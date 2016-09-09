Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)
GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange
1,335.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,335.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,335.00
1,335.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
314,634
314,634
52-wk High
1,592.00
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72
1,134.72
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|1,426.80
|-0.028
|Dec
|1,235.30
|0.613
|FY 2016
|Jun '16
|1,312.60
|0.799
|Dec
|1,182.30
|0.515
|FY 2015
|Jun '15
|1,263.00
|0.696
|Dec
|1,085.40
|0.413
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|7
|2,681.72
|2,820.00
|2,597.34
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|2,810.58
|2,953.00
|2,681.62
|2,925.81
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|2,938.62
|3,056.50
|2,838.90
|2,987.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|151.87
|156.90
|149.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|168.36
|174.60
|161.64
|168.25
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|187.05
|200.90
|176.85
|190.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|13.80
|13.80
|13.80
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|8.40
|15.23
|12.45
|EPS (TTM) %
|-55.27
|-14.19
|-0.32
|Dividend %
|17.07
|21.90
|26.19
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Galliford Try PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.36
|-1.70
|54
|47
|13 Week
|18.14
|15.07
|87
|44
|26 Week
|-5.52
|-8.21
|35
|65
|52 Week
|1.76
|-6.12
|40
|63
|YTD
|7.44
|0.80
|45
|57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
- BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business
- Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
- Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
- INTERVIEW-Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|87.94%
|# of Holders:
|154
|Total Shares Held:
|72,892,119
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,316,935
|# New Positions:
|10
|# Closed Positions:
|8
|# Increased Positions:
|45
|# Reduced Positions:
|32
|# Net Buyers:
|13
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Can you afford to ignore these top dividend shares?
- Are these 3 shares too good to miss?
- Are these the best 3 mid-cap dividends out there?
- Are these 7%+ yielders a risk too far?
- 3 battered mid-caps available at rock-bottom prices!
- Should you buy ASOS plc, Premier Oil plc and Galliford Try plc following today's news?