ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

Name Description

Mike Evans Mr. Mike Evans is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been Chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown plc since 2009, which he joined as a non-executive director in 2006. Mr. Evans is a qualified actuary with over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He is also a non-executive director of esure Group plc, Chesnara plc and CBRE Global Investors Group (UK) Ltd. He is a member of the advisory board of Spectrum Corporate Finance and chairs the board of Trustees of Wessex Heartbeat. Mr. Evans was formerly Chief Operating Officer at Skandia UK Limited and he holds a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Bristol.

Alexander Edward Chesterman Mr. Alexander Edward Chesterman is Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director of the Company. Mr. Chesterman founded Zoopla Property Group in 2007 and he remains with the business as CEO, having developed it to now own some of the UK’s best-known online property brands. Previously, Mr. Chesterman co-founded LOVEFiLM.com, one of Europe’s leading online DVD rental services, which was successfully sold to Amazon. Mr. Chesterman is recognised as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and has been a winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award as well as being named by Property Week as one of the 100 most important people in the UK residential property industry. Mr. Chesterman holds an Honours degree in Economics from London University.

Andrew Botha Mr. Andrew Botha has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company., with effect from 18 April 2016. He joined Zoopla Property Group in 2016 and is currently Group CFO. Previously, Andy was Chief Commercial & Financial Officer at e-commerce website notonthehighstreet.com and prior to that, Andy spent five years at Betfair Plc, one of the UK's most successful internet businesses, where he held Commercial and Financial roles. Prior to Betfair, he was UK Finance Director at lastminute.com. Andy is a qualified chartered accountant.

Kevin Beatty Mr. Kevin J. Beatty is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves as CEO of DMG Media, the consumer media operation of Daily Mail & General Trust plc, which publishes the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, Metro, Mail Online, Mail Plus, Metro digital editions and Elite Daily. He is a board member of the NMA and represents the UK publishing industry as Second Vice President on the Board of WAN-IFRA. Kevin is also a Non-Executive Director of the PA Group and the Chairman of the RFC, the body that funds the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Grenville Turner Mr. Grenville Turner is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Grenville became a Director of ZPG in 2014. He is a Non-Executive Director of DCLG, Chairman of Watkin Jones plc, Chairman of Bellpenny Ltd and Chairman of Titlestone Ltd. Grenville is also Vice Chairman of the English National Ballet. He was formerly the Chief Executive and Chairman of Countrywide plc and Chief Executive of Intelligent Finance. He previously served as a Director of St James’s Place plc, Sainsbury’s Bank plc and Rightmove plc. Grenville qualified as a Chartered Banker and holds an MBA from Cranfield Business School.

Sherry Coutu Ms. Sherry L. Coutu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She currently serves as a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange Group, Cambridge University Press, Raspberry Pi and Artfinder. She also serves on the advisory boards of Linkedin, Care.com and is an external non-executive Director of Cambridge University. Previously, she has served as a director of New Energy Finance, Jarvis plc and RM plc and formerly she founded Interactive Investor International plc. Ms. Coutu was awarded a CBE in 2013 for “Services to Entrepreneurship” and she holds an MBA from Harvard, an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA from the University of British Columbia.

Robin Klein Mr. Robin Klein is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Klein became a Director of Zoopla Property Group in 2012. He is currently a venture partner of Index Ventures, a founding partner of The Accelerator Group and serves as a non-executive director of MoneySupermarket.com Group plc. Mr. Klein is a serial entrepreneur and an angel investor in a number of the UK’s leading high-growth internet businesses. Companies he has backed at an early stage include LastMinute.com, Agent Provocateur, LOVEFiLM, Wonga, Mind Candy (Moshi Monsters), Fizzback, Tweetdeck, Graze, FreeAgent, Skimlinks and Moo.

Vinodka Murria Ms. Vinodka Murria is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Vin became a Director of ZPG in 2015. She has 25 years’ experience of working with private equity-backed and publicly listed companies, focusing on the software sector. Until March 2015 Vin was the Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Software Group plc, an AIM-listed healthcare and business management software solutions company she founded in 2008 and exited to Vista Private Equity. Named Quoted Company Entrepreneur of the Year 2014 and Woman of the Year in the 2012 Cisco Everywoman Technology Awards, Vin is a successful entrepreneur with a strong background in technology-based international business.