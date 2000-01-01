Edition:
United Kingdom

Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 24,750.30 2.310
FY 2017 Mar '17 24,648.20 3.596
Dec 23,354.60 2.920
Sep 23,311.30 2.780
Jun 21,041.30 2.841
FY 2016 Mar '16 22,328.30 3.792
Dec 20,337.80 3.501
Sep 19,571.30 2.773
Jun 17,868.30 2.166
FY 2015 Mar '15 20,405.10 1.865
Dec 20,737.10 4.225
Sep 19,646.30 3.611
Jun 17,725.50 3.505
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 25,394.60 26,776.00 23,423.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 26,521.50 28,395.00 24,648.00 26,973.00
Year Ending Mar-17 15 92,866.20 97,160.00 89,938.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 107,052.00 110,260.00 103,930.00 106,709.00
Year Ending Mar-19 14 122,045.00 126,924.00 115,121.00 105,347.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.98 5.80 3.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4.40 4.40 4.40 5.16
Year Ending Mar-17 15 14.48 23.20 12.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 15.03 17.40 12.90 21.70
Year Ending Mar-19 15 21.99 26.00 18.60 24.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.66 24.66 24.66 16.13
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Arvind Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 15.29 10.41 13.40
EPS (TTM) % -0.22 -3.98 -6.40
Dividend % 0.00 0.70 19.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Arvind Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -4.92 -5.29 99 37
13 Week 4.61 3.12 99 57
26 Week -2.25 -8.72 99 62
52 Week 7.95 -4.63 99 82
YTD 9.60 -8.27 99 82
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Arvind Ltd News

» More ARVN.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 29.38%
# of Holders: 58
Total Shares Held: 75,959,220
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,596,222
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 9
# Reduced Positions: 12
# Net Buyers: -3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.