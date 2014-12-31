Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)

Name Description

Robert MacLellan Mr. Robert F. MacLellan is Independent Chairman of the Board of Yellow Pages Limited. He has been the Chairman of Northleaf Capital Partners, Canada’s leading independent global private equity and infrastructure fund manager and advisor since November 2009. Since March 23, 2015, Mr. MacLellan is Chairman of the board of directors of Wind Mobile Corp., a Canadian wireless communications provider. From 2003 to November 2009, Mr. MacLellan served as Chief Investment Officer of TD Bank Financial Group, where he was responsible for overseeing the management of investments for The Toronto Dominion Bank, its Employee Pension Fund, TD Mutual Funds, and TD Capital Group. Mr. MacLellan has been an independent director of T. Rowe Price since 2010, is Chair of its Audit Committee and serves on its Executive Compensation Committee. Mr. MacLellan is the Board Chair of Right to Play, a non-profit organization that helps children build essential life skills and better futures through sports and games. Mr. MacLellan holds an MBA from Harvard University, a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University and is a Chartered Accountant.

Julien Billot Mr. Julien Billot is President, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Pages Limited., since January 1, 2014. Prior to his appointment, he was Executive Vice President, Head of Media and a Member of the Executive Committee of Solocal Group, the publicly traded and incumbent local search business in France. Mr. Billot joined Solocal Group in 2009, overseeing its media properties, including web, mobile and print. Before 2009, Mr. Billot led a digital transformation during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the digital and new business group of Lagardère Active, a multimedia branch of Lagardère Group holding brands such as Elle Magazine. Mr. Billot also spent 13 years in senior management positions at France Telecom, notably as Chief Marketing Officer for Orange, the company’s mobile subsidiary. Mr. Billot has also sat on the Board of Directors for leading media groups such as Sporever Group, Telekom Polska, Newsweb, Doctissimo, Le Monde Interactif, Lagardère Active, and for digital industry associations in France such as Mobile Marketing Association France, Fondation Télécom, Conseil Stratégique des TICs, and Prix des Technologies de l’Information. He currently serves on the Boards of Turf Editions and News Republic. Mr. Billot is a graduate of École Polytechnique (Paris) and of Telecom Paris Tech. He also holds a postgraduate diploma (DEA) in Industrial Economics from the University of Paris-Dauphine.

Kenneth Taylor Mr. Kenneth James Taylor is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. He brings over 25 years of executive leadership, banking, financial, and operational experience with multiple technology companies, having served as CFO at BTI Systems and March Networks Corporation, Vice President, Finance at Newbridge Networks Corporation and Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Alcatel. His most recent role was with Capital Sports & Entertainment Inc., where he served as CFO of the Ottawa Senators organization. During his tenure with these organizations he reset cost structures, restructured debt and successfully raised capital to fund and accelerate growth plans.

Jacky Hill Mr. Jacky Hill is President - YP Next Homes of Yellow Pages Limited.

Darby Sieben Mr. Darby Sieben is President - Mediative of Yellow Pages Limited.

Douglas Clarke Mr. Douglas A. Clarke is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Yellow Pages Limited.

Dany Paradis Mr. Dany Paradis is Chief Human Resource Officer, Vice President of Yellow Pages Limited.

Rene Poirier Mr. Rene Poirier is Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Nicolas Gaudreau Mr. Nicolas Gaudreau is Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Francois Ramsay Mr. Francois D. Ramsay is Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel of Yellow Pages Limited.

Franco Sciannamblo Mr. Franco Sciannamblo is Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Dominique Vallee Mrs. Dominique Vallee is Vice President - Sales, Advantage and Acquisition of Yellow Pages Limited.

Caroline Andrews Ms. Caroline Andrews is Vice President and Chief Publishing Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Veronique Bergeron Ms. Veronique Bergeron is Vice President - Sales Québec and Atlantic Canada of Yellow Pages Limited.

Jamie Blundell Mr. Jamie Blundell is Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Andre Boisvert Mr. Andre Boisvert is Vice President and Chief Architect of Yellow Pages Limited.

Matthieu Houle Mr. Matthieu Houle is Vice President - Media of Yellow Pages Limited.

Jeff Knisley Mr. Jeff Knisley is Vice President - Sales, Western Region of Yellow Pages Limited.

Chris Long Mr. Chris Long is Vice President - Sales, Central Region of Yellow Pages Limited.

Stephen Port Mr. Stephen Port is Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Pascal Thomas Mr. Pascal Thomas is Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Pierre Gheluwe Mr. Pierre Van Gheluwe is Treasurer of Yellow Pages Limited.

Marie-Josee Lapierre Ms. Marie-Josee Lapierre is Assistant Secretary of Yellow Pages Limited.

Craig Forman Mr. Craig Forman is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. He was appointed to the board of directors of Digital Turbine Inc., a media and mobile communications company, on March 9, 2015 upon completion of its stock-for-stock merger with Appia, Inc., an independent mobile application discovery and download marketplace. Prior to that, Mr. Forman had been Executive Chairman of the Board of Appia, Inc. from August 2011 to March 2015, and served as Executive Chairman of WHERE, Inc., a location-based media company which was acquired by eBay, from 2010 to 2011. Previously, from 2006 to 2009, he served as Executive Vice President and President, Access and Audience and Chief Product Officer at EarthLink, Inc., an Atlanta-based Internet services provider. Mr. Forman is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience in the internet, media and communications industries. He has served as a senior executive at Yahoo! Inc., Time Warner Inc. and Dow Jones & Co. Mr. Forman serves on the board of directors of the McClatchy Company, a news and information provider. Mr. Forman also serves as a director on the boards of several private companies. Mr. Forman has an undergraduate degree in Public and International Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs of Princeton University and a Master’s degree in law from Yale Law School. Mr. Forman has completed the Directors’ Consortium executive education program at Stanford University, and the Program Making Corporate Boards More Effective at Harvard Business School.

Susan Kudzman Ms. Susan Kudzman is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. She has been Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Laurentian Bank of Canada since March 2014. Ms. Kudzman was formerly a partner at Mercer (Canada) Limited where she directed the risk management practice from 2011 to 2014. Before that, Ms. Kudzman was Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec where she was responsible for risk management, depositor services, performance calculation and analysis and strategic planning. Ms. Kudzman currently serves on the Board of Directors and the Human Resources Committee of Transat A.T. Inc., an international tour operator and airline. She is a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of AtmanCo. Inc., a company specializing in online employee assessment. She has been Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal since 2000. She is a member of the Board of Directors, the Investment Committee and Chair of the Human Resources Committee of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. She served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Quartier International de Montréal from 2006 to 2013. Ms. Kudzman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science and the titles of Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and Certified Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA).

David Lazzarato Mr. David A. Lazzarato, FCA, ICD.D, is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. He is a media/broadcast industry consultant who assists companies in the areas of strategy development, mergers and acquisitions and financing. Mr. Lazzarato was Senior Vice President, Finance at Bell Canada in 2010 and 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Lazzarato was Chief Executive Officer of Craig Wireless Systems in 2008. Prior to joining Craig Wireless Systems, Mr. Lazzarato served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. and Chairman of Motion Picture Distribution from 2005 to 2007. From 1999 to 2004, Mr. Lazzarato served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allstream Inc. (formerly, AT&T Canada Inc.) and was Chief Corporate Officer of MTS Allstream Inc. in 2004. Mr. Lazzarato is Chair of the McMaster University Board of Governors and Chair of the Council of Chairs of Ontario Universities. Mr. Lazzarato earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and is a Chartered Accountant, having received the FCA designation from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants in 2006. Mr. Lazzarato received the ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2008 and has also completed the Senior Executive Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

David Leith Mr. David G. Leith is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. He is Chair of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries. Prior to this, Mr. Leith acquired over 25 years of equity, debt, government finance and mergers and acquisition experience with CIBC World Markets and its predecessors and last served until February 2009 as Deputy Chairman of CIBC World Markets and as Managing Director and Head of CIBC World Markets’ Investment, Corporate and Merchant Banking activities. Mr. Leith serves on the board of directors of Hudson’s Bay Company, the Chair of its Pension Committee, and is a member of its Audit and Corporate Governance and Nomination Committees. Mr. Leith also serves on the board of directors of the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation (Infrastructure Ontario) and of Sinai Health System. Mr. Leith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Arts degree from Cambridge University.

Judith McHale Ms. Judith A. McHale is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. Ms. McHale served as the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of State from 2009 to 2011. In 2006, Ms. McHale worked in partnership with the Global Environment Fund, a private equity firm, to launch the GEF/Africa Growth Fund, an investment vehicle intending to focus on supplying expansion capital to small and medium-sized enterprises that provide consumer goods and services in emerging African markets. From 2004 to 2006, Ms. McHale served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Communications, Inc., the parent company of Discovery Channel, and served as its President and Chief Operating Officer from 1995 to 2004. Ms. McHale serves on the Board of Directors of Ralph Lauren Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. She has also served on the Boards of Directors of John Hancock Financial Services Corp, Potomac Power and Electric Company, Host Hotels and Resorts, Inc. and Digital Globe, Inc. Ms. McHale is a graduate of the University of Nottingham (UK) and Fordham University Law School (New York), and has received honorary degrees from the University of Maryland, American University, University of Miami and Colby College.

Donald Morrison Mr. Donald H. Morrison is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. Mr. Morrison retired in July 2011 from Research in Motion Limited now Blackberry Limited (“Blackberry”) where he had served since September 2000 as Chief Operating Officer with a mandate to strengthen Blackberry’s international operations and help build a world-class service organization. During his tenure, Blackberry expanded to more than 175 countries around the world and Blackberry’s fiscal year revenues grew from approximately $200 million to nearly $20 billion. Before joining Blackberry, Mr. Morrison held a number of senior leadership positions in Canada, Europe and the United States with AT&T and Bell Canada. Mr. Morrison holds an MBA and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Toronto, and also participated in the Executive Program at the University of Virginia, Darden Business School.

Martin Nisenholtz Prof. Martin Nisenholtz is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. Mr. Nisenholtz has been a professor of digital communication practice at the College of Communication of Boston University since January 2015. He is also a Venture Partner at FirstMark Capital. Mr. Nisenholtz served as Senior Advisor for The New York Times Company through 2013 and was a Fellow at the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University. In December 2011, Mr. Nisenholtz retired from The New York Times Company where he had served since February 2005 as Senior Vice President, Digital Operations and was responsible for the strategy development, operations and management of its digital properties. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Nisenholtz was Chief Executive Officer of New York Times Digital. In June 2001, Mr. Nisenholtz founded the Online Publishers Association (“OPA”), an industry trade organization that represents the interests of high-quality online publishers. Mr. Nisenholtz currently serves on the Board of Directors and is a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and is the Chair of its Digital Oversight Committee. Mr. Nisenholtz also serves on the Boards of Exelate, LLC and Real Match, LLC. Mr. Nisenholtz holds a Bachelor in Psychology degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MA in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania Annenberg School of Communication.

Kalpana Raina Ms. Kalpana Raina is Independent Director of Yellow Pages Limited. Ms. Raina is Managing Partner of 252 Solutions, LLC, a consulting firm. Ms. Raina was formerly with The Bank of New York (the “Bank”) from 1988 to 2006, where she last served as Executive Vice President. Ms. Raina’s client portfolio at the Bank included clients in the media and telecommunications, healthcare, retailing, and hotels and leisure industries. Throughout her tenure, she served on numerous committees including the Bank’s Credit and Risk and Planning committees. Ms. Raina currently serves on the Board of Directors of John Wiley & Sons, Inc., a provider of content and content-enabled digital services to customers worldwide. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Information Services Group, Inc., a leading technology insight, market intelligence and advisory services company. Previously, she was on the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of RealNetworks, Inc. and on the Board of Directors of the World Policy Institute. Ms. Raina holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from McMaster University and undergraduate and graduate degrees from Panjab University, India.