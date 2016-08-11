Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
CCH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
15.00 (+0.58%)
15.00 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
2,570.00
2,570.00
Open
2,564.00
2,564.00
Day's High
2,593.00
2,593.00
Day's Low
2,554.00
2,554.00
Volume
375,817
375,817
Avg. Vol
658,860
658,860
52-wk High
2,682.00
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00
1,602.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|3,213.40
|0.526
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|3,175.10
|0.557
|Jun '16
|3,043.90
|0.387
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|3,195.20
|0.424
|Jul '15
|3,150.90
|0.344
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|6,481.53
|6,679.00
|6,405.81
|6,373.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|6,654.52
|6,966.00
|6,519.20
|6,634.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.42
|0.63
|0.22
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1.18
|1.24
|1.08
|1.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1.31
|1.39
|1.21
|1.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|13.55
|16.54
|10.40
|9.61
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-2.00
|-3.28
|-1.84
|EPS (TTM) %
|23.12
|15.98
|5.39
|Dividend %
|10.00
|7.52
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Coca Cola HBC AG
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-4.24
|-6.21
|22
|21
|13 Week
|14.81
|11.83
|85
|29
|26 Week
|22.54
|19.04
|81
|40
|52 Week
|41.82
|30.85
|85
|31
|YTD
|44.07
|35.17
|83
|23
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|27.59%
|# of Holders:
|264
|Total Shares Held:
|100,765,125
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|643,181
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|60
|# Reduced Positions:
|41
|# Net Buyers:
|19
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Are these three underdogs a buy after today's results?
- 3 growth stocks still worth buying: Shire plc, Smith & Nephew plc and Coca Cola HBC AG
- Why Diageo plc, Aviva plc and Coca Cola HBC AG have 20%+ upside
- Are Rio Tinto plc, Aviva plc and Coca-Cola HBC AG super income stocks?
- Would Unilever plc, Coca Cola HBC AG and Berkeley Group Holdings plc be hit hard by Brexit?
- Should you prepare for bad news from Diageo plc, British American Tobacco plc and Coca-Cola HBC AG?