Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)
ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|24,750.30
|2.310
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|24,648.20
|3.596
|Dec
|23,354.60
|2.920
|Sep
|23,311.30
|2.780
|Jun
|21,041.30
|2.841
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|22,328.30
|3.792
|Dec
|20,337.80
|3.501
|Sep
|19,571.30
|2.773
|Jun
|17,868.30
|2.166
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|20,405.10
|1.865
|Dec
|20,737.10
|4.225
|Sep
|19,646.30
|3.611
|Jun
|17,725.50
|3.505
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|25,394.60
|26,776.00
|23,423.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|26,521.50
|28,395.00
|24,648.00
|26,973.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|92,866.20
|97,160.00
|89,938.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|107,052.00
|110,260.00
|103,930.00
|106,709.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|122,045.00
|126,924.00
|115,121.00
|105,347.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|4.98
|5.80
|3.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4.40
|4.40
|4.40
|5.16
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|14.48
|23.20
|12.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|15.03
|17.40
|12.90
|21.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|21.99
|26.00
|18.60
|24.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|24.66
|24.66
|24.66
|16.13
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|15.29
|10.41
|13.40
|EPS (TTM) %
|-0.22
|-3.98
|-6.40
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.70
|19.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Arvind Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-4.92
|-5.29
|99
|37
|13 Week
|4.61
|3.12
|99
|57
|26 Week
|-2.25
|-8.72
|99
|62
|52 Week
|7.95
|-4.63
|99
|82
|YTD
|9.60
|-8.27
|99
|82
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|29.38%
|# of Holders:
|58
|Total Shares Held:
|75,959,220
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,596,222
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|9
|# Reduced Positions:
|12
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
