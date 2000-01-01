Edition:
Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

153.40INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs154.15
Open
Rs153.60
Day's High
Rs156.50
Day's Low
Rs152.75
Volume
199,231
Avg. Vol
706,424
52-wk High
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 1,446.47 -3.062
FY 2017 Mar '17 945.20 0.374
Dec 1,033.62 -0.234
Sep 1,059.08 -3.687
Jun 1,173.84 0.090
FY 2016 Mar '16 832.32 -2.105
Dec 786.46 0.671
Sep 550.77 0.598
Jun 758.00 0.654
FY 2015 Mar '15 778.05 1.458
Dec 727.93 -1.070
Sep 598.60 -1.162
Jun 1,360.28 1.619
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Balaji Telefilms Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 43.87 1.11 17.53
EPS (TTM) % -717.74 -- --
Dividend % -50.00 0.00 14.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -3.88 -4.27 99 26
13 Week -8.15 -9.46 99 37
26 Week 56.03 45.69 99 31
52 Week 67.06 47.59 99 22
YTD 86.81 56.35 99 20
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 31.62%
# of Holders: 4
Total Shares Held: 31,979,000
3 Mo. Net Change: 22,586,328
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 1
# Reduced Positions: 1
# Net Buyers: 0
