Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
BWY.L on London Stock Exchange
3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,792.00
3,792.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
455,106
455,106
52-wk High
3,798.00
3,798.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00
2,251.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jan '17
|1,148.50
|1.632
|FY 2016
|Jul '16
|1,155.75
|1.797
|Jan '16
|1,084.90
|1.483
|FY 2015
|Jul '15
|934.21
|1.276
|Jan '15
|831.20
|1.031
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|14
|2,520.38
|2,582.02
|2,450.00
|2,268.93
|Year Ending Jul-18
|14
|2,711.44
|2,843.11
|2,518.70
|2,399.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|1
|184.00
|184.00
|184.00
|184.00
|Year Ending Jul-17
|13
|359.67
|372.61
|351.41
|301.55
|Year Ending Jul-18
|13
|389.67
|423.81
|352.98
|316.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.44
|10.79
|10.10
|-0.34
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|26.92
|26.36
|20.39
|EPS (TTM) %
|42.11
|54.53
|51.29
|Dividend %
|40.26
|53.26
|53.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Bellway PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|7.32
|5.11
|99
|71
|13 Week
|10.54
|7.67
|99
|55
|26 Week
|23.56
|20.03
|99
|74
|52 Week
|42.77
|31.72
|99
|80
|YTD
|36.83
|28.39
|99
|47
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|83.41%
|# of Holders:
|276
|Total Shares Held:
|102,428,994
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,703,994
|# New Positions:
|9
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|42
|# Reduced Positions:
|27
|# Net Buyers:
|15
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- 3 newsmaking shares to buy before they soar too far?
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Why I'm avoiding Persimmon plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Bellway plc
- Bellway plc, Interserve plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc still show huge growth potential despite dips
- Is it wise to flee Barratt Developments plc, Bellway plc, Bovis Homes Group plc and Persimmon plc?
- Are Bellway plc, Essentra plc and Soco International plc a buy after today's updates?