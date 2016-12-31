Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)

Name Description

Guenter Blaschke Dr. Guenter Blaschke has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG. since June 4, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Rational AG from 1999 to 2013.

Volker Zimmermann Dr. Volker Zimmermann has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at WashTec AG since February 1, 2015. He holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering. He served at Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG as Member of the Management Board. He was Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse, Systeme fuer Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH.

Ulrich Bellgardt Mr. Ulrich Bellgardt is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since June 4, 2014. He is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is Business Consultant at ubc GmbH.

Rainer Springs Mr. Rainer Springs is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since February 1, 2015. He holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Universitaet der Bundeswehr Neubiberg. He served at ABB AG. He Joined the company in 2004 and served as Chief Operating Officer for the US subsidiary from 2011 till 2014.

Karoline Kalb Ms. Karoline Kalb has been Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since January 30, 2015. She was Member of the Management Board of WashTec AG from November 1, 2013. She is lawyer by profession. She has been working for WashTec since 2001.

Stephan Weber Mr. Stephan Weber has been Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board at WashTec AG since January 1, 2015. He is an engineer in the field of wood engineering. He was Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing at Michael Weinig AG. He served as Member of the Management Board at Michael Weinig AG.

Jens Grosse-Allerman Mr. Jens Grosse-Allerman is Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since February 28, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. He is Member of the Management Board of Investmentgesellschaft fuer langfristige Investoren TGV and Member of the Management Board of Fiducia Treuhand AG, Bonn. He also serves at FPM Deutsche Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermoegen, Frankfurt.

Soeren Hein Dr. Soeren Hein is Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since May 10, 2012. He is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director of Compound Disk Drives GmbH, Munich.

Hans Liebler Dr. Hans Liebler has been Member of the Supervisory Board at WashTec AG since June 18, 2012. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is Investment Manager. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUGUSTA Technologie AG till January 19, 2015, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Grammer AG, Member of Supervisory Board at SKW Stahl AG till November 30, 2015 and autowerkstattgroup N.V.