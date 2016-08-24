Edition:
Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange

763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
763.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
745,699
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Apr '17 756.30 0.146
FY 2016 Oct '16 753.30 0.281
Apr '16 678.00 0.154
FY 2015 Sep '15 649.80 0.259
Apr '15 650.30 0.153
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 2 395.60 396.00 395.20 --
Year Ending Sep-17 16 1,541.79 1,576.00 1,502.00 1,436.22
Year Ending Sep-18 16 1,591.05 1,637.00 1,527.00 1,479.48
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 17 49.58 50.90 46.86 47.68
Year Ending Sep-18 17 52.00 55.00 49.51 50.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.87 5.70 4.40 2.35
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Britvic PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 10.09 2.69 2.09
EPS (TTM) % 5.49 19.81 13.61
Dividend % 6.52 10.01 6.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Britvic PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -1.75 -3.77 99 21
13 Week 6.84 4.06 99 29
26 Week 15.46 12.17 99 40
52 Week 26.97 17.14 99 31
YTD 33.69 25.43 99 23
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Britvic PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 72.43%
# of Holders: 230
Total Shares Held: 191,062,715
3 Mo. Net Change: 13,931,262
# New Positions: 18
# Closed Positions: 6
# Increased Positions: 83
# Reduced Positions: 46
# Net Buyers: 37
Market Views

