Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)
2318.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.15HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.90 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$67.05
Open
HK$67.05
Day's High
HK$67.55
Day's Low
HK$66.15
Volume
35,314,110
Avg. Vol
42,872,569
52-wk High
HK$68.05
52-wk Low
HK$38.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|201,355.00
|1.141
|Mar '17
|268,331.00
|1.290
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|168,830.00
|0.329
|Sep '16
|171,500.00
|0.880
|Jun '16
|170,287.00
|1.123
|Mar '16
|210,934.00
|1.160
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|149,802.00
|0.331
|Sep '15
|136,709.00
|0.745
|Jun '15
|163,458.00
|0.805
|Mar '15
|178,524.00
|1.095
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|582,996.00
|821,282.00
|477,814.00
|556,926.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|724,129.00
|1,044,700.00
|603,968.00
|642,798.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.99
|1.07
|0.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|3.98
|4.96
|3.63
|3.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|4.62
|5.70
|4.03
|3.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|17.03
|25.00
|8.20
|11.77
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|14.19
|24.81
|21.58
|EPS (TTM) %
|17.31
|25.41
|22.81
|Dividend %
|46.13
|33.57
|31.10
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.40
|0.53
|99
|40
|13 Week
|17.93
|5.01
|99
|26
|26 Week
|48.89
|26.97
|99
|37
|52 Week
|52.27
|28.16
|99
|28
|YTD
|64.43
|27.12
|99
|27
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|27.85%
|# of Holders:
|477
|Total Shares Held:
|2,074,335,228
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|14,465,364
|# New Positions:
|13
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|82
|# Reduced Positions:
|72
|# Net Buyers:
|10
