Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

932.80INR
10:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.40 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
245,442
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 22,712.40 3.305
FY 2017 Mar '17 24,894.90 5.689
Dec 24,857.70 5.164
Sep 24,393.50 4.670
Jun 21,941.90 3.609
FY 2016 Mar '16 22,073.70 1.833
Dec 22,857.40 5.400
Sep 21,972.80 3.251
Jun 20,626.70 1.668
FY 2015 Mar '15 20,920.20 3.896
Dec 22,357.10 3.871
Sep 20,601.20 3.445
Jun 18,885.10 2.107
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 24,855.70 25,701.00 23,313.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 25,840.30 25,840.30 25,840.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 97,351.50 101,894.00 92,739.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 103,701.00 108,109.00 99,113.00 116,120.00
Year Ending Mar-19 35 117,887.00 124,337.00 109,821.00 131,849.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 5.32 5.72 5.05 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 4.61 4.87 4.36 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 18.92 19.84 18.05 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 21.55 22.80 20.10 23.19
Year Ending Mar-19 36 25.37 27.10 23.00 27.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.06 18.00 12.50 18.80
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 9.78 8.12 14.58
EPS (TTM) % 57.56 19.71 11.38
Dividend % 30.43 41.90 25.86
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 2.66 2.25 99 20
13 Week -2.38 -3.78 99 50
26 Week 11.53 4.14 99 80
52 Week 15.83 2.33 99 55
YTD 25.55 5.07 99 73
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 23.84%
# of Holders: 161
Total Shares Held: 162,425,838
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,132,061
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 42
# Reduced Positions: 22
# Net Buyers: 20
