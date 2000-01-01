Edition:
Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

241.00INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs239.75
Open
Rs239.65
Day's High
Rs243.65
Day's Low
Rs239.50
Volume
1,069,580
Avg. Vol
3,668,298
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 35,373.50 1.735
FY 2017 Mar '17 35,894.10 4.481
Dec 37,037.30 5.810
Sep 33,122.70 5.100
Jun 35,645.40 6.201
FY 2016 Mar '16 32,688.40 5.345
Dec 32,032.80 5.482
Sep 32,704.00 5.502
Jun 28,518.50 5.588
FY 2015 Mar '15 31,833.10 6.037
Dec 30,505.60 3.630
Sep 33,460.10 5.067
Jun 32,355.40 4.500
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 33,869.40 36,124.00 32,577.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,828.00 40,828.00 40,828.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 132,328.00 139,128.00 128,472.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 148,973.00 165,392.00 140,009.00 150,025.00
Year Ending Mar-19 20 169,734.00 183,017.00 150,536.00 169,880.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 4.79 5.77 3.45 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.94 4.94 4.94 --
Year Ending Mar-17 19 21.10 22.87 18.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 17.52 24.50 13.51 21.94
Year Ending Mar-19 20 23.91 28.00 19.92 24.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.20 11.95 6.45 7.57
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Apollo Tyres Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 10.26 1.85 3.12
EPS (TTM) % -2.13 2.73 21.56
Dividend % 50.00 58.74 43.10
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Apollo Tyres Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -4.00 -4.38 99 59
13 Week -6.36 -7.69 99 5
26 Week 13.52 6.00 99 11
52 Week 6.51 -5.91 99 17
YTD 31.04 9.68 99 18
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Apollo Tyres Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 29.63%
# of Holders: 81
Total Shares Held: 169,472,618
3 Mo. Net Change: 19,456,517
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 24
# Reduced Positions: 11
# Net Buyers: 13
