec from 1996 to 1998. Following the merger in 1998 of Coopers & Lybrand with Price Waterhouse, he acted as Managing Partner for the Montreal office of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1998 to 2001. Since 2003, he is a full-time director for various public and private entities. Mr. Seccareccia is currently a director of Boralex Inc., Ovivo Inc. and New Millennium Iron Corp. He is also a director of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., the real estate subsidiary of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Mr. Seccareccia is a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec, a member of the Institute of Corporate Directo