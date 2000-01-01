Edition:
United Kingdom

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.09CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$16.09
Open
$16.10
Day's High
$16.18
Day's Low
$15.96
Volume
60,789
Avg. Vol
82,167
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 31.57 0.185
Mar '17 27.29 0.193
Dec 64.58 0.775
Sep 28.59 0.237
FY 2016 Jun '16 27.43 0.106
Mar '16 26.22 0.162
Dec 58.64 0.606
Sep 29.85 0.231
FY 2015 Jun '15 38.22 0.365
Mar '15 28.74 0.177
Dec 69.25 0.862
Sep 28.26 0.234
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 31.22 31.60 30.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 28.58 29.50 27.80 --
Year Ending Jun-17 5 151.66 152.00 150.90 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 155.08 163.50 142.22 168.90
Year Ending Jun-19 4 170.97 180.67 162.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6 0.21 0.27 0.10 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 2 0.22 0.23 0.21 --
Year Ending Jun-17 6 1.40 1.50 1.30 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 1.45 1.63 1.28 1.49
Year Ending Jun-19 6 1.71 1.85 1.49 --
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 6.97 -14.99 13.27
EPS (TTM) % 25.67 -27.28 18.37
Dividend % 2.56 8.87 9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 12.42 7.11 99 18
13 Week 4.62 -0.04 99 62
26 Week 8.87 8.45 99 98
52 Week 20.24 11.58 99 91
YTD 9.00 5.94 99 96
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc News

» More GS.TO News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 35.69%
# of Holders: 50
Total Shares Held: 11,147,207
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,208,913
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 4
# Reduced Positions: 7
# Net Buyers: -3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.