Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)
BLTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.40INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs154.15
Open
Rs153.60
Day's High
Rs156.50
Day's Low
Rs152.75
Volume
199,231
Avg. Vol
706,424
52-wk High
Rs202.80
52-wk Low
Rs73.60
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|1,446.47
|-3.062
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|945.20
|0.374
|Dec
|1,033.62
|-0.234
|Sep
|1,059.08
|-3.687
|Jun
|1,173.84
|0.090
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|832.32
|-2.105
|Dec
|786.46
|0.671
|Sep
|550.77
|0.598
|Jun
|758.00
|0.654
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|778.05
|1.458
|Dec
|727.93
|-1.070
|Sep
|598.60
|-1.162
|Jun
|1,360.28
|1.619
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|43.87
|1.11
|17.53
|EPS (TTM) %
|-717.74
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|-50.00
|0.00
|14.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Balaji Telefilms Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-3.88
|-4.27
|99
|26
|13 Week
|-8.15
|-9.46
|99
|37
|26 Week
|56.03
|45.69
|99
|31
|52 Week
|67.06
|47.59
|99
|22
|YTD
|86.81
|56.35
|99
|20
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each
- BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities
- BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|31.62%
|# of Holders:
|4
|Total Shares Held:
|31,979,000
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|22,586,328
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|1
|# Reduced Positions:
|1
|# Net Buyers:
|0
