ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)
ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange
356.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mike Evans
|55
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Edward Chesterman
|45
|Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director
|
Andrew Botha
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Ned Staple
|Company Secretary
|
Kevin Beatty
|55
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Grenville Turner
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
James Welsh
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sherry Coutu
|52
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Robin Klein
|66
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinodka Murria
|53
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|52
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mike Evans
|Mr. Mike Evans is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been Chairman of Hargreaves Lansdown plc since 2009, which he joined as a non-executive director in 2006. Mr. Evans is a qualified actuary with over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He is also a non-executive director of esure Group plc, Chesnara plc and CBRE Global Investors Group (UK) Ltd. He is a member of the advisory board of Spectrum Corporate Finance and chairs the board of Trustees of Wessex Heartbeat. Mr. Evans was formerly Chief Operating Officer at Skandia UK Limited and he holds a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Bristol.
|
Alexander Edward Chesterman
|Mr. Alexander Edward Chesterman is Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director of the Company. Mr. Chesterman founded Zoopla Property Group in 2007 and he remains with the business as CEO, having developed it to now own some of the UK’s best-known online property brands. Previously, Mr. Chesterman co-founded LOVEFiLM.com, one of Europe’s leading online DVD rental services, which was successfully sold to Amazon. Mr. Chesterman is recognised as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and has been a winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award as well as being named by Property Week as one of the 100 most important people in the UK residential property industry. Mr. Chesterman holds an Honours degree in Economics from London University.
|
Andrew Botha
|Mr. Andrew Botha has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company., with effect from 18 April 2016. He joined Zoopla Property Group in 2016 and is currently Group CFO. Previously, Andy was Chief Commercial & Financial Officer at e-commerce website notonthehighstreet.com and prior to that, Andy spent five years at Betfair Plc, one of the UK's most successful internet businesses, where he held Commercial and Financial roles. Prior to Betfair, he was UK Finance Director at lastminute.com. Andy is a qualified chartered accountant.
|
Ned Staple
|
Kevin Beatty
|Mr. Kevin J. Beatty is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves as CEO of DMG Media, the consumer media operation of Daily Mail & General Trust plc, which publishes the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, Metro, Mail Online, Mail Plus, Metro digital editions and Elite Daily. He is a board member of the NMA and represents the UK publishing industry as Second Vice President on the Board of WAN-IFRA. Kevin is also a Non-Executive Director of the PA Group and the Chairman of the RFC, the body that funds the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
|
Grenville Turner
|Mr. Grenville Turner is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Grenville became a Director of ZPG in 2014. He is a Non-Executive Director of DCLG, Chairman of Watkin Jones plc, Chairman of Bellpenny Ltd and Chairman of Titlestone Ltd. Grenville is also Vice Chairman of the English National Ballet. He was formerly the Chief Executive and Chairman of Countrywide plc and Chief Executive of Intelligent Finance. He previously served as a Director of St James’s Place plc, Sainsbury’s Bank plc and Rightmove plc. Grenville qualified as a Chartered Banker and holds an MBA from Cranfield Business School.
|
James Welsh
|
Sherry Coutu
|Ms. Sherry L. Coutu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She currently serves as a non-executive director of the London Stock Exchange Group, Cambridge University Press, Raspberry Pi and Artfinder. She also serves on the advisory boards of Linkedin, Care.com and is an external non-executive Director of Cambridge University. Previously, she has served as a director of New Energy Finance, Jarvis plc and RM plc and formerly she founded Interactive Investor International plc. Ms. Coutu was awarded a CBE in 2013 for “Services to Entrepreneurship” and she holds an MBA from Harvard, an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA from the University of British Columbia.
|
Robin Klein
|Mr. Robin Klein is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Klein became a Director of Zoopla Property Group in 2012. He is currently a venture partner of Index Ventures, a founding partner of The Accelerator Group and serves as a non-executive director of MoneySupermarket.com Group plc. Mr. Klein is a serial entrepreneur and an angel investor in a number of the UK’s leading high-growth internet businesses. Companies he has backed at an early stage include LastMinute.com, Agent Provocateur, LOVEFiLM, Wonga, Mind Candy (Moshi Monsters), Fizzback, Tweetdeck, Graze, FreeAgent, Skimlinks and Moo.
|
Vinodka Murria
|Ms. Vinodka Murria is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Vin became a Director of ZPG in 2015. She has 25 years’ experience of working with private equity-backed and publicly listed companies, focusing on the software sector. Until March 2015 Vin was the Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Software Group plc, an AIM-listed healthcare and business management software solutions company she founded in 2008 and exited to Vista Private Equity. Named Quoted Company Entrepreneur of the Year 2014 and Woman of the Year in the 2012 Cisco Everywoman Technology Awards, Vin is a successful entrepreneur with a strong background in technology-based international business.
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|Mr. Duncan Tatton-Brown is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tatton-Brown became a Director of Zoopla Property Group in 2014. He is currently CFO of Ocado Group plc which he joined in 2012. Previously, Mr. Tatton-Brown was CFO of Fitness First plc and prior to that was Group Finance Director of Kingfisher plc, one of the world’s largest home improvement retailers. He has held senior finance positions at B&Q plc, Virgin Entertainment Group and Burton Group plc and was also a non-executive director of Rentokil Initial plc. Mr. Tatton-Brown holds a master’s degree in Engineering from King’s College, Cambridge and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mike Evans
|175,000
|
Alexander Edward Chesterman
|1,264,000
|
Andrew Botha
|245,000
|
Ned Staple
|--
|
Kevin Beatty
|--
|
Grenville Turner
|47,500
|
James Welsh
|--
|
Sherry Coutu
|57,500
|
Robin Klein
|47,500
|
Vinodka Murria
|47,500
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|62,500
As Of 30 Sep 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mike Evans
|0
|0
|
Alexander Edward Chesterman
|0
|0
|
Andrew Botha
|0
|0
|
Ned Staple
|0
|0
|
Kevin Beatty
|0
|0
|
Grenville Turner
|0
|0
|
James Welsh
|0
|0
|
Sherry Coutu
|0
|0
|
Robin Klein
|0
|0
|
Vinodka Murria
|0
|0
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|0
|0