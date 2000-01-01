Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)
DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.46CAD
8:59pm BST
2.46CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.61%)
$0.01 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$2.45
$2.45
Open
$2.42
$2.42
Day's High
$2.50
$2.50
Day's Low
$2.42
$2.42
Volume
67,270
67,270
Avg. Vol
288,389
288,389
52-wk High
$3.70
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|86.85
|0.062
|Mar '17
|74.67
|-0.072
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|82.06
|-0.669
|Sep '16
|54.79
|-0.188
|Jun '16
|72.47
|-0.063
|Mar '16
|70.17
|-0.027
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|53.71
|-0.006
|Sep '15
|52.80
|0.024
|Jun '15
|58.57
|0.013
|Mar '15
|60.06
|-0.011
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|346.30
|346.30
|346.30
|339.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|402.30
|402.30
|402.30
|232.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.07
|0.12
|0.03
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.16
|0.21
|0.10
|0.18
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|24.14
|-6.75
|-3.76
|EPS (TTM) %
|-5,088.90
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Dundee Precious Metals Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-6.94
|-11.34
|69
|22
|13 Week
|9.39
|4.51
|99
|85
|26 Week
|-7.27
|-7.63
|99
|39
|52 Week
|-4.96
|-11.81
|95
|59
|YTD
|19.11
|15.77
|99
|38
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|37.85%
|# of Holders:
|35
|Total Shares Held:
|67,543,221
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,640,749
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|6
|# Reduced Positions:
|1
|# Net Buyers:
|5
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.