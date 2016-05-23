Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
GNC.L on London Stock Exchange
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
194.30
194.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,637,013
4,637,013
52-wk High
274.27
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40
180.40
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|1,010.30
|0.017
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|790.30
|0.054
|Mar '16
|691.60
|0.040
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|700.50
|0.065
|Mar '15
|639.80
|0.050
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|2,317.52
|2,352.00
|2,280.00
|1,608.51
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|2,638.75
|2,713.00
|2,535.00
|1,702.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|15.26
|15.90
|13.05
|17.49
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|17.19
|18.10
|15.60
|19.04
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|10.56
|7.37
|13.00
|EPS (TTM) %
|-18.53
|-12.01
|10.53
|Dividend %
|8.13
|11.48
|4.25
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Greencore Group PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-6.27
|-8.20
|19
|11
|13 Week
|-18.86
|-20.96
|12
|14
|26 Week
|-22.79
|-24.99
|16
|30
|52 Week
|-27.86
|-33.45
|15
|6
|YTD
|-21.78
|-26.61
|14
|16
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Greencore says FY17 performance to be in range of current market expectations
- FTSE slips but mid-caps surge hit record high as earnings impress
- CORRECTED-FTSE hovers near record level, mid-caps surge higher as earnings impress
- BRIEF-Greencore sees 5 pct UK packaging, raw materials inflation in H2
- BRIEF-Greencore expects FY results in line with market expectations
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|63.04%
|# of Holders:
|171
|Total Shares Held:
|445,321,900
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|17,100,940
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|46
|# Reduced Positions:
|36
|# Net Buyers:
|10
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.
- Should you buy last week's losers Lakehouse plc (-27%), Lamprell plc (-11%) and Greencore Group (-7%)?
- Will BP plc, Greencore Group plc And Dignity Plc Beat The Index In 2016?
- 3 Stocks Set To Beat Their Rivals: Rio Tinto plc, BAE Systems plc And Greencore Group plc
- Two More Strategies For Beating The Market
- 3 Shares The FTSE 100 Should Beat Today
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs