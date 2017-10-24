China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)
0762.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.32HKD
24 Oct 2017
11.32HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+0.53%)
HK$0.06 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$11.26
HK$11.26
Open
HK$11.34
HK$11.34
Day's High
HK$11.40
HK$11.40
Day's Low
HK$11.28
HK$11.28
Volume
40,377,675
40,377,675
Avg. Vol
48,507,177
48,507,177
52-wk High
HK$13.24
HK$13.24
52-wk Low
HK$8.40
HK$8.40
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|69,155.00
|0.065
|Mar '17
|69,005.00
|0.036
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|67,058.00
|-0.040
|Sep '16
|66,884.00
|0.007
|Jun '16
|69,915.00
|0.040
|Mar '16
|70,340.00
|0.020
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|65,136.00
|0.099
|Sep '15
|67,228.00
|0.048
|Jun '15
|70,382.00
|0.151
|Mar '15
|74,303.00
|0.130
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|71,839.00
|72,757.00
|70,921.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|279,892.00
|287,025.00
|255,247.00
|296,505.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|291,152.00
|304,421.00
|265,108.00
|309,192.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|0.19
|0.30
|0.14
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|0.38
|0.58
|0.25
|0.54
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-1.03
|-2.41
|5.56
|EPS (TTM) %
|-94.08
|-60.70
|-31.86
|Dividend %
|-100.00
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-2.82
|-5.52
|50
|15
|13 Week
|5.56
|-6.01
|99
|65
|26 Week
|0.55
|-14.26
|99
|64
|52 Week
|16.61
|-1.85
|99
|56
|YTD
|22.04
|-5.65
|99
|79
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln
- BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong says 9-MNTH overall service revenue expected about RMB187.9 bln, up 4.1 pct
- Breakingviews - Communist Party assault muddles Chinese capitalism
- Breakingviews - Beijing’s closer embrace is bad news for Big Tech
- BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|8.93%
|# of Holders:
|259
|Total Shares Held:
|2,138,604,360
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|50,740,847
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|45
|# Reduced Positions:
|29
|# Net Buyers:
|16
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.