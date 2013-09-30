Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)

Name Description

Brian Robbins Mr. Brian A. Robbins is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. and Air Boss of America Corp.

Drew Knight Mr. Drew Knight has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Exco Technologies Ltd., effective 19 May 2015. Mr. Knight has a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario with a certified public accountant (chartered accountant) designation. He is a seasoned business and financial executive, with broad experience with large global manufacturing enterprises and the North American automobile industry. He will be particularly valuable as the company continues to grow the business and further strengthen Exco's competitive position.

Paul Riganelli Mr. Paul E. Riganelli is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Exco Technologies Limited. He has been employed with Exco since 2004 as Chief Financial Officer and VP Finance. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto and his law degree from York University.

Peter van Schaik Mr. Peter van Schaik is Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Founder & Chairman Van-Rob Inc., an automotive supplier.

Laurence Bennett Mr. Laurence T.F. Bennett is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. Mr. Bennett is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP where he was with auditing of public companies the course of his career. He is director of Global Railway Industries Ltd.

Edward Kernaghan Mr. Edward H. Kernaghan is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is an Executive Vice President Kernaghan Securities Limited, an Investment Dealer. He is director of Brick Brewing Ltd., Boralex Inc., and Peak Energy Services Trust.

Robert Magee Mr. Robert B. Magee is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of The Woodbridge Group.