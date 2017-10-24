Edition:
BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)

2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$38.30
Open
HK$38.30
Day's High
HK$38.50
Day's Low
HK$37.95
Volume
10,359,737
Avg. Vol
12,660,122
52-wk High
HK$40.50
52-wk Low
HK$25.80

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 1.383
FY 2016 Dec '16 1.172
Jun '16 1.111
FY 2015 Dec '15 1.104
Jun '15 1.143
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 49,851.90 57,905.00 47,724.20 48,494.60
Year Ending Dec-18 11 55,415.20 57,524.00 53,335.00 50,241.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.80 3.15 2.48 2.47
Year Ending Dec-18 16 3.08 3.51 2.85 2.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.27 9.27 9.27 7.95
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -4.27 -3.05 2.37
EPS (TTM) % 1.87 2.84 3.45
Dividend % -4.41 5.02 -0.30
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.24 -2.54 67 53
13 Week 4.75 -6.73 99 42
26 Week 21.24 3.39 99 58
52 Week 44.44 21.57 99 47
YTD 38.72 7.24 99 58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 8.86%
# of Holders: 360
Total Shares Held: 936,943,769
3 Mo. Net Change: -2,150,031
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 5
# Increased Positions: 63
# Reduced Positions: 63
# Net Buyers: 0
