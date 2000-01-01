Edition:
United Kingdom

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

88.40INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,947,879
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19 110,355.00 132,006.00 94,146.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 112,474.00 126,419.00 98,530.00 154,744.00
Year Ending Mar-17 33 295,986.00 335,792.00 265,881.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 31 308,832.00 353,982.00 259,431.00 347,237.00
Year Ending Mar-19 30 341,412.00 424,648.00 265,782.00 400,789.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 1.78 2.64 0.73 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.61 0.61 0.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 2.47 4.40 1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 31 3.20 5.44 1.67 4.28
Year Ending Mar-19 30 4.76 7.07 3.33 6.46
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 10.60 -9.32 -9.41
EPS (TTM) % 164.94 -49.27 -42.20
Dividend % 295.00 -17.66 -24.40
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.04 -0.36 99 29
13 Week -5.44 -6.79 99 61
26 Week -26.97 -31.81 53 49
52 Week -6.21 -17.14 99 71
YTD 5.32 -11.85 99 77
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd News

» More BHEL.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 20.62%
# of Holders: 97
Total Shares Held: 757,208,737
3 Mo. Net Change: -163,415,827
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 22
# Reduced Positions: 16
# Net Buyers: 6
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.