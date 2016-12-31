Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)

Name Description

Lothar Lanz Mr. Lothar Lanz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Zalando SE since June 01, 2016. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since February 10, 2014 till May 31, 2016. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Axel Springer SE from 2009 to 2014 and Chief Financial Officer of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG from 1996 to 2008. He holds a business degree from Universitaet Stuttgart and University of Berlin.

Robert Gentz Mr. Robert Gentz is Member of the Management Board of Zalando SE. He holds a degree in business administration from the WHU – Otto-Beisheim Graduate School of Management in 2007. He is responsible for Technology, Human Resource and strategy.

Rubin Ritter Mr. Rubin Ritter is Member of the Management Board of Zalando SE. He is responsible for Sales, Operations, Finance and Corporate Governance. He holds a degree in business administration from the WHU – Otto-Beisheim Graduate School of Management in 2007 and holds an MBA from the University of Texas, USA in 2006.

David Schneider Mr. David Schneider is Member of the Management Board of Zalando SE. He is responsible for Brand Marketing, Sourcing, and private labels. He holds a degree in business administration from the WHU – Otto-Beisheim Graduate School of Management in 2007.

Lorenzo Grabau Mr. Lorenzo Grabau is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Investment AB Kinnevik since 2014. Previously, he served as Managing Director Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 1999 to 2011. He studied at Universita degli Studi di Roma.

Joergen Lindemann Mr. Joergen Madsen Lindemann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since May 31, 2016. Since 2012 he serves as Prasident & CEO of Modern Times Group MTG AB, Member of the advisory Group of Turtle Entertainment GmbH.

Anders Povlsen Mr. Anders Holch Povlsen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since December 12, 2013. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Bestseller Group from 2001. He studied at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge and holds Bachelor of Arts degree from Berlin School of Economics.

Kai-Uwe Ricke Mr. Kai-Uwe Ricke has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since June 3, 2014. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG from 2002 to 2006. He is a Entrepreneur.

Dylan Ross Mr. Dylan Ross is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since June 2, 2015. He serves as Lead of the Men's Nordic Buying Office.

Alexander Samwer Mr. Alexander Samwer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since December 12, 2013. He is an Independent Internet Entrepreneur. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and Master of Arts from University of Oxford.

Konrad Schaefers Mr. Konrad Schaefers is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zalando SE since June 2, 2015. He serves as Product Manager. He is a Member of the Audit Committee.