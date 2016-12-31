Edition:
Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)

WSUG.DE on Xetra

75.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€2.20 (+2.99%)
Prev Close
€73.50
Open
€72.48
Day's High
€75.70
Day's Low
€70.05
Volume
44,176
Avg. Vol
17,208
52-wk High
€78.89
52-wk Low
€42.99

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Guenter Blaschke

68 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Volker Zimmermann

54 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ulrich Bellgardt

60 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rainer Springs

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Karoline Kalb

45 2015 Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board

Stephan Weber

54 2015 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jens Grosse-Allerman

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board

Soeren Hein

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Hans Liebler

48 2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Alexander Selent

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Guenter Blaschke

Dr. Guenter Blaschke has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG. since June 4, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Rational AG from 1999 to 2013.

Volker Zimmermann

Dr. Volker Zimmermann has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at WashTec AG since February 1, 2015. He holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering. He served at Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG as Member of the Management Board. He was Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse, Systeme fuer Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH.

Ulrich Bellgardt

Mr. Ulrich Bellgardt is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since June 4, 2014. He is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is Business Consultant at ubc GmbH.

Rainer Springs

Mr. Rainer Springs is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since February 1, 2015. He holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Universitaet der Bundeswehr Neubiberg. He served at ABB AG. He Joined the company in 2004 and served as Chief Operating Officer for the US subsidiary from 2011 till 2014.

Karoline Kalb

Ms. Karoline Kalb has been Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since January 30, 2015. She was Member of the Management Board of WashTec AG from November 1, 2013. She is lawyer by profession. She has been working for WashTec since 2001.

Stephan Weber

Mr. Stephan Weber has been Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since January 1, 2015. He is an engineer in the field of wood engineering. He was Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing at Michael Weinig AG. He served as Member of the Management Board at Michael Weinig AG.

Jens Grosse-Allerman

Mr. Jens Grosse-Allerman is Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since February 28, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. He is Member of the Management Board of Investmentgesellschaft fuer langfristige Investoren TGV and Member of the Management Board of Fiducia Treuhand AG, Bonn. He also serves at FPM Deutsche Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermoegen, Frankfurt.

Soeren Hein

Dr. Soeren Hein is Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since May 10, 2012. He is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director of Compound Disk Drives GmbH, Munich.

Hans Liebler

Dr. Hans Liebler has been Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since June 18, 2012. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is Investment Manager. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUGUSTA Technologie AG till January 19, 2015, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG, Member of Supervisory Board at SKW Stahl AG till November 30, 2015 and autowerkstattgroup N.V.

Alexander Selent

Dr. Alexander Selent is Member of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG since May 3, 2017. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and CFO at Fuchs Petrolub SE.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Guenter Blaschke

221,000

Volker Zimmermann

316,550

Ulrich Bellgardt

140,000

Rainer Springs

203,302

Karoline Kalb

341,769

Stephan Weber

272,056

Jens Grosse-Allerman

88,500

Soeren Hein

88,000

Hans Liebler

97,000

Alexander Selent

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

