AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)
2018.HK on Hong Kong Stock
136.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|4,429.21
|0.868
|Mar '17
|4,215.06
|0.864
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|5,736.58
|1.279
|Sep '16
|4,206.69
|0.896
|Jun '16
|3,018.81
|0.599
|Mar '16
|2,544.75
|0.504
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|3,848.26
|0.823
|Sep '15
|3,183.82
|0.693
|Jun '15
|2,402.07
|0.521
|Mar '15
|2,304.71
|0.494
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|6,931.15
|8,034.00
|5,933.85
|6,056.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10
|5,354.84
|5,724.52
|5,020.00
|4,954.98
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34
|20,924.30
|22,791.00
|19,552.00
|18,313.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34
|26,075.30
|30,410.00
|22,587.60
|21,123.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18
|1.52
|1.85
|1.28
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11
|1.10
|1.24
|0.90
|1.08
|Year Ending Dec-17
|35
|4.43
|4.90
|3.89
|3.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|35
|5.67
|6.96
|4.48
|4.60
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|30.34
|34.13
|25.00
|25.33
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|32.10
|24.19
|30.74
|EPS (TTM) %
|29.57
|16.02
|31.18
|Dividend %
|30.94
|15.96
|30.59
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.03
|-3.78
|99
|25
|13 Week
|38.05
|22.93
|99
|81
|26 Week
|48.16
|26.34
|99
|91
|52 Week
|69.52
|42.68
|99
|90
|YTD
|91.06
|47.70
|99
|90
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|39.65%
|# of Holders:
|306
|Total Shares Held:
|484,581,292
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-3,299,622
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|3
|# Increased Positions:
|44
|# Reduced Positions:
|50
|# Net Buyers:
|-6
