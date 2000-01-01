Edition:
CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.87 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$66.86
Open
$66.96
Day's High
$67.80
Day's Low
$66.94
Volume
178,708
Avg. Vol
481,799
52-wk High
$69.22
52-wk Low
$60.91

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 2,836.82 0.920
Mar '17 2,724.43 0.904
Dec 2,675.72 0.891
FY 2016 Sep '16 2,582.43 0.884
Jun '16 2,667.11 0.886
Mar '16 2,750.05 0.902
Dec 2,683.68 0.752
FY 2015 Sep '15 2,585.27 0.729
Jun '15 2,559.36 0.797
Mar '15 2,601.21 0.778
Dec 2,541.25 0.738
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 13 2,699.23 2,763.03 2,641.24 2,678.73
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 2,824.02 2,873.00 2,796.17 2,785.49
Year Ending Sep-17 19 10,933.60 11,000.00 10,844.00 10,973.50
Year Ending Sep-18 19 11,293.80 11,617.00 11,111.90 11,299.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 15 0.94 1.00 0.88 0.96
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9 1.00 1.03 0.94 1.00
Year Ending Sep-17 18 3.67 3.73 3.61 3.79
Year Ending Sep-18 18 4.04 4.17 3.85 4.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.26 7.31 7.20 8.33
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for CGI Group Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 3.85 1.94 20.39
EPS (TTM) % 12.35 33.44 16.55
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for CGI Group Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.89 -2.59 54 53
13 Week 2.85 -2.16 62 39
26 Week 11.18 2.73 60 45
52 Week 7.86 -8.58 48 33
YTD 9.08 -4.21 51 35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

