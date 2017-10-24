Edition:
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)

2018.HK on Hong Kong Stock

136.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-3.80 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
HK$140.60
Open
HK$141.00
Day's High
HK$141.90
Day's Low
HK$136.50
Volume
3,238,663
Avg. Vol
5,186,902
52-wk High
HK$147.70
52-wk Low
HK$65.35

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 4,429.21 0.868
Mar '17 4,215.06 0.864
FY 2016 Dec '16 5,736.58 1.279
Sep '16 4,206.69 0.896
Jun '16 3,018.81 0.599
Mar '16 2,544.75 0.504
FY 2015 Dec '15 3,848.26 0.823
Sep '15 3,183.82 0.693
Jun '15 2,402.07 0.521
Mar '15 2,304.71 0.494
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 6,931.15 8,034.00 5,933.85 6,056.71
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10 5,354.84 5,724.52 5,020.00 4,954.98
Year Ending Dec-17 34 20,924.30 22,791.00 19,552.00 18,313.60
Year Ending Dec-18 34 26,075.30 30,410.00 22,587.60 21,123.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 18 1.52 1.85 1.28 1.26
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 1.10 1.24 0.90 1.08
Year Ending Dec-17 35 4.43 4.90 3.89 3.95
Year Ending Dec-18 35 5.67 6.96 4.48 4.60
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 30.34 34.13 25.00 25.33
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 32.10 24.19 30.74
EPS (TTM) % 29.57 16.02 31.18
Dividend % 30.94 15.96 30.59
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -1.03 -3.78 99 25
13 Week 38.05 22.93 99 81
26 Week 48.16 26.34 99 91
52 Week 69.52 42.68 99 90
YTD 91.06 47.70 99 90
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 39.65%
# of Holders: 306
Total Shares Held: 484,581,292
3 Mo. Net Change: -3,299,622
# New Positions: 6
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 44
# Reduced Positions: 50
# Net Buyers: -6
