Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
932.80INR
10:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.40 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
245,442
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|22,712.40
|3.305
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|24,894.90
|5.689
|Dec
|24,857.70
|5.164
|Sep
|24,393.50
|4.670
|Jun
|21,941.90
|3.609
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|22,073.70
|1.833
|Dec
|22,857.40
|5.400
|Sep
|21,972.80
|3.251
|Jun
|20,626.70
|1.668
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|20,920.20
|3.896
|Dec
|22,357.10
|3.871
|Sep
|20,601.20
|3.445
|Jun
|18,885.10
|2.107
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|24,855.70
|25,701.00
|23,313.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|25,840.30
|25,840.30
|25,840.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|97,351.50
|101,894.00
|92,739.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|103,701.00
|108,109.00
|99,113.00
|116,120.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|117,887.00
|124,337.00
|109,821.00
|131,849.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|5.32
|5.72
|5.05
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|4.61
|4.87
|4.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|18.92
|19.84
|18.05
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|21.55
|22.80
|20.10
|23.19
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|25.37
|27.10
|23.00
|27.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.06
|18.00
|12.50
|18.80
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|9.78
|8.12
|14.58
|EPS (TTM) %
|57.56
|19.71
|11.38
|Dividend %
|30.43
|41.90
|25.86
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.66
|2.25
|99
|20
|13 Week
|-2.38
|-3.78
|99
|50
|26 Week
|11.53
|4.14
|99
|80
|52 Week
|15.83
|2.33
|99
|55
|YTD
|25.55
|5.07
|99
|73
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|23.84%
|# of Holders:
|161
|Total Shares Held:
|162,425,838
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,132,061
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|42
|# Reduced Positions:
|22
|# Net Buyers:
|20
