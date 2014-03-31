ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)
ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,190.00INR
10:59am BST
1,190.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.70 (+0.82%)
Rs9.70 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs1,180.30
Rs1,180.30
Open
Rs1,190.00
Rs1,190.00
Day's High
Rs1,199.65
Rs1,199.65
Day's Low
Rs1,170.00
Rs1,170.00
Volume
3,931
3,931
Avg. Vol
4,564
4,564
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00
Rs1,119.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dinesh Munot
|67
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jinendra Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Satish Mehta
|2011
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Jinendra Munot
|62
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Utkarsh Munot
|33
|2006
|Executive Director
|
Soumitra Bhattacharya
|56
|2015
|Additional Director
|
S. Gundecha
|59
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Eitika Munot
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Ajinkya Firodia
|36
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shridhar Kalmadi
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Manish Motwani
|46
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jitendra Pandit
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. Rathi
|74
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dinesh Munot
|Mr. Dinesh Munot is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd., effective July 14, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (MIE). He has more than 35 years of experience in the automobile industry. He received 'Life Time Achievement Award1 from Nagar Road Industries Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture (NICCA) for his contribution to Auto-ancillary Sector of Pune Region.
|
Jinendra Jain
|
Satish Mehta
|
Jinendra Munot
|Mr. Jinendra Munot is Jt. Managing Director, Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He won the 'India's Champion Corporate Golfer' organized by the DS Group - Economic Times Leaders Challenge Tour. He is qualilied as Bachelor of Engineering (Mech.), Master of Science (Mech.) United States of America, AMIE (India).
|
Utkarsh Munot
|Mr. Utkarsh Munot is Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He is qualified as BE in Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering from the North Eastern University, Boston, United States of America. He also holds Diploma in Business Administration from the same University.
|
Soumitra Bhattacharya
|Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya is Additional Director of the Company. He is Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Bosch Ltd. He is a graduate in Commerce and a Chartered Accountant.
|
S. Gundecha
|
Eitika Munot
|
Ajinkya Firodia
|
Shridhar Kalmadi
|Mr. Shridhar S. Kalmadi, D.A.E., is Non-Executive Independent Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd., with effect from May 26, 2009. He is the founder member and Managing Director of Sai Service Station Ltd. He is the technocrat entrepreneur behind the spectacular growth of Sai Service Station Ltd. Now, Mr. Kalmadi is focusing on Monocoque Integral Technology Bus Manufacturing. It is the state of art technology for manufacturing buses. He is also the Senior Vice President of Indian Association of Bus-Manufacturers. He has more than 31 years of experience in the industry.
|
Manish Motwani
|Mr. Manish Motwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. He holds Master's Degree in Computer Engineering from University of Hawaii, United States of America, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Osmania University. He has also received Engineering Management Sciences (EMS) Diploma from Stanford University. Prior to returning to India in 1996, he worked with Intergraph Corp., U.S.A & Sun Microsystems, U.S.A. where he was head of verification in design of UltraSparc processor, then the world's fastest micro processor. Manish Motwani, is the founder and Managing Director of Kinetic Communications which specializes in engineering design and electronic manufacturing services. He is also the Managing Director of JHS Taigene India, the joint venture company with Taigene Electric Co. of Taiwan, a global DC Motor specialist, and of Ducati energia, India, the joint-venture company specializing in automotive engine control and management systems. He does not hold any shares in the Company.
|
Jitendra Pandit
|Mr. Jitendra A. Pandit has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd., effective 29, 2013. He has also been appointed as the member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.
|
M. Rathi
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dinesh Munot
|19,511,600
|
Jinendra Jain
|--
|
Satish Mehta
|--
|
Jinendra Munot
|11,048,000
|
Utkarsh Munot
|6,316,700
|
Soumitra Bhattacharya
|--
|
S. Gundecha
|--
|
Eitika Munot
|--
|
Ajinkya Firodia
|--
|
Shridhar Kalmadi
|--
|
Manish Motwani
|--
|
Jitendra Pandit
|--
|
M. Rathi
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dinesh Munot
|0
|0
|
Jinendra Jain
|0
|0
|
Satish Mehta
|0
|0
|
Jinendra Munot
|0
|0
|
Utkarsh Munot
|0
|0
|
Soumitra Bhattacharya
|0
|0
|
S. Gundecha
|0
|0
|
Eitika Munot
|0
|0
|
Ajinkya Firodia
|0
|0
|
Shridhar Kalmadi
|0
|0
|
Manish Motwani
|0
|0
|
Jitendra Pandit
|0
|0
|
M. Rathi
|0
|0