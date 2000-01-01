Edition:
Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

107.45EUR
10:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€107.40
Open
€107.15
Day's High
€107.55
Day's Low
€107.15
Volume
4,112
Avg. Vol
28,571
52-wk High
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 110.44 3.058
FY 2016 Dec '16 108.92 3.200
Sep '16 54.72 1.817
Jun '16 105.40 1.649
FY 2015 Dec '15 108.16 2.234
Dec '15
Sep '15 53.50 0.913
Jun '15 104.67 2.489
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 214.92 223.00 206.00 206.63
Year Ending Dec-18 5 221.12 235.00 210.00 209.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 6.59 6.82 6.46 6.46
Year Ending Dec-18 6 6.79 7.22 6.55 6.73
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Cofinimmo SA

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 0.70 -0.94 2.57
EPS (TTM) % -11.22 12.12 -6.88
Dividend % -4.56 -4.62 -5.20
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Cofinimmo SA

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -0.14 -2.83 99 15
13 Week 1.74 -3.58 99 17
26 Week -0.55 -6.15 99 7
52 Week 2.26 -10.06 99 5
YTD -0.23 -11.10 99 6
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Cofinimmo SA News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 0.66%
# of Holders: 1
Total Shares Held: 1,916
3 Mo. Net Change: 0
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 0
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 0
