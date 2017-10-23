Edition:
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs291.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,948,823
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 18,878.70 2.240
FY 2017 Mar '17 19,293.10 1.956
Dec 16,052.00 1.760
Sep 15,921.80 1.650
Jun 14,654.00 1.630
FY 2016 Mar '16 15,190.40 1.248
Dec 13,409.70 1.299
Sep 12,397.70 1.180
Jun 11,541.50 1.060
FY 2015 Mar '15 12,092.50 0.849
Dec 9,591.80 1.052
Sep 9,045.60 0.980
Jun 8,068.10 0.970
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17,657.20 17,657.20 17,657.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 64,285.00 64,285.00 64,285.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 64,943.80 80,423.40 49,464.10 19,838.40
Year Ending Mar-19 2 79,533.50 95,301.70 63,765.30 23,630.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.17 2.17 2.17 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 7.73 8.00 7.46 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.87 10.20 9.25 8.50
Year Ending Mar-19 6 13.30 14.17 11.64 11.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.34 35.34 35.34 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 25.47 37.54 31.72
EPS (TTM) % 42.68 34.41 32.99
Dividend % 4.00 22.92 16.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 4.40 3.98 99 88
13 Week 38.68 36.70 99 95
26 Week 47.24 37.49 99 96
52 Week 125.21 98.96 99 99
YTD 173.67 129.04 99 99
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 18.69%
# of Holders: 52
Total Shares Held: 160,050,505
3 Mo. Net Change: 193,655
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 10
# Reduced Positions: 9
# Net Buyers: 1
