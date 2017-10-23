Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)

Name Description

William Stinson Mr. William W. Stinson serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. Mr. Stinson was Chairman of the Board of Sun Life Financial Inc. until May 2005. He was a director of Grant Forest Products Inc. (“GFP”) until June 2010.

M. Dallas Ross Mr. M. Dallas H. Ross serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. He is a partner and founder of Kinetic Capital Partners, a private equity and venture capital investor. From 1996 to 2000, he was Managing Director Investment Banking for ScotiaMcleod in Vancouver and prior to 1996 was Managing Director Mergers and Acquisitions for ScotiaMcleod in Toronto, where he had originally commenced employment in early 1985. In 1989 and early 1990 Mr. Ross served as Vice President for Wastech Services in Vancouver. From 1981 to early 1985, he was employed by Ernst & Whinney Chartered Accountants. Mr. Ross is a trustee of Rogers Sugar Income Fund, a director of Rogers Sugar Ltd. and Lantic Sugar Ltd., and a member of the Audit Committee of each of Rogers Sugar Income Fund, Rogers Sugar Ltd. and Lantic Sugar Ltd. He is a director and a member of the Audit Committee or Finance Committee of three private investee companies and a Governor of Crofton House School. Mr. Ross qualified as a Chartered Accountant in British Columbia in 1984 and earned a B. Comm. (Honours) from UBC in 1980.

Brian Canfield Mr. Brian A. Canfield serves as Independent Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. Mr. Canfield was, until March 2014, the Chair of the board of directors of the TELUS Corporation. His career with TELUS spans more than 50 years, including almost a year serving as interim Chief Executive Officer of TELUS from September 1999 to July 2000, four years as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of BC TELECOM Inc. three years as President and Chief Executive Officer and one year as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Canfield retired as an executive of BC TELECOM Inc. in 1997. Mr. Canfield has also served on the board of directors for Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Public Accountability Board. He was named an Honorary Doctor of Technology by the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 1997. He has received a Fellowship Award from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and is a Member of the Order of British Columbia and the Order of Canada.

Glen Clark Mr. Glen Clark serves as Independent Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Gordon Gibson Mr. Gordon Gibson serves as Independent Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. Mr. Gibson is a corporate director and an author. From 1994-2005 he was a Senior Fellow in Canadian Studies at the Fraser Institute. In addition to being involved in various business ventures, he has served in a range of public service roles in the Government of Canada, including special assistant to the Prime Minister, and as a member of the British Columbia legislature. He has a B.Sc. (Honours) in Math and Physics from the University of British Columbia (1959) and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Harvard University (1961).

Michael Korenberg Mr. Michael J. Korenberg, J.D. serves as Independent Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. Mr. Korenberg is currently Deputy Chairman & Managing Director of The Jim Pattison Group and has served in that capacity and previously as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and other corporate roles since 1996. From 1993 to December 1995 he was Deputy Chairman & Chief Operating Officer, Orca Bay Sports & Entertainment. Prior to that he was a partner of Blake, Cassels & Graydon, where he practiced in the Tax Group and then the Securities Group. He has taught the Advanced Securities Regulation course at Queen’s University Law School (1988 – 1989) and the Corporate Transactions course at the University of British Columbia Law School (1991 - 2014). He is chairman of the board of directors, a member of the Audit Committee and chair of the Capital Expenditure Committee of Canfor Corporation, chairman of the board of directors and member of the audit committee of Canfor Pulp Products Inc., a former director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Slocan Forest Products Ltd., and director and member of the Audit Committee of Sun-Rype Products Ltd. He has a B.A. (with distinction) from Carleton University (1980), a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School (1983) and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada (1985 - present), the Law Society of British Columbia (1989 - present), and the Dean’s Advisory Committee for the National Centre for Business Law (UBC).