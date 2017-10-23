Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs291.25
Rs291.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,948,823
2,948,823
52-wk High
Rs301.00
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
Rs82.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|18,878.70
|2.240
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|19,293.10
|1.956
|Dec
|16,052.00
|1.760
|Sep
|15,921.80
|1.650
|Jun
|14,654.00
|1.630
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|15,190.40
|1.248
|Dec
|13,409.70
|1.299
|Sep
|12,397.70
|1.180
|Jun
|11,541.50
|1.060
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|12,092.50
|0.849
|Dec
|9,591.80
|1.052
|Sep
|9,045.60
|0.980
|Jun
|8,068.10
|0.970
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|17,657.20
|17,657.20
|17,657.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|64,285.00
|64,285.00
|64,285.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|64,943.80
|80,423.40
|49,464.10
|19,838.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|79,533.50
|95,301.70
|63,765.30
|23,630.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.17
|2.17
|2.17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|7.73
|8.00
|7.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|9.87
|10.20
|9.25
|8.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|13.30
|14.17
|11.64
|11.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|35.34
|35.34
|35.34
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|25.47
|37.54
|31.72
|EPS (TTM) %
|42.68
|34.41
|32.99
|Dividend %
|4.00
|22.92
|16.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.40
|3.98
|99
|88
|13 Week
|38.68
|36.70
|99
|95
|26 Week
|47.24
|37.49
|99
|96
|52 Week
|125.21
|98.96
|99
|99
|YTD
|173.67
|129.04
|99
|99
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says total credit book was 298.69 bln rupees as at June-qtr end
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|18.69%
|# of Holders:
|52
|Total Shares Held:
|160,050,505
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|193,655
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|10
|# Reduced Positions:
|9
|# Net Buyers:
|1
