esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
274.50
274.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
705,976
705,976
52-wk High
308.80
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10
183.10
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|364.30
|0.086
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|Jun '16
|373.20
|0.074
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|570.00
|0.120
|Jun '15
|374.80
|0.234
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|783.24
|806.00
|756.00
|686.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|893.56
|972.00
|853.00
|730.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|18.20
|19.39
|16.70
|22.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|20.47
|22.80
|19.00
|24.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.05
|10.10
|4.00
|17.00
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|13.60
|3.62
|5.04
|EPS (TTM) %
|18.70
|45.94
|5.67
|Dividend %
|31.07
|13.23
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for esure Group PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|6.29
|4.10
|65
|85
|13 Week
|-8.13
|-10.52
|19
|11
|26 Week
|15.92
|12.61
|81
|31
|52 Week
|27.89
|17.99
|65
|42
|YTD
|37.32
|28.84
|93
|14
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
- Average UK motor insurance premium falls 1.1 percent in third quarter - survey
- Average UK motor insurance premium falls 1.1 pct in Q3- survey
- BAE, financials pick FTSE up from four-month low
- UPDATE 1-BAE, financials pick Britain's FTSE up from 4-month low
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|60.13%
|# of Holders:
|94
|Total Shares Held:
|251,319,683
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|24,076
|# New Positions:
|8
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|31
|# Reduced Positions:
|25
|# Net Buyers:
|6
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Why Esure Group plc, Tullow Oil plc and Greggs plc could be today's top FTSE 250 buys
- Are Standard Chartered plc, Esure Group plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc on course to beat the FTSE 100?
- The 3 dividend musketeers: Esure Group plc, Talktalk Telecom Group plc and Phoenix Group Holdings
- Will RSA Insurance Group plc, Shawbrook Group plc and esure Group plc soar after today's results?
- Should you buy Smith & Nephew plc, eSure plc and RSA Insurance Group plc following today's updates?