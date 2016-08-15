Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

Name Description

Richard Baker Mr. Richard A. Baker is a Non-Executive Chairman of Whitbread PLC. Mr. Richard previously served as Chairman of Virgin Active Group, Chief Executive of Alliance Boots Group plc and Chief Operating Officer at Asda Group plc. External appointments: Adviser to Aimia, DFS Furniture Plc (Chairman), British Retail Consortium (Non– executive director), Advent International Plc (Operating Partner), Lawn Tennis Association (Non–executive director), AELTC Grounds plc (Non–executive director).

Alison Brittain Ms. Alison Brittain is a Chief Executive of Whitbread PLC. Ms. Alison joined Whitbread from Lloyds Banking Group, where she was Group Director of their Retail Division, with responsibility for the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland retail branch networks, remote and intermediary channels and products, along with the Retail Business Banking and the wealth businesses. Prior to joining Lloyds Bank, Alison was Executive Director for Retail Distribution and Board Director at Santander UK PLC. She previously held senior roles at Barclays Bank. External appointments: Marks and Spencer Group PLC (Non–executive director), Member of Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group.

Nicholas Cadbury Mr. Nicholas Cadbury is a Group Finance Director, Director of Whitbread PLC. Mr. Nicholas joined Whitbread in November 2012 as Group Finance Director. He previously worked at Dixons Retail PLC, in a variety of management roles, including Chief Financial Officer from 2008–2011. Nicholas also held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Premier Farnell PLC, which he joined in 2011. Nicholas originally qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse.

Dominic Paul Mr. Dominic Paul has been appointed as Managing Director - Costa of Whitbread PLC. He joins from Royal Caribbean International where he has been Senior Vice President International since November 2013. Dominic is responsible for the international business outside of the company's US operations and has been particularly focussed on growing the business in Asia Pacific and China where Royal Caribbean is now the largest cruise brand. Dominic joined Royal Caribbean International in 2010 from bmi, where he was Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, having developed his earlier career in customer service and operational roles in the airline industry at British Airways, Go fly and easyJet.

Louise Smalley Ms. Louise Smalley is a Group Human Resources Director, Executive Director of Whitbread PLC. Ms. Louise joined Whitbread in 1995 and has held the position of Group HR Director since 2007. During her time at Whitbread, Louise has held a variety of HR roles across the Whitbread businesses, including HR Director of David Lloyd Leisure and Whitbread Hotels & Restaurants. She previously worked in the oil industry, with BP and Esso Petroleum.

David Atkins Mr. David J. Atkins has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. He has been Chief Executive of Hammerson plc, the FTSE100 retail property company, for the past seven years. During his time as Chief Executive David has been responsible for the Company's transition to become a retail property specialist, the recent expansion into new European territories including Ireland and the increased focus on the premium outlet sector. David is former Chairman of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), past president of Revo (formerly BCSC) and a member of the British Property Federation.

Adam Crozier Mr. Adam Crozier has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 21st September, 2017. He is chief executive of ITV plc and has been Chief Executive of a number of public and private sector organisations over the last 21 years, in the media, logistics and retail sectors. Adam began his career in sales and marketing, initially at Mars and then at the Telegraph, before joining Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising in 1988 where he held a number of roles before being appointed Joint Chief Executive in 1995. Adam went on to be Chief Executive of the Football Association and then Royal Mail Holdings plc before joining ITV in 2010. In addition, Adam has held non-executive positions at Debenhams plc, Camelot Group plc and G4S plc.

Deanna Oppenheimer Ms. Deanna W. Oppenheimer has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. is Founder and Chief Executive of CameoWorks, a digitally-focused boutique advisory firm. Prior to that Deanna spent over twenty five years in a number of senior roles in banking at both Barclays Bank PLC and Washington Mutual Inc. and also serves as a non-executive director at Tesco PLC, Worldpay Group PLC and AXA SA.

Ian Cheshire Sir Ian Cheshire is no longer serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of WhitBread Plc, since 21st September 2017. Sir Ian was Group Chief Executive of Kingfisher plc until the end of January 2015, and was also a former Chair of the British Retail Consortium. External appointments: Debenhams plc (Chairman from 7 April 2016), Government lead non–executive director, Business in the Community (Trustee Director), Menhaden Capital PLC (Chairman), MediCinema (Trustee Chair), Cambridge Programme for Sustainability Leadership (Chairman of Advisory Board).

Chris Kennedy Mr. Chris Kennedy is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Whitbread PLC. A qualified accountant and experienced financial executive, Chris Kennedy is Chief Financial Officer of ARM Holdings plc, which he joined in September 2015. Prior to that Chris was Group Finance Director of easyJet plc for five years, having previously spent 17 years in a variety of senior roles at EMI Group Limited.