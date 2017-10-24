Edition:
United Kingdom

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)

2318.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.15HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.90 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$67.05
Open
HK$67.05
Day's High
HK$67.55
Day's Low
HK$66.15
Volume
35,314,110
Avg. Vol
42,872,569
52-wk High
HK$68.05
52-wk Low
HK$38.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 201,355.00 1.141
Mar '17 268,331.00 1.290
FY 2016 Dec '16 168,830.00 0.329
Sep '16 171,500.00 0.880
Jun '16 170,287.00 1.123
Mar '16 210,934.00 1.160
FY 2015 Dec '15 149,802.00 0.331
Sep '15 136,709.00 0.745
Jun '15 163,458.00 0.805
Mar '15 178,524.00 1.095
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 582,996.00 821,282.00 477,814.00 556,926.00
Year Ending Dec-18 20 724,129.00 1,044,700.00 603,968.00 642,798.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.99 1.07 0.90 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.26 1.26 1.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 3.98 4.96 3.63 3.24
Year Ending Dec-18 25 4.62 5.70 4.03 3.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 17.03 25.00 8.20 11.77
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 14.19 24.81 21.58
EPS (TTM) % 17.31 25.41 22.81
Dividend % 46.13 33.57 31.10
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 3.40 0.53 99 40
13 Week 17.93 5.01 99 26
26 Week 48.89 26.97 99 37
52 Week 52.27 28.16 99 28
YTD 64.43 27.12 99 27
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd News

» More 2318.HK News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 27.85%
# of Holders: 477
Total Shares Held: 2,074,335,228
3 Mo. Net Change: 14,465,364
# New Positions: 13
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 82
# Reduced Positions: 72
# Net Buyers: 10
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.