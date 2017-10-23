GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

Name Description

Roy Sebag Mr. Roy Sebag is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer, Loma Vista Capital Inc. (2012 to present); Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Natural Resource Holdings, Ltd. (2010 to 2012); Founder and Managing Partner, Essentia Equity, Ltd. (2004 to 2010)

Joshua Crumb Mr. Joshua Dale Crumb is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. He is the President, LEC Minerals Inc. (2011 to Present); Executive Director, Goldman Sachs International (2010 to 2011); Director, Corporate Development, Lundin Mining Corp. (2005 to 2010)

John Butler Mr. John Butler is Vice President and Head - Wealth Services of the company. He has over 20 years experience in international finance. He has served as a Managing Director for bulge-bracket investment banks on both sides of the Atlantic in research, strategy, asset allocation and product development roles, including at Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers. He has advised some of the world's largest institutional and private investors in matters ranging from wealth preservation to enhancing returns through a wide variety of innovative strategies and he has been a #1 ranked investment strategist by Institutional Investor magazine. Among his other accomplishments, John is on the record having anticipated the great gold bull market of the 2000s, the US housing market bust of 2007-09 and the protracted euro debt crisis. His publications include his popular Amphora Report investment newsletter and The Golden Revolution (John Wiley and Sons, 2012), a book explaining the causes and consequences of the 2008 global financial crisis and exploring the financial market implications of global monetary regime change.

Stefan Wieler Mr. Stefan Wieler is Vice President - Goldmoney Insights of the company. He is previously worked for over 10 years at some the world's top financial institutions, including a role as an Executive Director and senior commodity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Alasdair Macleod Mr. Alasdair Macleod is Head of Research of the company. He has been a celebrated stockbroker and Member of the London Stock Exchange for over four decades. His experience encompasses equity and bond markets, fund management, corporate finance and investment strategy.

Katy Millington Ms. Katy Millington is Director & Group General Counsel of the Jersey companies, and the Jersey Head of Compliance. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (with honours) and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Auckland. Before joining the group, Katy worked as a commercial litigator and regulatory lawyer with leading international law firms across multiple jurisdictions, including New Zealand, Cook Islands, United Kingdom, and Jersey, advising on a variety of issues including companies and securities matters, the UK Bribery Act and US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, economic sanctions, and worldwide freezing orders. The group benefits from Katy's considerable international multi-jurisdictional experience when servicing customers and meeting regulatory requirements on a global scale.

Kerry Sharman Mr. Kerry Sharman is Director & Head of Operations of Jersey companies. Kerry has over 25 years of finance, risk, and accounting experience. Before joining GoldMoney in 2012, Kerry worked with Ashburton and Gartmore Fund managers and UBS AG in senior finance roles.

Dennis Peterson Mr. Dennis H. Peterson is Director of the company. He is the Solicitor, Peterson & Company LLP (1995 to present).

James Turk Mr. James Turk is Director of the Company. Mr. Turk is the co-author of a book entitled, "The Coming Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It," with financial analyst John Rubino. The book came out in 2004. More recently, Mr. Turk has been regularly publishing blog entries, once or twice a week, usually about the still-imminent demise of fiat currency.

James Eaton Mr. James George Eaton is Independent Director of the company. He has been President, Weatons Holdings Inc. (1999 to present).