Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)
HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
55.20INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs54.25
Open
Rs54.45
Day's High
Rs56.10
Day's Low
Rs54.45
Volume
10,545,284
Avg. Vol
16,211,294
52-wk High
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|858.20
|0.174
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|1,320.88
|2.047
|Dec
|1,124.20
|0.374
|Sep
|2,185.40
|0.884
|Jun
|2,607.10
|0.980
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|3,433.94
|2.710
|Dec
|3,227.10
|2.394
|Sep
|2,367.60
|1.363
|Jun
|2,667.50
|1.400
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|1,564.56
|0.781
|Dec
|3,508.30
|1.760
|Sep
|2,653.30
|1.380
|Jun
|2,498.70
|1.374
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|12,388.20
|12,388.20
|12,388.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|13,979.60
|15,571.00
|12,388.20
|30,781.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|14,817.30
|16,927.00
|12,707.60
|27,446.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.66
|3.66
|3.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|6.78
|8.20
|5.36
|26.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8.12
|9.20
|7.05
|24.92
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-38.12
|-6.03
|-18.47
|EPS (TTM) %
|-46.95
|-0.53
|-26.22
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-11.61
|-11.97
|47
|33
|13 Week
|-33.49
|-34.44
|21
|43
|26 Week
|-31.23
|-35.79
|46
|36
|52 Week
|-30.34
|-38.46
|47
|8
|YTD
|-5.34
|-20.78
|99
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-India's HDIL June-qtr consol profit down about 82 pct
- BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure in discussion with Central Bank of India for loan repayment
- BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure says NCLT admitted insolvency application for co's unit Guruashish Constructions
- BRIEF-India's HDIL says co got possession notice from Central Bank of India due to technical reasons
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|26.40%
|# of Holders:
|42
|Total Shares Held:
|114,592,684
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|11,003,341
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|10
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|6
