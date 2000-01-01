Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)
APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
241.00INR
10:00am BST
241.00INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+0.52%)
Rs1.25 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs239.75
Rs239.75
Open
Rs239.65
Rs239.65
Day's High
Rs243.65
Rs243.65
Day's Low
Rs239.50
Rs239.50
Volume
1,069,580
1,069,580
Avg. Vol
3,668,298
3,668,298
52-wk High
Rs288.45
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60
Rs171.60
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|35,373.50
|1.735
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|35,894.10
|4.481
|Dec
|37,037.30
|5.810
|Sep
|33,122.70
|5.100
|Jun
|35,645.40
|6.201
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|32,688.40
|5.345
|Dec
|32,032.80
|5.482
|Sep
|32,704.00
|5.502
|Jun
|28,518.50
|5.588
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|31,833.10
|6.037
|Dec
|30,505.60
|3.630
|Sep
|33,460.10
|5.067
|Jun
|32,355.40
|4.500
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10
|33,869.40
|36,124.00
|32,577.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,828.00
|40,828.00
|40,828.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|132,328.00
|139,128.00
|128,472.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|148,973.00
|165,392.00
|140,009.00
|150,025.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|169,734.00
|183,017.00
|150,536.00
|169,880.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|4.79
|5.77
|3.45
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19
|21.10
|22.87
|18.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|17.52
|24.50
|13.51
|21.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|23.91
|28.00
|19.92
|24.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.20
|11.95
|6.45
|7.57
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|10.26
|1.85
|3.12
|EPS (TTM) %
|-2.13
|2.73
|21.56
|Dividend %
|50.00
|58.74
|43.10
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Apollo Tyres Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-4.00
|-4.38
|99
|59
|13 Week
|-6.36
|-7.69
|99
|5
|26 Week
|13.52
|6.00
|99
|11
|52 Week
|6.51
|-5.91
|99
|17
|YTD
|31.04
|9.68
|99
|18
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|29.63%
|# of Holders:
|81
|Total Shares Held:
|169,472,618
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|19,456,517
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|24
|# Reduced Positions:
|11
|# Net Buyers:
|13
