YPF SA (YPFD.BA)

Name Description

Miguel Angel Gutierrez Mr. Miguel Angel Gutierrez serves as Chairman of the Board, President of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016. He is a founding partner of The Rohatyn Group, where he is in charge of private investments, real estate, infrastructure and renewable energy activities. From 1980 to 2001, he held various positions at J.P. Morgan, where he became Managing Director responsible for Global Emerging Markets and a member of the Management Committee for Global Markets. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Autopistas de Oeste S.A. and he was the President and CEO of Grupo Telefonica de Argentina S.A. Currently, he is a member of the Consultative Council of CIPPEC, the Economic and Social Council of the University Torcuato di Tella, the International Advisory Board of the IAE Business School and the Council of the Fundación Cruzada Argentina.

Marcos Browne Mr. Marcos Browne serves as Executive Vice President of Gas and Energy of YPF Sociedad Anonima since March 16, 2016. He has held different positions at YPF, including the Head of Supply and Processing of Natural Gas between February 1994 and May 2000. He was the Head of Gas and Liquid Gas Processing business at TGS S.A., a company at which he held various positions between June 2000 and March 2004. He is a founding partner of Endriven S.A. and served as a Director until March 14, 2016. He also served as General Manager of Gas Meridional S.A., General Manager of C3Plus S.A. and President of Fuels Meridional S.A.

Fernando Raul Dasso Mr. Fernando Raul Dasso serves as Vice President of Human Resources of YPF Sociedad Anonima. On June 4, 2012, he was appointed Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Before that, he acted as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He has held various positions within the Company. In 2006, he was appointed Director of Human Resources of Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil of the Exploration and Production business. He has been our Human Resources Vice President since July 2007.

German Fernandez Lahore Mr. German Fernandez Lahore serves as Vice President of Corporate Legal Services of YPF Sociedad Anonima since December 22, 2015. Prior to that, he worked as an attorney at Beccar Varela and as a foreign associate at Haynes and Boone, LLP in Dallas, Texas. He completed the management development program at IAE. He is a member of the Academic Council of Argentine Journal of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mining Law (Revista Argentina de Derecho de la Energía, Hidrocarburos y Minería). His areas of expertise include Oil, Natural Gas and Mining Law and Natural Resource Taxation and Financing. Among other positions held, he served as YPF Upstream Legal Affairs Manager.

Daniel Palomeque Mr. Daniel Palomeque serves as Vice President of Quality, Environment, Health and Security of YPF Sociedad Anonima since June 11, 2014. He began his career at YPF in 1980 in the area of lubricants at the La Plata refinery in various positions until his appointment as Planning Manager in 1998 and Latin America. Planning Director in 2000. He was promoted as Director of the Lujan Industrial Complex Cuyo in 2002 and in 2005 was appointed Director of the Industrial Complex in La Plata. He was also Executive Manager Refining, and he is Chairman of the Argentine Institute of Oil and Gas of La Plata and professor at the UTN and UNLP.

Carlos Alberto Felices Mr. Carlos Alberto Felices serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016.He worked in various capacities at Pfizer Inc. He served in Argentina as Treasurer, in Brazil as CFO and in the U.S. as Director of Administration for Latin America. From 1993 to 2002, he worked for YPF, eventually serving as CFO. He was later appointed CEO of Telecom Argentina S.A. until 2007 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telecom Argentina S.A. until April 2008.

Juan Franco Donnini Mr. Juan Franco Donnini serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016. Among other positions, he served as Advisor in the Mining, Energy and Combustible Commission at the Senate in 2012 and as Advisor at the Undersecretary of Economic Policy and Development Planning at the National Ministry of Economy and Public Finance in 2013. Additionally, he worked as Administrative Secretary of the Planning and Strategic Coordination of the National Plan of Hydrocarbon Investments Commission and was Undersecretary of Economic Policy at the National Ministry of Economy and Finance. He is currently Minister of Economy and Public Works for the Province of Santa Cruz.

Daniel Gustavo Montamat Mr. Daniel Gustavo Montamat serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016. Among other positions, he was Director of Gas del Estado, Director and President of YPF S.E. and Secretary of Energy of Argentina. In 1991, he founded Montamat & Asociados in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, where he is the Executive Director. Currently, he is a consultant at the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank. He is a postgraduate professor of the Energetic Regulation Study Centre of UBA.

Emilio Jose Apud Mr. Emilio Jose Apud serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since December 22, 2015. Among other positions, he served as Director of CAMMESA and Secretary of Energy and Mining of Argentina, in 2001. He was Founder and Vice President of IAE, Energy Institute G. Mosconi, between 1983 and 1989. He has owned Apud & Associates, a consulting firm in energy and the environment, since 2005. He serves as partner and director of AMPAR, a Paraguayan consulting firm and of Ecoriental, an Uruguayan consulting firm. In addition, he serves as Chairman of BAE S.A., a builder and developer, as Counselor at the Fundación Libertad y Progreso and as member of Fundación Pensar.

Nestor Jose di Pierro Mr. Nestor Jose di Pierro serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016. He served among other positions, as Deputy in the Legislature of the Province of Chubut between 1991 and 1995, as Secretary of Social Welfare of the Municipality of Comodoro Rivadavia, Province of Chubut, between 1995 and 1999 and as Councilman in the Deliberative Council of Comodoro Rivadavia between 1999 and 2001. He was appointed Controller of Petrominera Chubut S.E. between 2003 and 2009. Additionally, he was President of Correo Oficial de Argentina S.A. between 2009 and 2011. He served as Mayor of the Municipality of Comodoro Rivadavia from 2011 to December 2015.

Roberto Luis Monti Mr. Roberto Luis Monti serves as Director of YPF Sociedad Anonima since April 29, 2016. He holds a Masters degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.