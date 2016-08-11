Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
268.80
268.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
819,465
819,465
52-wk High
276.60
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
214.30
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|26.90
|0.081
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|26.40
|0.106
|Mar '16
|25.50
|0.073
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|24.50
|0.056
|Mar '15
|22.20
|0.050
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|44.03
|54.90
|39.00
|47.65
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6
|51.74
|65.77
|46.00
|51.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|7
|13.14
|16.96
|9.60
|11.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|7
|14.14
|18.03
|11.10
|12.21
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|12.69
|20.30
|5.20
|16.20
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|11.13
|-43.20
|-29.41
|EPS (TTM) %
|69.12
|11.79
|13.74
|Dividend %
|63.64
|30.17
|19.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Grainger PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.55
|2.41
|69
|33
|13 Week
|4.51
|1.80
|60
|43
|26 Week
|8.36
|5.27
|55
|36
|52 Week
|18.82
|9.62
|57
|8
|YTD
|13.92
|6.89
|52
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27
- BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford
- BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build
- BRIEF-Grainger says enters JV with Local Pensions Partnership buy build-to-rent development
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|69.68%
|# of Holders:
|143
|Total Shares Held:
|290,638,342
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|8,177,440
|# New Positions:
|12
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|50
|# Reduced Positions:
|24
|# Net Buyers:
|26
