AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock
58.75HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$59.20
Open
HK$58.55
Day's High
HK$59.20
Day's Low
HK$58.30
Volume
24,883,373
Avg. Vol
18,030,128
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|May '17
|18,625.00
|0.244
|FY 2016
|Nov '16
|15,073.00
|0.175
|May '16
|12,930.00
|0.172
|FY 2015
|Nov '15
|8,916.00
|0.047
|May '15
|13,711.00
|0.184
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|12
|24,258.10
|31,328.00
|20,772.20
|22,209.50
|Year Ending Nov-18
|12
|27,386.80
|34,087.00
|22,773.10
|27,188.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|20
|0.43
|0.49
|0.37
|0.35
|Year Ending Nov-18
|21
|0.44
|0.53
|0.40
|0.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|10.88
|13.60
|9.12
|15.77
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|23.76
|9.02
|14.25
|EPS (TTM) %
|50.61
|13.72
|21.13
|Dividend %
|22.78
|26.25
|21.09
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for AIA Group Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|1.36
|-1.45
|99
|40
|13 Week
|7.68
|-4.12
|99
|26
|26 Week
|20.04
|2.36
|99
|37
|52 Week
|10.68
|-6.84
|94
|28
|YTD
|36.23
|5.32
|99
|27
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Exclusive - China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion: sources
- Exclusive: China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion - sources
- EXCLUSIVE-China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 bln -sources
- AIA Group's new business climbs 20 percent helped by China, Hong Kong
- AIA Group's new business climbs 20 percent helped by China, Hong Kong
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|49.15%
|# of Holders:
|584
|Total Shares Held:
|5,934,870,106
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-34,899,896
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|109
|# Reduced Positions:
|91
|# Net Buyers:
|18
