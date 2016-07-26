Edition:
Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

182.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
182.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,455,207
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Apr '17 5,711.00 0.172
Oct 4,869.00 0.080
FY 2016 Apr '16 5,344.00 0.105
Oct 4,394.00 0.046
FY 2015 May '15 4,914.00 0.211
Nov 3,035.00 0.066
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 13 10,472.30 10,656.00 10,042.10 --
Year Ending Apr-18 14 10,572.50 11,112.50 10,227.00 10,226.40
Year Ending Apr-19 14 10,687.30 11,391.80 10,165.00 10,380.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 16 30.80 33.68 23.19 --
Year Ending Apr-18 16 26.70 31.91 24.40 32.35
Year Ending Apr-19 16 27.31 33.10 25.00 34.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.53 -2.50 -4.55 5.53
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Dixons Carphone PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 8.65 75.93 340.21
EPS (TTM) % 67.22 34.65 -30.87
Dividend % 15.38 23.31 17.61
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Dixons Carphone PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 17.28 14.87 99 72
13 Week -30.68 -32.48 17 91
26 Week -36.94 -38.74 47 83
52 Week -45.56 -49.78 23 76
YTD -44.30 -47.74 51 43
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 62.13%
# of Holders: 244
Total Shares Held: 719,448,197
3 Mo. Net Change: 888,549
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 19
# Increased Positions: 72
# Reduced Positions: 54
# Net Buyers: 18
