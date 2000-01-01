Eclerx Services Ltd (ECLE.NS)
ECLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,254.10INR
10:36am BST
10:36am BST
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.60 (-0.60%)
Rs-7.60 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,261.70
Rs1,261.70
Open
Rs1,260.25
Rs1,260.25
Day's High
Rs1,260.25
Rs1,260.25
Day's Low
Rs1,248.50
Rs1,248.50
Volume
3,931
3,931
Avg. Vol
17,697
17,697
52-wk High
Rs1,679.90
Rs1,679.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,161.00
Rs1,161.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|3,331.68
|19.870
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|3,315.13
|18.810
|Dec
|3,246.60
|20.830
|Sep
|3,335.31
|23.490
|Jun
|3,403.29
|23.230
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|3,431.75
|24.030
|Dec
|3,443.43
|18.090
|Sep
|3,285.10
|19.360
|Jun
|2,982.88
|18.290
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|2,513.04
|12.810
|Dec
|2,416.08
|14.738
|Sep
|2,318.26
|15.097
|Jun
|2,173.81
|12.998
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|3,167.00
|3,224.00
|3,127.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|3,291.00
|3,429.00
|3,153.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|13,230.20
|13,747.00
|13,107.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|13,059.20
|13,486.00
|12,642.00
|15,621.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|14,123.60
|14,893.00
|13,280.00
|17,450.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|19.19
|20.60
|17.50
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|18.84
|22.39
|15.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|87.53
|91.90
|84.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|81.65
|89.20
|75.40
|102.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|89.28
|99.40
|80.60
|113.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|1.20
|16.51
|22.98
|EPS (TTM) %
|5.11
|11.62
|16.79
|Dividend %
|0.00
|-66.35
|-40.24
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Eclerx Services Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.81
|-1.21
|61
|49
|13 Week
|-4.80
|-6.16
|79
|10
|26 Week
|-11.42
|-17.29
|77
|18
|52 Week
|-18.59
|-28.08
|68
|21
|YTD
|-11.68
|-26.08
|65
|13
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|31.26%
|# of Holders:
|40
|Total Shares Held:
|12,467,626
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-26,941
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|5
|# Reduced Positions:
|5
|# Net Buyers:
|0
