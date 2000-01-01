CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)
GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.87 (+1.30%)
$0.87 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$66.86
$66.86
Open
$66.96
$66.96
Day's High
$67.80
$67.80
Day's Low
$66.94
$66.94
Volume
178,708
178,708
Avg. Vol
481,799
481,799
52-wk High
$69.22
$69.22
52-wk Low
$60.91
$60.91
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|2,836.82
|0.920
|Mar '17
|2,724.43
|0.904
|Dec
|2,675.72
|0.891
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|2,582.43
|0.884
|Jun '16
|2,667.11
|0.886
|Mar '16
|2,750.05
|0.902
|Dec
|2,683.68
|0.752
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|2,585.27
|0.729
|Jun '15
|2,559.36
|0.797
|Mar '15
|2,601.21
|0.778
|Dec
|2,541.25
|0.738
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|13
|2,699.23
|2,763.03
|2,641.24
|2,678.73
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7
|2,824.02
|2,873.00
|2,796.17
|2,785.49
|Year Ending Sep-17
|19
|10,933.60
|11,000.00
|10,844.00
|10,973.50
|Year Ending Sep-18
|19
|11,293.80
|11,617.00
|11,111.90
|11,299.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|15
|0.94
|1.00
|0.88
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|1.00
|1.03
|0.94
|1.00
|Year Ending Sep-17
|18
|3.67
|3.73
|3.61
|3.79
|Year Ending Sep-18
|18
|4.04
|4.17
|3.85
|4.04
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.26
|7.31
|7.20
|8.33
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|3.85
|1.94
|20.39
|EPS (TTM) %
|12.35
|33.44
|16.55
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for CGI Group Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.89
|-2.59
|54
|53
|13 Week
|2.85
|-2.16
|62
|39
|26 Week
|11.18
|2.73
|60
|45
|52 Week
|7.86
|-8.58
|48
|33
|YTD
|9.08
|-4.21
|51
|35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
- BRIEF-CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
- BRIEF-CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army
- BRIEF-CGI Group says has been selected by European Commission for a five-year contract valued at 64.9 mln euro
- BRIEF-CGI to repurchase 4.85 mln of its shares held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec
Institutional Holders
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.