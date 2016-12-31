Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

Name Description

Darren Woods Mr. Darren W. Woods is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Vice President, Supply & Transportation, ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company July 1, 2010 – July 31, 2012. He was President of ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company August 1, 2012 – July 31, 2014 and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation August 1, 2012 – May 31, 2014. He was Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation June 1, 2014 – December 31, 2015. He became a Director and President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on January 1, 2016, and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2017, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Liam Mallon Mr. Liam M. Mallon is President of ExxonMobil Development Company of the Company. He was Vice President, Engineering, ExxonMobil Production Company May 1, 2009 – May 31, 2012. He was Vice President, Africa, ExxonMobil Production Company June 1, 2012 – January 31, 2014. He was Executive Vice President, ExxonMobil Development Company February 1, 2014 – December 31, 2016. He became President of ExxonMobil Development Company on January 1, 2017, a position he still holds as of this filing date.

Sara Ortwein Ms. Sara N. Ortwein is President of XTO Energy Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. She was President of ExxonMobil Upstream Research Company September 1, 2010 – October 31, 2016. She became President of XTO Energy Inc. on November 1, 2016, a position she still holds as of this filing date.

Mark Albers Mr. Mark W. Albers is Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He was President of ExxonMobil Development Company October 1, 2004 – April 13, 2007. Mr. Mark W. Albers became Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on April 1, 2007, a position he still holds as of this filing date.

Michael Dolan Mr. Michael J. Dolan is the Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He was President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation September 1, 2004 – March 31, 2008.

Andrew Swiger Mr. Andrew P. Swiger is the Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He was President of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation October 1, 2006 – March 31, 2009. He became Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on April 1, 2009.

Jack Williams Mr. Jack P. Williams, Jr. is Senior Vice President of the Company. He was Vice President of ExxonMobil Development Company May 1, 2009 – July 1, 2010. He was President of XTO Energy Inc. June 25, 2010 – May 31, 2013. He was Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Production Company June 1, 2013 – June 30, 2014. He became Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on June 1, 2014, a position he still holds as of this filing date.

Randall Ebner Mr. Randall Miles Ebner is Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. He was Assistant General Counsel of Exxon Mobil Corporation January 1, 2009 – October 31, 2016. He became Vice President and General Counsel of Exxon Mobil Corporation on November 1, 2016, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

James Spellings Mr. James M. Spellings, Jr. is Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. He was Associate General Tax Counsel of Exxon Mobil Corporation April 1, 2007 – March 1, 2010. He became Vice President and General Tax Counsel of Exxon Mobil Corporation on March 1, 2010, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

David Rosenthal Mr. David S. Rosenthal is Vice President, Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He began his career with Exxon in 1979 as a financial analyst at Exxon Chemical Americas in Houston, Texas. After holding a variety of financial and management positions of increasing responsibility in Exxon Chemical Americas and Exxon Company U.S.A., Rosenthal was appointed finance and administration manager of Exxon's copper mining subsidiary in Santiago, Chile in 1994. He became financial reporting manager for Exxon Corporation in 1997 and the following year was made finance and administration manager for Exxon Exploration Company. Rosenthal became controller of ExxonMobil Production Company in 2002 and was assistant controller for Exxon Mobil Corporation for two years prior to being elected to his current position in 2008. Rosenthal is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he received both a bachelors and masters degree in business administration. He is a member of Financial Executives International.

Robert Schleckser Mr. Robert N. Schleckser is Vice President, Treasurer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Schleckser was Assistant Treasurer of Exxon Mobil Corporation February 1, 2009 – April 30, 2011. He became Vice President and Treasurer of Exxon Mobil Corporation on May 1, 2011, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Jeffrey Woodbury Mr. Jeffrey J. Woodbury is Vice President- Investor Relations, Secretary of the Company. He joined Exxon Corporation in 1983 as a reservoir engineer in Los Angeles, California and held various technical, planning, operations and management positions with Exxon Company USA, Esso Australia and ExxonMobil Production Company. In 2001, Woodbury became president of ExxonMobil Canada and production manager for Eastern Canada before moving to Moscow in 2003, where he was president for ExxonMobil Russia. In 2005, Woodbury was appointed vice president for engineering at ExxonMobil Production Company and in 2007 as vice president for LNG Infrastructure for ExxonMobil Development Company. Woodbury graduated from the University of Southern California with both a bachelors and masters of science degree in petroleum engineering. He is board chairman of the National Safety Council, is on the board of councilors of the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Neil Chapman Mr. Neil A. Chapman is Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. He joined Esso Chemical in 1984 at the Esso refinery in Fawley, UK. He advanced through a series of engineering, operations, planning and marketing roles in various chemicals affiliates in the United Kingdom, Belgium, United States and Hong Kong. After the merger, Chapman was Chemicals sales manager in Asia Pacific and project executive of the Fujian Integrated Refining and Ethylene Joint Venture Project in China. In 2002 he joined the Fuels Marketing division as head of ExxonMobil Aviation International Ltd. in the United Kingdom before becoming vice president, Industrial and Wholesale Fuels based in the United States. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Surrey University, England. Mr. Chapman was Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Chemical Company April 1, 2011 – December 31, 2014. He became President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on January 1, 2015, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

William Colton Mr. William M. Colton is Vice President - Corporate Strategic Planning of the Company. He was Assistant Treasurer of Exxon Mobil Corporation January 25, 2006 – January 31, 2009. He became Vice President—Strategic Planning of Exxon Mobil Corporation on February 1, 2009.

Bradley Corson Mr. Bradley W. Corson is Vice President of the Company. He was Regional Vice President, Europe/Caspian for ExxonMobil Production Company May 1, 2009 – April 30, 2014. He was Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures May 1, 2014 – February 28, 2015. He became President of ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on March 1, 2015, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Neil Duffin Mr. Neil W. Duffin is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Duffin was President of ExxonMobil Development Company April 13, 2007 – December 31, 2016. He became President of ExxonMobil Production Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on January 1, 2017, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Robert Franklin Mr. Robert S. Franklin is Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Franklin was President of ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation May 1, 2009 – February 28, 2013. He became President of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on March 1, 2013, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Stephen Greenlee Mr. Stephen M. Greenlee is Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Greenlee became President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on September 1, 2010, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Bryan Milton Mr. Bryan W. Milton is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Milton was President of ExxonMobil Global Services Company April 1, 2011 – July 31, 2016. He became President of ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on August 1, 2016, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Dennis Wascom Mr. Dennis G. Wascom is Vice President of the Company. He was Director, Refining Americas, ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company April 1, 2009 – June 30, 2013. He was Director, Refining North America, ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company July 1, 2013 – July 31, 2014. He became President of ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation on August 1, 2014, positions he still holds as of this filing date.

Steven Reinemund Mr. Steven S. Reinemund is Presiding Independent Director of the Company. He served as Dean of Business, Wake Forest University from 2008 to 2014; Executive Chairman of the Board of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2007, and retired in 2007; was elected Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in 2001; President and Chief Operating Officer in 1999; and Director in 1996. He was elected President and CEO of Frito-Lay in 1992 and Pizza Hut in 1986.

Susan Avery Dr. Susan K. Avery, Ph.D. is Independent Director of the Company. She served as President and Director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution from 2008 to 2015. She served as interim dean of the graduate school and vice chancellor for research, interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Colorado Boulder from 2004 to 2008. Avery earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Michigan State University, and a master's in physics and Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign.

Michael Boskin Dr. Michael J. Boskin is Independent Director of the Company. He is also a Research Associate, National Bureau of Economic Research. He is Chief Executive Officer and President of Boskin & Co., an economic consulting company.

Angela Braly Ms. Angela F. Braly is Independent Director of the Company. She served as Chairman of WellPoint from 2010 to 2012; and President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2012. She served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Public Affairs Officer of WellPoint from 2005 to 2007; and President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri from 2003 to 2005.

Ursula Burns Ms. Ursula M. Burns is Independent Director of the Company. She was elected Chairman of Xerox in 2010, Chief Executive Officer in 2009, and President in 2007. She also served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategic Services; and Senior Vice President and President, Document Systems and Solutions Group, and Business Group Operations, at Xerox.

Henrietta Fore Ms. Henrietta Holsman Fore is Independent Director of the Company. She served as Chairman of WellPoint from 2010 to 2012; and President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2012. She served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Public Affairs Officer of WellPoint from 2005 to 2007; and President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri from 2003 to 2005.

Kenneth Frazier Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier is Independent Director of the Company. He was elected Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merck in 2011, and President in 2010. He was elected Executive Vice President and President, Global Human Health, at Merck in 2007; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel in 2006. He served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Merck from 1999 to 2006.

Douglas Oberhelman Mr. Douglas R. Oberhelman is Independent Director of the Company. He was elected Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caterpillar in 2010 and relinquished these roles in 2017 and 2016, respectively. He was elected Group President of Caterpillar in 2002; and Vice President, Engine Products Division in 1998. He also served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar from 1995 to 1998.

Samuel Palmisano Mr. Samuel John Palmisano is Independent Director of the Company. He was elected Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of IBM in 2003 and relinquished these roles in 2012. Mr. Palmisano also served as President, Senior Vice President, and Group Executive for IBM’s Enterprise Systems Group, IBM Global Services, and IBM’s Personal Systems Group.