Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

CHG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
173.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
476,712
52-wk High
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Apr '17 249.60 -0.012
FY 2016 Oct '16 297.00 0.067
Apr '16 180.10 -0.053
FY 2015 Oct '15 215.60 0.025
Apr '15 161.70 -0.049
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 5 548.84 556.00 540.00 461.20
Year Ending Oct-18 5 521.06 555.80 482.00 470.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 5 11.30 11.59 11.10 11.09
Year Ending Oct-18 5 12.28 12.70 11.80 12.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 --
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Chemring Group PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 26.45 0.34 -8.01
EPS (TTM) % 201.67 -- -40.48
Dividend % -38.15 -40.93 -36.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Chemring Group PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.42 -1.64 99 41
13 Week -3.51 -6.02 99 61
26 Week -6.91 -9.57 99 49
52 Week 25.93 16.18 99 79
YTD 5.00 -1.48 99 64
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Chemring Group PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 0.00%
# of Holders: 99
Total Shares Held: 322,562,422
3 Mo. Net Change: 19,933,520
# New Positions: 10
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 24
# Reduced Positions: 13
# Net Buyers: 11
